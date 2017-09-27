publicidad
Irma waste illustration
Gone with the wind - what Irma blew down

So, what happens to all the mountains of hurricane debris Irma left in its wake? This illustration explains the process. It will take months to dispose of an estimated 20 million cubic yards of debris after Hurricane Irma, and that's just the dead tree branches, officials say. Most counties plan to turn it into mulch and compost, while a small portion may get turned into electricity. Click here to read more .

