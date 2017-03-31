publicidad
Síguenos
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks with first lady Cilia Flores as they arrive to the Supreme Court, before delivering his state of the union address, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Opinion
José Miguel Vivanco
José Miguel Vivanco
Opinión

José Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch's Americas division and a former attorney for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights at the Organization of American States (OAS). A Chilean, Vivanco studied law at the University of Chile and Salamanca Law School in Spain and holds an LL.M. from Harvard Law School.

Venezuela’s crumbling façade of democracy

Venezuela’s crumbling façade of democracy

For years, Venezuela has been run by a government with a deplorable human rights record that has taken advantage of a tremendous concentration of power to gradually erode human rights guarantees and checks on its own power. But Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling to shutter Congress is a turning point.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks with first lady Cilia Flores...
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks with first lady Cilia Flores as they arrive to the Supreme Court, before delivering his state of the union address, in Caracas, Venezuela.

On March 29, the Venezuelan Supreme Court effectively shut down Congress, the only key government institution that remained independent of executive control, making the incredible announcement that it would assume all legislative powers itself or choose some other institution to delegate them to. This ruling is the end of Maduro administration’s façade of democracy.

This was not an isolated event that occurred out of the blue. Over the years the Maduro administration has steadily and very deliberately rolled back checks on its own power while running roughshod over Venezuelans’ fundamental human rights.

Lea este articulo en español

Holding periodic, free, and fair elections. The National Electoral Council—with its majority of government supporters—has deliberately stalled a recall referendum on President Nicolás Maduro. It has not organized municipal and state governor elections that, under the Constitution, were supposed to take place in 2016.

Separation of powers. None of Venezuela’s government institutions have maintained any ability to act as a check on executive power. Former president Hugo Chávez took over the Supreme Court in 2004, and both Chávez and Maduro have re-packed it since then, destroying its watchdog function. Since Venezuelans overwhelmingly gave the opposition a majority in the National Assembly in 2015, President Maduro has used the court to undermine it. After months in which the court nullified every law that threatened the government’s interests, it declared that Congress was in contempt of the court’s decisions and took over all legislative functions, effectively shutting down the legislature.

publicidad

Repression of Political Opponents and Critics. The Venezuelan Penal Forum, a non-profit group that provides legal counsel to detainees, counts more than 100 political prisoners, including Leopoldo López , an opposition leader who has been behind bars for over three years. Some political prisoners were arrested on the basis of information provided by anonymous “patriotic” informants. The government has been using its intelligence services to detain and prosecute political opponents and critics.

But the Supreme Court ruled that opposition legislators’ support for the ongoing debate at the Organization of American States (OAS) on the Venezuela crisis may constitute treason and warned that the lawmakers responsible would not have parliamentary immunity.

Relacionado
Venezuelan military attacks Univision correspondent in Caracas
Univision correspondent assaulted in Venezuela as political crisis deepens
The journalist was doing a live report when she was approached by ten officers from the Bolivarian National Guard who took her cell phone and beat her.

Respect for freedom of expression. Very few independent media outlets remain. Security forces have detained and interrogated journalists and confiscated their equipment. International journalists have been stopped from entering the country to cover the crisis, or detained for doing so. News channels have been forced off the air. The government has adopted measures to restrict international funding of non-profit organizations whose work exposes abuses—on the unsubstantiated grounds that they undermine Venezuelan democracy. Ordinary citizens who criticized the government have been criminally prosecuted. The media have reported that hundreds of people were fired from government jobs for supporting the recall referendum.

Respect for other civil and political rights.Venezuelan security forces have repeatedly used brutal force against bystanders and demonstrators at anti-government protests. In some cases, they have used torture. A series of police and military raids in 2015 in low-income and immigrant communities has led to widespread allegations of abuse: extrajudicial executions, mass detentions, arbitrary deportations and evictions, and the bulldozing of homes.

publicidad

Respect for economic, social, and cultural rights. Venezuela is facing a dramatic humanitarian crisis. Severe shortages of medicine, medical supplies, and food have undermined the ability of many Venezuelans to get adequate nutrition and health care. The government has denied that the crisis exists, failed to alleviate the shortages, and made only limited efforts to obtain readily available international humanitarian assistance.

For years, Venezuela has been run by a government with a deplorable human rights record that has taken advantage of a tremendous concentration of power to gradually erode human rights guarantees and checks on its own power. The latest Supreme Court ruling is a turning point. Faced with something that looks more and more like a full-fledged dictatorship, the international community should react—strong and decisive multilateral pressure on the Maduro administration is more important and urgent than ever.

Jose Miguel Vivanco is Americas director at Human Rights Watch.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
salud obamacare
29 mar, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Here are two ways Republicans interested in governing can help working Americans access better health insurance
Vijay Das
What does the future of testing in high schools look like in the United...
29 mar, 2017 | 03:14 PM
What is the College Board doing to reach out to Latino students and families as they strive toward college?
Rev. Samuel Rodríguez
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Los escándalos que definieron la décima semana de Donald Trump como pres... 3:02
Al Punto
Los escándalos que definieron la décima semana de Donald Trump como presidente de EEUU
A principios de semana, el fiscal general de los Estados Unidos anuncio medidas contra las ciudades santuario. Luego, un congresista hispano fue regañado mientras citaba los insultos del presidente hacia los mexicanos ante el Congreso. Al final, un exasesor de Trump pidió inmunidad a cambio de testificar sobre la interferencia rusa.
Pequeños Gigantes USA Programa 31 47:11
Pequeños Gigantes
Pequeños Gigantes USA Programa 31 Accede
Tres equipos esperan conocer los resultados de los votos del público ya que solo 2 llegarán a la gran final. El equipo de Becky G se despide del escenario de Pequeños Gigantes USA.
Momentazos de la semana: Juanga habló a través del vidente y Julián Figu... 4:15
Despierta América
Momentazos de la semana: Juanga habló a través del vidente y Julián Figueroa ya tiene el nombre de su bebé
Revive los mejores momentos de la semana que incluyen además a Karla Martínez y su dolor de estómago, Orlando Segura con su participación en 'Betty la fea' y Lupe Esparza diciendo que no es Luis Miguel.
Te decimos cómo cuidar tu bolsillo y tus datos cuando compras por la int... 2:43
Primer Impacto
Te decimos cómo cuidar tu bolsillo y tus datos cuando compras por la internet
Ricardo Arambarri nos habla de cómo comprar en la internet de manera segura.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Isabel Celis la menor desaparecida hace cinco a&ntilde;os.
Desapariciones
Encuentran los restos de Isabel Celis, la niña desaparecida hace casi 5 años en Arizona
Isabel Celis fue reportada como desaparecida en abril de 2012. Las autoridades informaron que encontraron restos óseos en un área desértica que corresponden a la menor.
Por: Paula Diaz
Captan en video un aparatoso choque en una caseta de peaje de una import... 1:04
Univision 45 Houston
Captan en video un aparatoso choque en una caseta de peaje de una importante via en Houston
La persona que manejaba el vehículo impactado perdió la vida de forma instantánea, mientras que el conductor de la camioneta que causó el choque sobrevivió y fue hospitalizado. Aún no se revelan las identidades de las personas involucradas en el accidente, que tuvo lugar en un tramo de la carretera 8 en Houston.
Las peligrosas consecuencias de restringir el acceso al aborto en EEUU 2:23
Salud y Mujer
Las peligrosas consecuencias de restringir el acceso al aborto en EEUU
“Mi cuerpo, mi decisión”. Ese es el mensaje de las mujeres que han salido a las calles para defender que la organización siga recibiendo fondos federales, con el objetivo de continuar ofreciendo acceso a abortos seguros y otros servicios de salud reproductiva.
'Los Ángeles en un Minuto': residentes del sur de la ciudad protestan po... 1:03
Los Angeles en un Minuto
'Los Ángeles en un Minuto': residentes del sur de la ciudad protestan por las amenazas para la salud por un sitio cercano de perforación de petróleo
En un minuto también te informamos que el acceso a salud femenina se podría complicar tras una medida que aprobada por el Senado y fue enviada a la Casa Blanca y sobre la posibilidad para algunos beneficiarios del programa TPS de solicitar residencia permanente sin tener que salir del país.
Más Deportes Más
Venezuela’s crumbling façade of democracy GettyImages-51550868.jpg
Brasil
Taffarel: de salir campeón mundial en Estados Unidos 1994 a adoptar a 15 de sus 17 hijos
El legendario guardameta del Brasil tetracampeón narró cómo la fe dirigió su carrera deportiva y su vida familiar.
Silvio 'chino' Romero: "Tenemos que aprovechar y tratar de meternos en L... 0:49
Liga MX
Silvio 'Chino' Romero: "Tenemos que aprovechar y tratar de meternos en Liguilla"
El delantero del América analizó la actualidad del club y aseguró que aún hay opciones de hacer un buen trabajo esta temporada, teniendo en cuenta que jugarán 7 partidos, y 5 de ellos como locales.
Pepe Cardozo fue 'tentado' desde Sudamérica... ¿se va o se queda? 1:51
Liga MX
Pepe Cardozo fue 'tentado' desde Sudamérica... ¿se va o se queda?
El estratega paraguayo es una de las opciones más importantes para llegar al banquillo de la selección guaraní, la cual estaría fuera de la Copa del Mundo en este momento.
Rafael Baca: “Por su momento me gustaría enfrentar a Chivas en una final” 1:55
Liga MX
Rafael Baca: “Por su momento me gustaría enfrentar a Chivas en una final”
El mediocampista de la Máquina se mostró confiado en que su equipo estará en la lucha por el título del torneo Clausura 2017. Y dijo que el mejor adversario a enfrentar sería el Guadalajara.