publicidad
Síguenos
Vladímir Putin
Opinion
Samuel Rodriguez
Rev. Samuel Rodríguez
Opinión

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference. He has been named by CNN and Fox News as “the leader of the Hispanic Evangelical movement."

Russia Won! How Putin succeeded in dividing America

Russia Won! How Putin succeeded in dividing America

Our political, racial, religious and economic rifts are glaringly obvious for all to see and they constantly assault our sense of national identity. What it means to be American is as fragile today as it’s ever been and this presents an easy opening for those who wish to do us harm.

Vladímir Putin
Vladímir Putin

One of the surest ways to gain an advantage over your political opponents is to sow disunity among them. Unfortunately, this tactic has been leveraged against the American people to great effect in recent times.

The strategy is relatively simple: isolate the divisions inherent in any population or people group and aggravate the underlying bitterness, distrust or even hatred that may exist.

Just how do you do this? Unfortunately history is littered with examples. From North versus South in the Civil War, Catholic against Protestant in Northern Ireland, Black and White in Apartheid South Africa, the Tutsis and the Hutus in Rwanda, to Hitler's genocide against six million Jews in WWII—if you can convince one side that the other is the root of all sorts of evils, you can turn brother against brother and even throw a nation into madness.

A more recent example comes to us from the Second Gulf War. Shortly after President George W. Bush infamously declared, “mission accomplished” from the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, Al Qaeda militant, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, sought to trigger a wave of sectarian violence and thereby foil the United States’ goal of a democratic Iraq. A Sunni, al-Zarqawi knew that he could cripple Iraq’s fragile sense of national identity if he could pit Shia Muslim against Sunni Muslim.

After attacks on Shia shrines in Karbala and Baghdad in 2004, as well as the Al Askari Mosque in Samarra in 2006, al-Zarqawi’s ruthless plan was nearly accomplished. He had successfully antagonized centuries of deep-seated tribalism and distrust between the two groups and brought Iraq to the brink of civil war.

publicidad

Thankfully, al-Zarqawi was killed by a U.S. strike in 2006 before he could see his plan through to completion. And yet, the lesson is a relevant one for America in today’s world of unprecedented political and social division.

Our political, racial, religious and economic rifts are glaringly obvious for all to see and they constantly assault our sense of national identity. What it means to be American is as fragile today as it’s ever been and this presents an easy opening for those who wish to do us harm.

And it’s that vulnerability which the Russians exploited during our presidential elections.

Whether Russia wanted Donald Trump to win the election or simply hoped to delegitimize Sec. Clinton, assuming she would ultimately be president, they exacted their plan with stunning effect. Seizing upon the “two Americas,” (or said in other ways, the red states vs. blue states, white vs. brown, the haves vs. the have-nots, the Democrats vs. the Republicans) the fallout from Russia meddling in our elections has likely succeeded beyond their wildest expectations.

And yet the truth is their tactics have succeeded only as much as our divisions have allowed.

By injecting chaos into our electoral institutions, regardless of how effective their efforts may or may not have been on their own, it’s the resulting finger pointing and backbiting that has taken the most costly toll. Like stepping on an anthill or plunging a stick inside a wasp nest, after inserting the element of chaos, the Russians needed only watch us frantically scramble and squirm about, eating our own.

publicidad

The Russians won because we allowed them to. We have given up our sense of togetherness and unity in exchange for throwing barbs at our fellow Americans.

Recent developments in Syria only serve to heighten this sense of disunity. While we were engrossed in infighting, the Russians have been playing geopolitics like a chessboard, embedding themselves deeply inside of regimes diametrically opposed to our values. While we talk of scandal at home, Russia has been busily disrupting Western democracies, the only formidable check on its ambitions.

When President Trump finally intervened in Syria, it sent shock waves throughout the civilized world. Why? Because it was a moment that finally lifted us all out of the day-to-day bickering we have become so accustomed to. I am reticent to support military intervention to settle international disputes, but I was thankful for a moment that reminded us what unity felt like.

As our country took action against the use of chemical weapons, we were again witnessed what evil truly looks like. Though the moment was fleeting, I remain hopeful it might mark an inflection point in our political and social discourse; that we would remember a house divided will fall, but together we are unbreakable.

If we remember all that binds us together—and what we stand for as a country—we can never be truly defeated. Our values, our ideas and our faith in each other will win the day.

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference. He has been named by CNN and Fox News as “the leader of the Hispanic Evangelical movement."

publicidad

Faith and Education Coalition is an initiative of the National Hispanic Christian Leaders Conference (NHCLC), with 2,568 members representing almost 3,000 local churches in 44 states.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
A piece of the border fence near Naco, Arizona.
18 abr, 2017 | 01:41 PM
450 Ways to Divide Us
Jorge Ramos
Texas immigration detention center
18 abr, 2017 | 12:49 PM
Is the US immigration court system broken?
Lindsay M Harris
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Un incendio consumió una alcaldía en un municipio colombiano donde no ha... 1:43
Primer Impacto
Un incendio consumió una alcaldía en un municipio colombiano donde no había bomberos
En cuestión de minutos, el fuego se extendió por todo el edificio desde la sala de expedientes judiciales. Las imágenes muestran la desesperación de muchas personas, que se lanzaron hasta del segundo piso para escapar de las llamas.
Fugitivo acaba en el fondo de un río cuando trataba de huir de las autor... 0:24
Primer Impacto
Fugitivo acaba en el fondo de un río cuando trataba de huir de las autoridades
El incidente tuvo lugar en Michigan y sin perder tiempo los oficiales corrieron a auxiliar al sospechoso. El sujeto se negaba a recibir ayuda, aunque finalmente pudieron sacarlo del agua.
Armado con un machete, sujeto amenaza a oficiales de policía en Michigan 0:25
Primer Impacto
Armado con un machete, sujeto amenaza a oficiales de policía en Michigan
Los agentes acudieron a la casa por un incidente de violencia doméstica. El sujeto hizo caso omiso de las órdenes de los agentes, quienes tuvieron que dispararle con balas de goma.
Exfutbolista de la NFL Aaron Hernández se ahorcó con una sábana en su ce... 1:50
Primer Impacto
Exfutbolista de la NFL Aaron Hernández se ahorcó con una sábana en su celda de Massachusetts
Las autoridades penitenciarias informaron que no tenían la preocupación de que Hernández pudiera quitarse la vida. El exjugador cumplía cadena perpetua por el asesinato de un futbolista semiprofesional que salía con la hermana de su prometida.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Callie, una perrita de 10 meses de edad se recupera tras haber sido lanz...
Animales
Una perrita se recupera tras haber sido lanzada del tercer piso de un edificio en Chicago
Callie, una perrita mezcla de Terrier, se recupera de sus heridas gracias a un esfuerzo conjunto entre la policía de la ciudad y unos buenos samaritanos.
Imagen de archivo de Ricardo Arjona en una entrevista en 'Aqu&iacute;...
Música
Ricardo Arjona abandona una entrevista en CNN en Español molesto por las preguntas sobre sus críticos
El artista guatemalteco dejó sin terminar la entrevista que le estaba haciendo Camilo Egaña en CNN en Español realizada con el motivo del lanzamiento de su nuevo disco 'Circo soledad'.
&quot;La salud es un derecho humano&quot;. El gobierno de EEUU no puede...
Salud Sexual
Activistas piden a hispanos dejar el miedo y aprovechar servicios de salud disponibles
Existen muchos programas médicos gratuitos que están siendo desaprovechados por los latinos en Estados Unidos, según lo advierte este miércoles la Coalición Nacional para la Salud Sexual. Las estadísticas ya comprueban cuán graves pueden ser las consecuencias.
Por: María Isabel Capiello
Julián Gil demanda a Marjorie de Sousa y te decimos exactamente por qué 2:22
El Gordo y La Flaca
Julián Gil demanda a Marjorie de Sousa y te decimos exactamente por qué
La historia de amor entre Julián y Marjorie pasó a una de terror ya que ambos están dispuestos a llegar hasta las últimas consecuencias legales en una batalla que apenas comienza.
Más Deportes Más
Messi sufri&oacute; una dura ca&iacute;da
UEFA Champions League
Lionel Messi despertó preocupación en el Barcelona vs. Juventus tras impactante caída
La 'Pulga' impactó violentamente su rostro contra el césped tras intentar apoderarse de un balón en el mediocampo.
Russia Won! How Putin succeeded in dividing America MMD_1002788_situacio...
Fútbol
No hubo remontada del Barça, pero sí habrá risas con los memes de la jornada de Champions
Juventus y Mónaco lograron los últimos dos cupos a la semifinal de la presente edición, partidos que no pasaron desapercibidos en las redes sociales y las bromas.
La novela de la eliminación de Barcelona: esta vez no hubo milagros 1:10
Fútbol
La novela de la eliminación de Barcelona: esta vez no hubo milagros
El equipo catalán igualó 0-0 en el juego de vuelta de cuartos de final y perdió 3-0 en el global ante la Juventus, equipo que pasó a semifinales de la Champions League. Te contamos el fatídico desenlace de los catalanes.
Mourinho quiere salvarse con la Europa League: “Sería el final perfecto... 0:39
Fútbol
Mourinho quiere salvarse con la Europa League: “Sería el final perfecto para un año complicado”
El entrenador del Manchester United confesó que ganar esta competencia sería un buen paliativo a la mala campaña que tuvieron. “Hemos tratado de construir un equipo”, se justificó.