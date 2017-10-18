publicidad
President Richard Nixon and Mexican President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz met in Del Rio to celebrate the completion of the Amistad Dam, Sept 8, 1969.
Opinion

How a Texas border hug became an annual ceremony celebrating 'Amistad'

How a Texas border hug became an annual ceremony celebrating 'Amistad'

This weekend, the sister-cities of Del Rio and Acuña will celebrate the historic partnership between the people of United States and Mexico during the annual Fiesta de Amistad.

Por:
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (TX-23) (U.S. Representative (TX-23))
President Richard Nixon and Mexican President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz met in...
President Richard Nixon and Mexican President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz met in Del Rio to celebrate the completion of the Amistad Dam, Sept 8, 1969.

Like many border towns, Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico are not two separate cities, but one community divided by an international boundary.

For me, the highlight of the weekend is the Abrazo Ceremony, in which dignitaries from the United States and Mexico meet along a border bridge between the two countries for an abrazo or “hug.” The literal embrace between representatives from both sides of the border is symbolic of the long bilateral relationship between our nations. This is the third year in a row that I have participated in the abrazo, and the origin and significance of the annual tradition is now more important than ever to share with our fellow Americans.

After a flood ravaged Del Rio and the surrounding areas in the mid-1950s, President Eisenhower worked with his Mexican colleagues to develop a flood mitigation plan for this area of the Rio Grande. In 1960, U.S. President Eisenhower and Mexican President Adolfo López Mateos signed a treaty to begin construction of the Amistad Dam. After signing the document, the two presidents hugged each other, creating what is now recognized as the first Abrazo Ceremony.

Amistad ceremony at the border between Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna,...
Amistad ceremony at the border between Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico

Shortly before construction began on the Amistad Dam, the two Presidents met at Camp David to discuss the project. At the time, the dam was to be known as Diablo Dam, but Eisenhower thought this name was far too ominous for a dam. At the suggestion of President López, the name was changed to Amistad, which means “friendship” in Spanish.

After nine years of construction, then-President Richard Nixon and Mexican President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz met in Del Rio to celebrate the completion of the Dam. During their speeches, both leaders emphasized the importance of two sovereign nations, each with its own distinctive challenges and cultures, working together peacefully to not only to tame Mother Nature, all the while, building a tangible monument that honors the partnership of two great nations. As President Díaz Ordaz said, “This dam is not only to hold back the waters of the Rio Bravo or to show that nature can be held back, but it is also a bridge, one more bridge, constructed between our two peoples.”

publicidad

The tone first struck by Eisenhower and López Mateos during the original Abrazo Ceremony 57 years ago is now more relevant than ever. In Washington, DC, and throughout the United States, the renegotiation of NAFTA, border security and immigration are among the top concerns of Americans. As we look to address these challenges with practical and efficient solutions, we must remember that Mexico is our friend, not our enemy.

Today, the friendship between the United States and Mexico takes many forms. Our two nations still work together maintaining major infrastructure projects like the Amistad Dam and since the signing of NAFTA, our trade and reciprocal investment have increased dramatically. In fact, Mexico is the number one trading partner not only for Texas, but for 37 other states as well.

My hope is that instead of referring to our southern border as a dividing line, we once again view it as a meeting point between two proud cultures and allied nations. There is much more that unites us than divides us.

I look forward to joining my American colleagues and constituents in Del Rio on Friday as we embrace our Mexican counterparts from Ciudad Acuña. While we may not always see eye-to-eye, if we practice mutual respect and look to find common ground, there is no challenge we can’t overcome. And to me, that is the true meaning of amistad.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Donald Trump and Enrique Pe&ntilde;a Nieto, two unpopular presidents.
17 oct, 2017 | 02:05 PM
Two Bad Presidents
Jorge Ramos
President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, meets wi...
03 oct, 2017 | 08:20 AM
The Last Emperor
Frances Negrón-Muntaner
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
preview 2:24
El Gordo y La Flaca
La Gozadera: sospechosa la relación de Luis Coronel y Clarissa Molina detrás de las cámaras
Luis Coronel nos visitó y compartió muy a gusto con Clarissa Molina, los vimos muy risueños y amistosos, también llegó La Adictiva y Raúl los hizo reir con sus ocurrencias.
preview 5:56
Despierta América
Por qué la adicción a los opioides está a punto de convertirse en una epidemia mundial
El Dr. Juan Rivera y tres especialistas compartieron sus opiniones acerca de por qué cada día aumenta más el consumo de medicamentos opioides a nivel mundial, y cuáles podrían ser las consecuencias de que esto se volviera una epidemia.
preview 1:26
Hoy
Programa HOY recibe premio como Mejor programa de entretenimiento
En nombre del elenco de HOY, Pedro Prieto recibió el reconocimiento como Mejor programa de entretenimiento que otorga la Asociación Rafael Banquells, A. C.
preview 2:53
Noticiero Univision
¿Es posible negarse a que agentes de inmigración de EEUU revisen las redes sociales?
El abogado Ezequiel Hernández dice que cualquier residente, ciudadano o turista en EEUU ahora está expuesto a sus redes sociales privadas sean minuciosamente exploradas por las autoridades de inmigración, sin poder negarse. Vea los consejos que da sobre este tema.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
preview 2:51
Galavisión
Laudrive, taxis de mujeres para mujeres
Debido al alto nivel de feminicidios en la CDMX, ha surgido una plataforma de mujeres para mujeres, la cual ofrece servicios de transporte con más seguridad y confianza.
La dem&oacute;crata Patty Murray y el republicano Lamar Alexander plante...
Obamacare
Trump se contradice: ayer apoyó el plan bipartidista para financiar subsidios de Obamacare, hoy ya no
Aunque el martes dijo que era “una buena solución a corto plazo”, este miércoles escribió en su cuenta de Twitter que jamás apoyaría una iniciativa que rescate a las aseguradoras “que han hecho una fortuna con Obamacare”.
La atleta estadounidense McKayla Maroney.
Acoso Sexual
Ella también: la gimnasta olímpica McKayla Maroney denuncia el acoso sexual de su médico desde los 13 años
La atleta dice que Larry Nassar, el doctor del equipo de gimnasia femenino estadounidense, acusado por abuso por más de 100 mujeres, la acosó desde los 13 años. Nassar le dijo que estaba recibiendo 'el tratamiento médico necesario'.
preview 0:28
Edición Digital Miami
Atienden a nueve empleados de una escuela en Miami por intoxicación con monóxido de carbono
El Departamento de Bomberos y Rescate de Miami-Dade instaló una carpa de atención médica al interior de Miami Springs Middle School para atender a los afectados.
Más Deportes Más
Miguel Cotto
Boxeo
Miguel Cotto le dice adiós al boxeo para dedicarse a su familia
El boxeador cerrara una carrera exitosa y de grandes peleas cuando se enfrente a Sadam Ali el próximo 2 de diciembre.
Marco Fabián
Fútbol
Marco Fabián confiesa la razón de su barba
El volante del Eintrach Frankfurt habló sobre el motivo por el cual se dejó la barba y cuándo piensa cortársela.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Paris Saint-Germain
Presidente del PSG declarará ante justicia suiza el 25 de octubre
El presidente del conjunto parisino está involucrado en casos de corrupción ligado a la compra de derechos televisivos de los Mundiales de 2026 y 2030.
How a Texas border hug became an annual ceremony celebrating 'Amistad' a...
Liga MX
¡Hazte un experto!: aprende del Clásico Nacional con nuestros afiches de colección
Los datos que debes conocer sobre el partido entre América y Chivas de Guadalajara, en una nueva edición del duelo más tradicional de México.