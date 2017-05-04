publicidad
'Mentally I am stronger than I look,' says the 'Wonder Woman' of Venezuela's street protests

Caterina Ciarcelluti tells Univision she was surprised when her now iconic image drew attention as she has been on the streets protesting daily for the last month. But she is happy if it has helped protesters gain visibility. "Venezuelans are warriors," she says.

Sofía Ruiz de Velasco
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
This photo of a protester, Caterina Ciarceluti, throwing rocks at police on May 1, 2017, was published all around the world. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
A woman grabs the anti-riot shield of a National Guardsman. April 4, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
Women protesters show the same level of motivation and strength as others on the front lines. April 6, 2017. Univision
Mujeres protestan en Venezuela
A gloved right hand, in order to throw burning hot tear gas caninsters back at the police. April 19, 2017. Univision
Mujeres protestan en Venezuela
"Tears" from the anti-acid face spray used by protesters to counter the effects of tear gas. Univision
Mujeres Protestan En Venezuela
A female activist injured in the head is assisted by fellow protesters. April 26, 2017. Univision
Mujeres protestan en Venezuela
A determined demonstrator blocks the path of an armored National Guard vehicle. April 19, 2017. Univision
Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti on the street that reads ‘Civ...
Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti on the street that reads ‘Civil resistance’ during a protest in Caracas on May 2 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
Lilian Tintori, the wife of opposition leader and political prisoners, Leopoldo López, is a regualr presence at street protests. April 19, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
Several woman have been injured in the fray. Caracas, April 20, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
Caterina Ciarceluti, a well known fitness instructor is also an opposition activist on the front lines in a Miami Heat basketball shirt. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
A woman throw a spent tear gas canister at police. April 20, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
Opposition activist and president of the Vente Venezuela party, María Corina Machado, gets a dose of pepper spray. April 4, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
A female protester grab a tear gas canister in her gloved hand. April 6, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
A female protester gets help after falling to the ground. April 20, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
A masked female protester outside the Attorney General's office in Caracas. March 8, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
An aerial dancer puts on a display at an opposition protest. April 24, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan en Venezuela
Women from religious orders have also joined the marches and protests in Caracas. April 6, 2017. Univision
Mujeres Protestan En Venezuela
Un momento de desespero, cuando un motociclista de la policía atropelló a un transeúnte durante una protesta. 1 de mayo de 2017. Univision
Mujeres protestan en Venezuela
Women have also been affected by the heavy use of tear gas by police and National Guards. April 19, 2017. Univision
Mujeres en las protestas de Venezuela
A women hurls a live tear gas round at police. April 20, 2017. Univision
Venezuelan anti-government activists call her 'Mujer Maravilla,' Spanish for Wonder Woman.

Recent photos of Caracas fitness instructor Caterina Ciarcelluti, 44, in a colorful motorcycle helmet throwing a stone at police during a recent protest against the government of Nicolás Maduro went viral on social media.

"Mentally I am stronger than I look physically," she told Univision.

The resemblance to Marvel's superheroine is evident in her tensed, athletic body, captured in the act of throwing a stone. But mental strength, she says, is what has kept her and thousands of Venezuelans on the streets for 30 days.

"I've been protesting since day one, so when they sent me this photo it was a surprise, but I'm glad if it has a positive outcome, so they know about us and also about the women who are leading along with the men," she explains.

In the images seen every day of protests in cities across the country many women can be seen on the front lines.

Ciarcelluti gets around Caracas on her motorcycle, wearing a helmet and a Venezuelan flag. "We have no weapons, they have weapons, they have the power," she says, referring to the harsh repression of protesters by state security forces.

&quot;Venezuelan women are warriors, fighters, we have leadership since...
"Venezuelan women are warriors, fighters, we have leadership since we were little," says Caterina Ciarcelluti, the 44-year-old Caracas woman whose helmeted stone-throwing at police earned her the nickname 'Wonder Woman.'

The photo was taken on Monday by AFP photographer Juan Barreto in the streets of Caracas during month-old protests sparked by a ruling by the nation's Supreme Court to revoke the powers of the National Assembly, Venezuela's legislature.

The protesters are also motivated by rampant inflation, scarcity of food and basic medicines, and the repressive tactics of the security forces. On Wednesday a young man died in the protests, two others were badly burned and another was run over by an armored government vehicle.

She says the protesters organize daily among themselves. "Today we are going to the university to give the kids masks, face cloths for protection," says Ciarcelluti. "I have a lot of faith that we are going to achieve what we want, I am very positive, I don't get down," she adds.

