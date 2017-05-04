'Mentally I am stronger than I look,' says the 'Wonder Woman' of Venezuela's street protests

Caterina Ciarcelluti tells Univision she was surprised when her now iconic image drew attention as she has been on the streets protesting daily for the last month. But she is happy if it has helped protesters gain visibility. "Venezuelans are warriors," she says.

These are the latest victims of a wave of anti-government protests in Venezuela

In photos: Violence and repression in Venezuela reaches shocking new levels after month-long protests

In photos: The "warrior" women on the front lines in Venezuela's street protests In photos: The "warrior" women on the front lines in Venezuela's street protests

Women have also been affected by the heavy use of tear gas by police and National Guards. April 19, 2017.

Women have also been affected by the heavy use of tear gas by police and National Guards. April 19, 2017. Univision

Women from religious orders have also joined the marches and protests in Caracas. April 6, 2017.

Women from religious orders have also joined the marches and protests in Caracas. April 6, 2017. Univision

A female protester gets help after falling to the ground. April 20, 2017.

A female protester gets help after falling to the ground. April 20, 2017. Univision

Opposition activist and president of the Vente Venezuela party, María Corina Machado, gets a dose of pepper spray. April 4, 2017.

Opposition activist and president of the Vente Venezuela party, María Corina Machado, gets a dose of pepper spray. April 4, 2017. Univision

Caterina Ciarceluti, a well known fitness instructor is also an opposition activist on the front lines in a Miami Heat basketball shirt.

Caterina Ciarceluti, a well known fitness instructor is also an opposition activist on the front lines in a Miami Heat basketball shirt. Univision

Several woman have been injured in the fray. Caracas, April 20, 2017.

Several woman have been injured in the fray. Caracas, April 20, 2017. Univision

Lilian Tintori, the wife of opposition leader and political prisoners, Leopoldo López, is a regualr presence at street protests. April 19, 2017.

Lilian Tintori, the wife of opposition leader and political prisoners, Leopoldo López, is a regualr presence at street protests. April 19, 2017. Univision

Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti on the street that reads ‘Civil resistance’ during a protest in Caracas on May 2 2017.

Opposition supporters sit next to graffiti on the street that reads ‘Civil resistance’ during a protest in Caracas on May 2 2017. Univision

"Tears" from the anti-acid face spray used by protesters to counter the effects of tear gas.

"Tears" from the anti-acid face spray used by protesters to counter the effects of tear gas. Univision

A gloved right hand, in order to throw burning hot tear gas caninsters back at the police. April 19, 2017.

A gloved right hand, in order to throw burning hot tear gas caninsters back at the police. April 19, 2017. Univision

Women protesters show the same level of motivation and strength as others on the front lines. April 6, 2017.

Women protesters show the same level of motivation and strength as others on the front lines. April 6, 2017. Univision

This photo of a protester, Caterina Ciarceluti, throwing rocks at police on May 1, 2017, was published all around the world.

This photo of a protester, Caterina Ciarceluti, throwing rocks at police on May 1, 2017, was published all around the world. Univision

Venezuelan anti-government activists call her 'Mujer Maravilla,' Spanish for Wonder Woman.

Recent photos of Caracas fitness instructor Caterina Ciarcelluti, 44, in a colorful motorcycle helmet throwing a stone at police during a recent protest against the government of Nicolás Maduro went viral on social media.

"Mentally I am stronger than I look physically," she told Univision.

The resemblance to Marvel's superheroine is evident in her tensed, athletic body, captured in the act of throwing a stone. But mental strength, she says, is what has kept her and thousands of Venezuelans on the streets for 30 days.

"I've been protesting since day one, so when they sent me this photo it was a surprise, but I'm glad if it has a positive outcome, so they know about us and also about the women who are leading along with the men," she explains.

In the images seen every day of protests in cities across the country many women can be seen on the front lines.

Ciarcelluti gets around Caracas on her motorcycle, wearing a helmet and a Venezuelan flag. "We have no weapons, they have weapons, they have the power," she says, referring to the harsh repression of protesters by state security forces.



"Venezuelan women are warriors, fighters, we have leadership since we were little," says Caterina Ciarcelluti, the 44-year-old Caracas woman whose helmeted stone-throwing at police earned her the nickname 'Wonder Woman.'

Juan Barreto/Getty Images

The photo was taken on Monday by AFP photographer Juan Barreto in the streets of Caracas during month-old protests sparked by a ruling by the nation's Supreme Court to revoke the powers of the National Assembly, Venezuela's legislature.

The protesters are also motivated by rampant inflation, scarcity of food and basic medicines, and the repressive tactics of the security forces. On Wednesday a young man died in the protests, two others were badly burned and another was run over by an armored government vehicle.

She says the protesters organize daily among themselves. "Today we are going to the university to give the kids masks, face cloths for protection," says Ciarcelluti. "I have a lot of faith that we are going to achieve what we want, I am very positive, I don't get down," she adds.



publicidad



