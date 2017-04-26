publicidad
Síguenos
Marco Coello minutes before his arrestduring an asylum interview with immigration officials in Miami.
Immigration

"You can't send me back to Venezuela," begs Marco Coello, an alleged torture victim detained Wednesday during an asylum interview in Miami

"You can't send me back to Venezuela," begs Marco Coello, an alleged torture victim detained Wednesday during an asylum interview in Miami

Coello, 20, says he was beaten and tortured by Venezuelan police in 2014 before he fled to the United States in 2015. His lawyer fears he could now face deportation.

Por:
Tamoa Calzadilla (Univision),
Patricia Clarembaux (Univision)
Marco Coello minutes before his arrestduring an asylum interview with im...
Marco Coello minutes before his arrestduring an asylum interview with immigration officials in Miami.

Marco Coello, a young Venezuelan man who fled political persecution in Venezuela was arrested by U.S. immigration officials when he showed up for an asylum hearing at the offices of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in Miami on Wednesday, according to his lawyer and family members.

"He's being detained," his mother Dorys de Coello confirmed to Univision.

Coello, 20, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents before he was due to begin an interview to assess whether he had a "credible fear" of persecution if he returns to Venezuela, according to his lawyer Elizabeth Blandon.

"You don't know what you have done," Blandon said she told the arresting agents.

When Coello realized what was happening he pleaded with the agents: "You can't send me back to Venezuela."

He broke down in tears, according to Blandon, who tried to reassure him saying; "This is not the same, this is not Venezuela."

ICE confirmed that Coello had been detained citing two misdemeanor criminal convictions. Coello "did not depart the country in accordance with his visa. As a result, he violated the terms of his nonimmigrant status in the United States," ICE said in an emailed statement.

The statement added; "ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.”

publicidad

It was not immediately clear when Coello filed for asylum, and if he waited until after his touristt visa had expired.

However, his political persecution in Venezuela appears to be well documented. Forensic reports at the time of his detention in Venezuela showed that the teenager suffered post-traumatic stress after being tortured by police.

Marco Coello being detained in Caracas, Feb 12, 2014
Marco Coello being detained in Caracas, Feb 12, 2014

Coello's case became emblematic of allegations of torture of detainees by Venezuelan police during protests on Feb 12 2014 against the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

He was arrested by police and held in prison where he was allegedly tortured by agents seeking to get him to implicate opposition leader Leopoldo López in violence that took place during the demonstrations. He alleged that he was beaten by plain clothes agents and told to sign a document that he was protesting in the streets on the orders of López, the country's most vocal opposition leader, who was later arrested and accused of fomenting violence.

López remains in jail.

Coello says that during his detention he had a gun pointed at his head, was given electric shocks and had a lighter held close after being soaked in gasoline.

publicidad

He was released in July 2014 and fled to Miami Sept 3, 2015 accompanied by his father, where he applied for political asylum.

His case has been highlighted by international groups along with five others arrested the same day as Coello accused of violent incidents, inclusing the burning of several official vehicles. A report by Human Rights Watch about the Feb 12, 2014 detentions found "a pattern of serious abuse" including torture and denial of due process.

"Coello said he had been running away from where violent confrontations had erupted between protesters and security forces when a teargas canister hit his leg. He fell to the street and was engulfed in teargas," according to the report.

"As he was struggling to breathe, a group of about eight men in plainclothes assaulted him, beating him as he lay on the ground. They then grabbed him and took him to the nearby CICPC [police] station, where three police officers took him to a bathroom, pointed a gun at his head, and doused his shirt and body with gasoline."

It went on: "They wrapped a thin mat around his body, tied it with tape, and approximately 10 officers kicked him and beat him with sticks, a golf club, and a fire extinguisher on his ribs and upper body. When they took off the mat, they gave him three electric shocks on his chest, he said. Throughout the whole time, the police officers told him he should confess he had burned official vehicles that day. Coello said he did not confess because he had not done it."

publicidad

Coello's lawyers said Wednesday's appointment came after they sent letters seeking to speed up the case and he was summoned to a meeting at the downtown Miami USCIS office.

His lawyers prepared him for the interview and accompanied him to the meeting where he was arrested by ICE agents, the lawyers said.

U.S. asylum can be requested by any person who has been persecuted for reasons of "race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion," according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulations.

The process can take months or year. After an I-589 asylum application has been submitted an interview is held to establish if there is a "credible fear" of persecutoin if the person returns to his or her home country.

Additional reporting by David Adams

These are the latest victims of a wave of anti-government protests in Venezuela
Jairo Johan Ortiz Bustamante tenía 19 años y fue la primera víctima de l...
Jairo Johan Ortiz Bustamante, 19, was the first victim in protests against the government of Nicolas Maduro. He died from a gunshot in the chest on April 6 during a nighttime protest in Montaña Alta, Miranda state. According to local media reports, a policeman was charged with his death and detained. Ortiz was a student and hoped to leave Venezuela in June to live in Colombia. Foto: Instagram Jairo Ortiz | Univision
Daniel Queliz acababa de cumplir 20 años cuando falleció el pasado 10 de...
Daniel Queliz had just turned 20 when he died on April 10 from a gunshot in the neck at a protest in Valencia (Carabobo). The young man had taken to the streets with a group of neighbors and was shot by a Carabobo Police agent. He studied law and was a baseball and soccer fan. Foto: Facebook | Univision
Miguel Ángel Colmenares tenía 36 años. El pasado 12 de abril falleció de...
Miguel Ángel Colmenares was 36 years old when he died April 12 from 11 gunshots during a demonstration in Barquisimeto, the capital of the state of Lara. It's suspected that he was shot by members of armed groups, known as collectives. Foto: Twitter / El Pitazo | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
En la misma noche que falleció Colmenares, se cree que los colectivos de...
The same night that Colmenares died, the Barquisimeto collective is believed to have killed another person by gunshot: Bryan Principal. Only 14 years old, he and his three siblings were orphans, so he worked to help the family with expenses. According to information provided by his relatives to the website Pitazo, the young man went out to buy coffee when he was shot. Foto: El Pitazo | Univision
Gruseny Antonio (Tony) Canelón murió el 13 de abril en el Hospital Centr...
Gruseny Antonio (Tony) Canelón died April 13 at the Central Hospital of Barquisimeto, two days after Bolivarian National Guard shot him several times with bird shot pellets. Doctor Jesus Guarecuco confirmed his death was due to being "shot with a firearm, multiple times at point blank by the [National Guard] from about 50 centimeters away." Tony was 32 years old and lived in the urbanization El Trigal, in Los Rastrojos (Lara state). He studied Civil Engineering, was an athlete and sometimes worked as a model. Friends who migrated said he wanted to stay to fight for Venezuela. Foto: El Pitazo | Univision
Carlos J. Moreno tenía 17 años. Falleció el pasado 19 de abril por un di...
Carlos J. Moreno was 17 years old. He passed away in Caracas during a protest on April 19, after being shot in the head. "My boy did not make it, my boy died and I wanted him to graduate," said his mother, Ana, after the hospital confirmed her son's death. It's believed that the "collectives" killed Moreno. He was a first-year economics student at the Universidad Central de Venezuela (UCV). Foto: Twitter Vladimir Padrino | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Paola Andreína Ramírez Gómez tenía 23 años. Como Moreno, falleció el pas...
Paola Andreína Ramírez Gómez was 23 years old. Like Moreno, she died April 19 from a gunshot wound to the head, in the western state of Táchira. The Venezuelan prosecutor's office confirmed the death occurred in a square in that city and explained, without giving more details, that the girl was passing through when she was beaten. Witnesses quoted by different media say that the shot was made by the "collectives." Foto: Facebook | Univision
El sargento segundo Neomar Sanclemente Barrios falleció el pasado 19 de...
The second sergeant of the National Guard Neomar Sanclemente Barrios died April 19 from a gunshot amid the protests. He was 26 years old and had a six-month-old daughter. Attached to the command of zone 44 of Miranda, Sanclemente Barrios was sent to control the protests in the capital. Foto: Twitter Vladimir Padrino | Univision
Además de los fallecidos directamente en las protestas, el ministro de C...
In addition to those killed in the protests, Venezuelan Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas confirmed the deaths of 12 people between Thursday and Friday in El Valle, southwest of Caracas, and another in the Petare neighborhood to the east of the capital. According to Villegas, three were killed by firearms and nine were electrocuted "during the looting of a bakery." Foto: Ronaldo Schedimdt/AFP/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
U.S. Border Patrol agent Jose Perales looks into Mexico from the U.S.-Me...
26 abr, 2017 | 12:13 PM
To hire 5,000 new border agents, Trump administration seeks to drop lie detector test
Jessica Weiss
Maribel Trujillo with her husband and children, aged 3, 10, 12 and 14.
19 abr, 2017 | 11:39 AM
Ohio mother of four American-born children deported to Mexico
Jessica Weiss
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
Capítulo 5: #321Clarissa, la manera cómo sorprendieron a Clarissa en su... 4:16
El Gordo y La Flaca
Capítulo 5: #321Clarissa, la manera cómo sorprendieron a Clarissa en su cumpleaños la llevaron a las lágrimas
Clarissa Molina llegó al trabajo como cualquier otro día sin saber la sorpresa que le tenían preparada por su cumpleaños. Revive este mágico momento que marcó su vida para siempre.
Visitamos una ciudad donde una oleada de inmigrantes ha enfrentado a sus... 3:36
Primer Impacto
Visitamos una ciudad donde una oleada de inmigrantes ha enfrentado a sus residentes
La terrible situación que se vive en Venezuela ha obligado a muchos a cruzar la frontera e instalarse en Colombia. La oleada de venezolanos ha generado reacciones de repudio entre los que aseguran que estos refugiados les quitan sus trabajos.
#DAEnUnMinuto: Anita amaneció irresistible y Alan prometió invitar el café 1:32
Despierta América
#DAEnUnMinuto: Anita amaneció irresistible y Alan prometió invitar el café
Además; la rutina de ejercicio para las pompas, William se llevó un regaño y todos querían probar el invento del chef Jesús. Síguenos en #DAEnUnMinuto.
Jomari le levanta el ánimo a una mujer que fue abusada por el hombre que... 4:21
Primer Impacto
Jomari le levanta el ánimo a una mujer que fue abusada por el hombre que le había jurado amor eterno
La mujer creyó equivocadamente que los celos de su marido eran por amor, pero al final tuvo que escoger entre su matrimonio y su propia vida.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Se intensifica el debate para decidir el futuro de la iniciativa SB4 en... 2:08
Univision 62 Austin
Se intensifica el debate para decidir el futuro de la iniciativa SB4 en Texas
Legisladores demócratas temen que la iniciativa que busca eliminar las ciudades santuario aumente la discriminación contra las personas de color y provoque temor entre la comunidad inmigrante.
Ram&oacute;n Luis Ayala Rodr&iacute;guez, conocido por su nombre art&iac...
Autos y Famosos
Conoce los increíbles autos de Daddy Yankee
El célebre cantante de reggaeton logró formar una importante colección de vehículos, más algunos con los que coqueteó en sus videoclips.
Por: Francisco Aure
Entry Point Autos Homepage
Autos
Autos
Encuentra aquí el mejor contenido original y en español sobre el mundo de los autos. Artículos, fotos y videos con lo más reciente de los autos.
Marco Coello minutos antes de ser detenido mientras esperaba su primera...
Inmigración
ICE detiene a uno de los jóvenes símbolo de la tortura en Venezuela en su entrevista de asilo en Miami
Marco Coello denunció tortura por los cuerpos policiales en 2014 en Caracas y llegó a EEUU pidiendo protección en septiembre de 2015. Ahora hay tres escenarios posibles de su caso de asilo: la deportación en 72 horas, que vaya ante un juez de inmigración o que sea liberado.
Por: Tamoa Calzadilla
Más Deportes Más
'Chicharito' manda mensaje a la 'RaiderNation' por llegada de Lynch 0:19
National Football League
'Chicharito' manda mensaje a la 'RaiderNation' por llegada de Lynch
El goleador mexicano está muy emocionado con la contratación de Oakland del ‘Beast Mode’ y lo celebró desde Alemania con un video que los propios Raiders retuitearon en su cuenta oficial.
Top 5 con los mejores goles de la jornada 8 de la MLS 2:05
MLS
Top 5 con los mejores goles de la jornada 8 de la MLS
David Villa ha vuelto a sorprender con un gol de gran nivel. Ignacio Piatti destacó con otra de las anotaciones de la semana y Darlington Nagbe se quitó tres jugadores para anotar el gol de la fecha.
Contacto Deportivo Chicago en un minuto: Todo listo para el quinto juego... 1:04
Chicago en un Minuto
Contacto Deportivo Chicago en un minuto: Todo listo para el quinto juego de la serie entre Bulls y Celtics
Héctor Lozano te cuenta para cuando se espera que regrese Rajon Rondo y las últimas noticias de la CONCACAF.
Luis Enrique: “No tengo ninguna sensación de favoritismo, pero habrá sor... 0:32
Fútbol
Luis Enrique: “No tengo ninguna sensación de favoritismo, pero habrá sorpresas”
El DT del Barcelona vaticinó un final de Liga española “con resultados que nadie espera”. Pero también recordó que el Madrid tiene un partido más que jugar. “Será difícil para los dos”, aventuró.