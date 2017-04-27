publicidad
Marco Coello minutes before his arrestduring an asylum interview with immigration officials in Miami.
Immigration

ICE releases young Venezuelan asylum seeker Marco Coello

The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."

Tamoa Calzadilla (Univision),
Jorge Cancino (Univision)
U.S. immigration officials released a young Venezuelan immigrant, Marco Coello, on Thursday, a day after he was arrested at an immigration hearing despite a pending petiton for political asylum.

"Marco is free, he is here with me," his mother, Dorys Morillo de Coello, told Univision by phone, speaking from the gates of the detention center where he was held.

"Thank God I'm out," Coello told Univision. "I was in a cell, first with others and then alone. They did several medical examinations, psychological tests and an interrogation," he said.

Coello was arrested while attending an appointment at the immigration office in downtown Miami on Wednesday where he believed he was due to see a judge who is handling the asylum case he filed in 2015.

"You can't send me back to Venezuela," begs Marco Coello, an alleged torture victim detained Wednesday during an asylum interview in Miami
Coello, 20, says he was beaten and tortured by Venezuelan police in 2014 before he fled to the United States in 2015. His lawyer fears he could now face deportation.

He was transfered to the Krome Detention Center in south Miami where he was held overnight.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Wednesday that Coello had two misdemeanor criminal convictions and a violation for overstaying his visa.

On Thursday ICE issued a corrected statement saying Coello had only one misdemeanor criminal conviction. The statement added: "As a result, he violated the terms of his nonimmigrant status in the United States."

However, his lawyer Elizabeth Blandon explained that Coello entered the United States as a tourist in September 2015 with a visa valid through March 2016. He filed his asylum petition on Sept 11, shortly after entering the country and well before his visa expired, Blandon said.

"From that date until today - according to the immigration policy - Marco has authorization to stay," she said.

Immigrants with one criminal misdemeanor conviction are not usually subject to detention, one legal expert told Univision.

"The arrest was ill-conceived," said Wilfredo Allen, a prominent Miami immigration attorney. "A misdemeanor does not require detention. Two misdemeanors, yes, but not one."

Additonal reporting by David Adams

