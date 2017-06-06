publicidad
Immigration

Key West chef is asked status, then handed over to Border Patrol, after being stopped by police

Nestor Duarte was driving his car in Key West, Florida, when Monroe sheriff deputy David Lariz pulled him over and asked for his papers. Lariz is the same officer who recently asked a Honduran man who had been hit by a car if he was "illegal."

MIAMI, Florida. - It could have been just another traffic stop. But when Nestor Alfredo Duarte, a 55-year-old Argentine resident of Key West, Florida, was stopped by a Monroe County police officer for an alleged traffic violation, the man was asked about his immigration status and had to admit that he was undocumented. He was delivered to the Border Patrol.

Duarte is now in a detention center and faces deportation after 16 years in the U.S.

The officer who stopped Duarte is David Lariz, the same sheriff deputy who sparked outrage in the immigrant community just a few weeks ago when he asked about the legal status of a Honduran man who had just been run over a car, even before offering him assistance or medical attention.

As could happen to the Argentine chef, the Honduran immigrant, Marcos Antonio Huete, is now on the verge of deportation.

The latest incident occurred May 23. Again, everything was recorded on Lariz’s body camera.

"That’s not a driver's license, where'd you get that from?" the officer asks after Duarte hands him an identification card. "Do you have a passport? How long have you been here?" the officer is heard saying in the video, posted on the website of the Key West newspaper The Blue Paper.

In response to the questions, the driver replies that he is a chef at the well-known Cuban restaurant El Siboney in Key West and that, although he has been in the U.S. for 16 years, he has no papers. "I'm illegal," Duarte says quietly. The officer makes him repeat it three times.

"So why don't you have legal documents? Sixteen years you've been in the United States and you haven't bothered to do anything to get anything?" Lariz questions before going to his vehicle. Once there, he calls the county to notify them of the presence of an undocumented person and request that they contact the Border Patrol.

Duarte, who has two children, is now locked up in the Broward detention center where he faces possible deportation to Argentina.

During the 16 years he has been in the United States, Duarte spent 14 years working at El Siboney, where his colleagues describe him as "a person who gets on with things."

"He wants to advance his family and wants to stay in the U.S. working and searching for the American dream," said Gerson Batista, one of his colleagues.

"Are you illegal?" A policeman's question to a Honduran who had just been run over by a car

The arrest of the Argentine came just a week after the city's Key West commission signed a resolution urging city cops to refrain from getting involved in immigration issues.

However, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the decision to call immigration authorities is at the discretion of each officer.

The first incident involving an illegal immigrant in which Lariz was involved generated criticism for the lack of humane treatment of someone involved in an accident, highlighting how this type of action undermines public confidence in the police.

"Once word gets out that law enforcement is really part of President Trump’s mass deportation force that will be the end of cooperation between America’s immigrant communities and local police,” said Howard Simon, executive director of the Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The incident also generated the condemnation of the president of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez.

Retratos Miedo
31 years in the USA: A DUI committed 20 years ago put this undocumented Mexican in danger of deportation which he fears could take place at any time. "My children are Americans, I have been paying my taxes since 1986, two decades ago I made a mistake, for which I have already been punished." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
10 years in the USA: The husband of this undocumented Mexican immigrant has been in an ICE detention center for five months and is about to be deported. "I am very afraid of being deported and leaving my children alone. A week ago I stopped migrating, save me because I was going with my girls, who are US citizens. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
16 years in the USA. She came to the country as a one-year-old baby from Guatemala. She is a beneficiary of DACA and studies nursing at university. "My father is in danger, and we are prepared for anything. There is a lot of fear, I know many people who do not leave the house. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. He arrived aged 8 from Mexico. After graduating from high school he worked in the fields to help his family. He is now a DACA beneficiary and is studying civil engineering. "If they take away the DACA permit, after having had the privilege of being able to study, where would we be? Would it all have been in vain? " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
Born in the United States, 16 years ago. Her parents were deported and have been in Colombia for six years. Since then she has lived with her guardian, also responsible for other children of deported parents. "I do not want to wait until I'm 21 to try to bring them to be with me, I really miss them, we want to be together." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
28 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala in 1989. Her husband was deported five years ago. Now she cares for her five American children alone. She worries that with the new regulations her children will lose the benefits of public assistance and, if she were deported, her children would be left without parents in their own country. Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. Undocumented. "I am very afraid and we have to inform ourselves to protect us. We all have many doubts. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. This undocumented Nicaraguan woman has two daughters. The oldest is a Dreamer and a DACA beneficiary, while the youngest is a U.S. citizen. "My greatest fear is that one day they knock on the door and take me away. We are preparing for anything. We will issue a power of attorney so that my eldest daughter can send me my young daughter if I am deported. It hurts to lose the opportunities that her birth country gave her, but I do not have the courage to leave her (in the US). " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
24 years in the USA. An American citizen since 2008. "I was also an undocumented immigrant, and it is my duty to help those who have not been able to get regularized and feel threatened. There is a lot of injustice and discrimination against us Hispanics. Citizens must go out and vote. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala aged two. She is a beneficiary of DACA and fears that her undocumented parents will one day not come home. She worries that the DACA program she is enrolled in will be suspended and she will be kicked out of her political science course at university. "In my town people who do not have documents are terrified, I got tired of hoping. We ourselves must do something, we have always worked hard." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
15 years in the USA. He arrived from Honduras aged four. He is covered by the DACA program and was arrested for possessing marijuana, which is a misdemeanor in the state where he lives. He was referred to immigration authorities before going through a legal process and seeing a judge. He was about to be deported, but thanks to his lawyers and the support of his community, he received parole. "I had no plans in Honduras, I never knew the country, I have lived all my life here ... I love my parents, it's great to be with you again." Foto: David Maris | Univision
EXCLUSIVE: "The 'Migra' is outside my house, I love you": the last call an American soldier received before his father was deported
Israel Solano, spent more than three years in the U.S. Armed Forces and tried to sort out the immigration status of his undocumented father. But a past error led to his deportation.
'Go back to your country': Immigrants report a wave of insults and slurs
Univision has received dozens of reports from readers and viewers. Experts say people feel emboldened by President Trump’s openly anti-immigrant rhetoric and policy.


