Guadalupe Plascencia
Immigration

"If you are American, where are your papers?" That was ICE's question after arresting a Hispanic citizen

"If you are American, where are your papers?" That was ICE's question after arresting a Hispanic citizen

Guadalupe Plascencia claims that she was arrested by immigration agents in California who did not believe that she was a citizen after showing her drivers license. The ACLU has filed a complaint with ICE.

Por:
Isaias Alvarado (Univision),
Fanny Chavarria (Univision)
Guadalupe Plascencia
Guadalupe Plascencia

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Guadalupe Plascencia, who became a U.S. citizen more than 20 years ago, says that after spending the night in a sheriff's jail in San Bernardino County, California, she was improperly transferred to an immigration detention center.

Despite her immigration status, she feared she would be thrown out of the country.

"I felt impotent. I knew they had the wrong person, but the way the officers were acting I felt that they were going to deport me," she told Univision, describing her ICE detention on March 30.

Her story is not unique. A month ago, Univision published the case of Rony Chávez Aguilar, a Guatemalan with U.S. citizenship who spent three weeks in ICE detention.

A National Public Radio report found that 693 Americans were held in local prisons by immigration authorities between 2007 and 2016. It's illegal for U.S. immigration authorities to hold Americans in detention.

Plascencia was naturalized under an immigration amnesty granted by the administration of President Ronald Reagan in the mid-1980s.

"Are you illegal?" A policeman's question to a Honduran who had just been run over by a car

The 59-year-old hair stylist said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents did not believe she was a citizen after she showed them a California driver's license. Since 2015, the state has issued some 850,000 driving licenses to undocumented workers, which are marked with the phrase "federal limits apply."

"I was told, 'If you're an American citizen, where are your papers?' I told them they were in the house and they started to laugh," she said.

According to Plascencia, the immigration officers interrogated her for an hour and a half. "I was told that I had used a fake name, which was in a very big problem," she said. At one point, according to her account, she broke down in tears. "They asked me 'why are you crying?' And I said, 'Because I'm an American citizen and this is happening to me.'"

Plascencia was only released after her daughter brought her U.S. passport to show officials. On leaving the ICE facility no one offered an apology.

With the support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), she has since taken the first step to file a "discrimination based on ethnicity" lawsuit against ICE and the San Bernardino Sheriff's office. The lawsuit seeks compensation of at least $25,000.

"ICE violated its duty to provide reasonable care to Mrs. Plascencia by detaining her when she had information about her citizenship," according to the ACLU complaint. "ICE officials discriminated against Mrs. Plascencia based on her country of origin and ethnicity, when they discarded information and evidence of her citizenship," it adds.

U.S. man gets 'left at altar' after his fiancé is deported to El Salvador

The

detention

Plascencia visited a police station in Ontario March 29 seeking to recover a weapon - which she legally owns - that the agency took from the scene of a car accident involving her daughter. She was notified that she had a pending arrest warrant, of which she says she was not aware.

The police placed her in custody and then transferred her to the West Valley Detention Center, where she was ordered to be held overnight by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's office.

The next day, the Sheriff informed her that she would be released, but that ICE had issued a request stating that it had an interest in her, without explaining why. Plascencia notified the agents of her citizenship.

ICE agents asked to see her documents to prove her legal status. She only had her driver's license, which was not enough for the officers who placed her in handcuffs.

Portraits of immigrants seeking compassion in the Trump era
Retratos Miedo
31 years in the USA: A DUI committed 20 years ago put this undocumented Mexican in danger of deportation which he fears could take place at any time. "My children are Americans, I have been paying my taxes since 1986, two decades ago I made a mistake, for which I have already been punished." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
10 years in the USA: The husband of this undocumented Mexican immigrant has been in an ICE detention center for five months and is about to be deported. "I am very afraid of being deported and leaving my children alone. A week ago I stopped migrating, save me because I was going with my girls, who are US citizens. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
16 years in the USA. She came to the country as a one-year-old baby from Guatemala. She is a beneficiary of DACA and studies nursing at university. "My father is in danger, and we are prepared for anything. There is a lot of fear, I know many people who do not leave the house. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. He arrived aged 8 from Mexico. After graduating from high school he worked in the fields to help his family. He is now a DACA beneficiary and is studying civil engineering. "If they take away the DACA permit, after having had the privilege of being able to study, where would we be? Would it all have been in vain? " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
Born in the United States, 16 years ago. Her parents were deported and have been in Colombia for six years. Since then she has lived with her guardian, also responsible for other children of deported parents. "I do not want to wait until I'm 21 to try to bring them to be with me, I really miss them, we want to be together." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
28 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala in 1989. Her husband was deported five years ago. Now she cares for her five American children alone. She worries that with the new regulations her children will lose the benefits of public assistance and, if she were deported, her children would be left without parents in their own country. Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. Undocumented. "I am very afraid and we have to inform ourselves to protect us. We all have many doubts. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. This undocumented Nicaraguan woman has two daughters. The oldest is a Dreamer and a DACA beneficiary, while the youngest is a U.S. citizen. "My greatest fear is that one day they knock on the door and take me away. We are preparing for anything. We will issue a power of attorney so that my eldest daughter can send me my young daughter if I am deported. It hurts to lose the opportunities that her birth country gave her, but I do not have the courage to leave her (in the US). " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
24 years in the USA. An American citizen since 2008. "I was also an undocumented immigrant, and it is my duty to help those who have not been able to get regularized and feel threatened. There is a lot of injustice and discrimination against us Hispanics. Citizens must go out and vote. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala aged two. She is a beneficiary of DACA and fears that her undocumented parents will one day not come home. She worries that the DACA program she is enrolled in will be suspended and she will be kicked out of her political science course at university. "In my town people who do not have documents are terrified, I got tired of hoping. We ourselves must do something, we have always worked hard." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
15 years in the USA. He arrived from Honduras aged four. He is covered by the DACA program and was arrested for possessing marijuana, which is a misdemeanor in the state where he lives. He was referred to immigration authorities before going through a legal process and seeing a judge. He was about to be deported, but thanks to his lawyers and the support of his community, he received parole. "I had no plans in Honduras, I never knew the country, I have lived all my life here ... I love my parents, it's great to be with you again." Foto: David Maris | Univision
