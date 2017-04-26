ICE detains an alleged Venezuelan torture victim during asylum interview in Miami

Marco Coello denounced torture by the police in 2014 in Caracas and arrived in the U.S. seeking protection in September 2015.

Marco Coello minutes before his arrestduring an asylum interview with immigration officials in Miami. Courtesy of the Coello family

Marco Coello, a young Venezuelan man who fled political persecution in Venezuela was arrested by U.S. immigration officials during an interview for his asylum case at the offices of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in Miami on Wednesday, according to his lawyer and family members.

"He's being detained," his mother Dorys de Coello confirmed to Univision.

Coello's lawyers had sent a couple of letters to try and speed up the case and receieved a phone call calling him to a meeting at the downtown Miami USCIS office, said his attorney Ros-Ana Guillén.

His lawyers prepared him for the interview and accompanied him to the meeting where he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the lawyer said.

Coello's case became emblematic of allegations of torture of detainees by Venezuelan police during protests on Feb 12 2014 against the government of President Nicolás Maduro.



Marco Coello being detained in Caracas, Feb 12, 2014

He was arrested by police and held in prison where he was allegedly tortured by agents seeking to get him to implicate opposition leader Leopoldo López in violence that took place during the demonstrations.

He arrived in Miami Sept 3, 2015 accompanied by his father and applied for political asylum.

U.S. asylum can be requested by any person who has been persecuted for reasons of "race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion," according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulations.

The process can take months or year. After an I-589 asylum application has been submitted an interview is held to establish if there is a "credible fear" of persecutoin if the person returns to his or her home country.

