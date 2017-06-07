publicidad
Immigration

Here's why leaders in Texas are suing the state over its new anti-immigrant law

Here's why leaders in Texas are suing the state over its new anti-immigrant law

SB4 will allow local law enforcement officers in Texas to ask about a person's immigration status during any lawful detention. Leaders fear it will turn police officers into immigration agents.

Por:
Melvin Félix

It was a Sunday afternoon, and few people expected such a quick legal challenge when Governor Greg Abbott surprisingly showed up on a livestream from his private office signing a controversial law to facilitate deportations in Texas.

But the response was immediate.

Less than a day later, the small-town mayor Raúl Reyes and a border-county sheriff named Tom Schmerber had already sued the governor to stop the new law from being implemented. Fearing the measure would turn police officers and sheriffs into immigration agents, leaders from some of the biggest cities in Texas have followed suit.

Univision News traveled to Texas to speak with some of these leaders, starting in El Cenizo, where Reyes says he never second-guessed his decision to be the first mayor to challenge the law.

"I'm the mayor of a very small city on the border that no one even knows exists,” he says, walking along the Rio Grande that separates the United States from Mexico. "I've held this office for over twelve and a half years. And as long as I'm here, I'm going to keep doing what I've done my whole life: work, plead and fight for the civil rights of my community."

Lea esta nota en español.

SB4 would force Reyes to break El Cenizo's long-standing sanctuary policy, which was approved in 1999 and prohibits any local official from asking about a person's immigration status.

Eliminating such policies is one of the clearest purposes of the new state law. It would punish local entities that refuse to cooperate with immigration law enforcement, a move that will expand the reach and cooperation that the federal government can count on as it deports undocumented immigrants in any city, county, university campus or jail in Texas.

“Neither Border Patrol nor any police department should be patrolling city streets, stopping people, asking who they are, where they’re from, and asking for their papers,” said Reyes, whose own grandmother came to the United States illegally.

Starting September 1, Reyes will be forced to allow police officers to ask anyone in El Cenizo for their papers, even if they have only been stopped for a simple traffic infraction. The mayor insists he will not comply with the law, something that—according to the text of the measure—would get him thrown out of office.

SB4 imposes fines on local governments that don't cooperate with the deportations and states that state attorney general may ask a court to remove any person from public office if they do not abide by the law. But Reyes says he won't back down.

"This is bigger than Raul Reyes," he says. "This is bigger than El Cenizo. This is bigger than Texas. This will define the future of our country."

In Maverick County, Sheriff Tom Schmerber also disapproves of SB4. He can't believe Texas wants him to do the work of federal immigration agents, a job he's familiar with after serving for 26 years in the Border Patrol.

"We [in the sheriff’s department] have always worked with the immigration agencies, be it ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) or the Border Patrol," said Schmerber, a week after joining the plaintiffs against the new law.

"But with SB4, it’s very different. The state is telling the sheriffs how to do their job, and if we don’t do it, they can strip us of our title or they can even arrest us," said Schmerber.

Maverick County already has two Border Patrol stations and a vast number of immigration agents, says the sheriff, who are actually trained to deal with enforcing the country's immigration laws.

"That's their job," he says.

A summer of resistance

The legal battle against SB4 made its way to the capital on March 16, when leaders from Dallas, Austin, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio met in front of the state capitol building to declare a "summer of resistance" against the measure.

The effort is being led by Austin councilman Greg Casar, who insists SB4 could inspire similar anti-immigrant measures throughout the country.

"We have to stop the law in Texas because we know that the entire country, and even President Trump, are looking to see if it will be implemented or if it will be stopped in the courts," says the Mexican-American politician, who was detained in May for protesting against the law in the governor’s office.

For those opposing SB4, the battle is now in the courts. Last Friday, Austin and San Antonio filed the third lawsuit attempting to stop the law, following the one presented by El Cenizo and Maverick County, and another filed by El Paso County.

Casar fears the new Texas law will force Austin police officers to help ICE in their big enforcement operations, like one in February in which more than 50 Mexicans were detained.

"To me, part of why SB4 is so terrifying is that an ICE operation happens every once in a while. But we have over 1,700 Austin police officers that work here day and night. And what the governor and lawmakers want is for the kids in my district to feel terror every time they see a police officer, not knowing if they’re here to protect them or tear up their family. And there's no issue that has engaged more people and asked more about as a councilmember than this one," he says.

For Congressman Rafael Anchia, who represents Dallas in the Texas House of Representatives, SB4 has evoked powerful emotions and a sense that his community is under attack.

“We are going to sue the state so that this law does not pick up steam. We are going to protest and we are going to march because no superhero is coming to save us,” said the congressman, whose mother came to the United States from Mexico at the age of nine.

Anchia has helped assemble the resistance against the law, using his contacts as the former chair of the board of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund to rally different Hispanic leaders in Texas.

The Dallas legislator also firmly opposed the law while it was being discussed in the Texan capitol, giving an impassioned speech in which he admitted to feeling "a lot of anger" at what the law might do in Texas.

"As an immigrant whose mother came from Mexico, I take this very personally," said Anchia, refusing to answer a question about the possible electoral effect the law could have in 2018. "My primary concern is to defend the community. If there are ramifications in the future, I don’t want to predict what will happen in 2018. All I know is that, in the short term, this law will terrorize our community and that is what matters right now."

Dallas recently pledged it would join the legal efforts against SB4; Mayor Mike Rawlings announced on Wednesday that the city would " challenge this bill in court."

So far the largest city to challenge SB4 is San Antonio, where opponents of the law say it could have a negative economic effect, similar to what happened in Arizona after that state passed a similar measure, SB1070, back in 2010.

If SB4 becomes law, Texas could lose millions of dollars in industries that would suffer from the fear among immigrants and hispanics, according to Brianna Dimas, spokesperson for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of San Antonio.

“This bill is bad for business,” said Dimas. “It's going to hurt consumer spending when people are terrified to go shopping, to leave their house, to drive in their car, and it’s definitely going to hurt our local workforce.”

This Wednesday, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) decided to relocate its 2018 annual convention from Texas to protest SB4, marking perhaps the first direct loss of revenue in the state over the new law.

The Chamber of Commerce cites a study by the Center for American Progress in Phoenix, Arizona, which estimated the city lost $141 million in the four months following the implementation of SB1070. “We don’t want Texas to make that same mistake,” she said.

Rey Saldaña, a San Antonio councilman, stressed last week that San Antonio “should not be the last” city to sue Texas over SB4. "Texas cities need to band together in fighting back a legislature that has lost sight of problem solving", he said recently, "and is wholly consumed by the politics of manufacturing fear and anger towards the most vulnerable in our community."

The biggest city in Texas, Houston, has yet to commit to the legal effort against SB4, even though its police chief Art Acevedo has strongly condemned the measure.

Mayor Sylvester Turner faced heavy criticism for his inaction at a town hall meeting with the immigrant community in mid May, where he asked the community to give him more time to evaluate SB4 once the legislative session ended.

Turner reminded the community that SB4 will not take effect until September, explaining that there would be plenty of time to join the summer resistance. But many rejected his apparent patience.

“Mayor, you may have time,” said a woman at the forum. “I don’t have time. My family can't wait and my people can't wait.”

Portraits of immigrants seeking compassion in the Trump era
Retratos Miedo
31 years in the USA: A DUI committed 20 years ago put this undocumented Mexican in danger of deportation which he fears could take place at any time. "My children are Americans, I have been paying my taxes since 1986, two decades ago I made a mistake, for which I have already been punished." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
10 years in the USA: The husband of this undocumented Mexican immigrant has been in an ICE detention center for five months and is about to be deported. "I am very afraid of being deported and leaving my children alone. A week ago I stopped migrating, save me because I was going with my girls, who are US citizens. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
16 years in the USA. She came to the country as a one-year-old baby from Guatemala. She is a beneficiary of DACA and studies nursing at university. "My father is in danger, and we are prepared for anything. There is a lot of fear, I know many people who do not leave the house. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. He arrived aged 8 from Mexico. After graduating from high school he worked in the fields to help his family. He is now a DACA beneficiary and is studying civil engineering. "If they take away the DACA permit, after having had the privilege of being able to study, where would we be? Would it all have been in vain? " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
Born in the United States, 16 years ago. Her parents were deported and have been in Colombia for six years. Since then she has lived with her guardian, also responsible for other children of deported parents. "I do not want to wait until I'm 21 to try to bring them to be with me, I really miss them, we want to be together." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
28 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala in 1989. Her husband was deported five years ago. Now she cares for her five American children alone. She worries that with the new regulations her children will lose the benefits of public assistance and, if she were deported, her children would be left without parents in their own country. Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. Undocumented. "I am very afraid and we have to inform ourselves to protect us. We all have many doubts. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. This undocumented Nicaraguan woman has two daughters. The oldest is a Dreamer and a DACA beneficiary, while the youngest is a U.S. citizen. "My greatest fear is that one day they knock on the door and take me away. We are preparing for anything. We will issue a power of attorney so that my eldest daughter can send me my young daughter if I am deported. It hurts to lose the opportunities that her birth country gave her, but I do not have the courage to leave her (in the US). " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
24 years in the USA. An American citizen since 2008. "I was also an undocumented immigrant, and it is my duty to help those who have not been able to get regularized and feel threatened. There is a lot of injustice and discrimination against us Hispanics. Citizens must go out and vote. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala aged two. She is a beneficiary of DACA and fears that her undocumented parents will one day not come home. She worries that the DACA program she is enrolled in will be suspended and she will be kicked out of her political science course at university. "In my town people who do not have documents are terrified, I got tired of hoping. We ourselves must do something, we have always worked hard." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
15 years in the USA. He arrived from Honduras aged four. He is covered by the DACA program and was arrested for possessing marijuana, which is a misdemeanor in the state where he lives. He was referred to immigration authorities before going through a legal process and seeing a judge. He was about to be deported, but thanks to his lawyers and the support of his community, he received parole. "I had no plans in Honduras, I never knew the country, I have lived all my life here ... I love my parents, it's great to be with you again." Foto: David Maris | Univision
