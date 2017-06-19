publicidad
Carlos Humberto Cardona
Immigration

A Hispanic man who helped clean up the debris of 9/11 now finds himself fighting deportation

A Hispanic man who helped clean up the debris of 9/11 now finds himself fighting deportation

Carlos Humberto Cardona came to the United Stated aged 17 in 1986. A drug peddling charge 27 years ago resulted in his arrest by ICE in February. His family is seeking clemency for Cardona who suffers respiratory problems due to his work at Ground Zero.

Por: Univision
Carlos Humberto Cardona
Carlos Humberto Cardona

Manhattan, New York - Carlos Humberto Cardona, a Hispanic man who did cleanup work at the World Trade Center after the September 11, 2001 attacks, is on the verge of being deported.

In February, the 48-year-old Colombian was arrested by ICE due to a 27-year-old charge for selling drugs for which he pleaded guilty in 1990. He has had a spotless record since then.

Now his daughter and his wife are asking for clemency and have started a legal fight to allow him to stay in the United States. They say Cardona suffers from pulmonary complications due to the soot and dust that he inhaled from hazardous waste during his Ground Zero work at the site of the twin towers.

Cardona was part of a cleanup team from Milro Services, a construction firm that helped clear the debris in south Manhattan and was later sued by some of its workers for not paying overtime.

Lea esta artiuclo en español

“He’s very much an American,” Rajesh Barua, Cardona’s attorney, told The New York Daily News. Barua filed a lawsuit last week asking a federal judge in Brooklyn to urge the Department of Homeland Security and Citizenship and Immigration Services to expediate their respond to a 2014 request by Cardona seeking to verify his marriage to his wife Liliana, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen. The case is also pending an application for clemency submitted to the State of New York in April.

"A post 9/11 cleanup Volunteer should NOT get deported. Especially if he is sick. Don't just kick out my dad and then not even help him with treatment expenses," his daughter Giselle Cardona, 19, wrote on Facebook about her father's case. She also started a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for his legal fees which so far has only collected $145 out of a $4,000 goal.

"My father has always been a family man, always provided for us even after my parents divorced," she wrote on gofundme.com "I am his only child, and I can't imagine not having my father by my side every step of the way. My father is just as American as the next guy."

Cardona arrived in the United States aged 17 in 1986. Since 2000, he has faced a deportation order based on his drug conviction. Last February he was arrested during a regular appointment with immigration authorities. He has since been held in a New Jersey detention center.

"I certainly think the circumstances warrant a pardon," Barua said.

His wife told the The New York Daily News, that her husband is depressed. "I can’t believe that this is happening to him after all of the sacrifices he has made. He says he feels like he’s being treated like a criminal," she told the newspaper. "He says he feels he's being treated like a criminal."

publicidad


publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Ni de aquí ni de allá: A new generation of halfsies 3:00
Ulab Sessions
18 jun, 2017 | 06:19 PM
Ni de aquí ni de allá: A new generation of halfsies
“My students know I'm undocumented”: an estimated 20,000 teachers may be...
16 jun, 2017 | 06:09 PM
Thousands of DACA teachers cautiously plan for next school year
Jessica Weiss
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Immigration Nation: "Immigrants are the backbone of this country"
Ulab Sessions
Immigration Nation: "Immigrants are the backbone of this country"
Artist Nora Valdez and youth in the Boston community are sharing their stories one suitcase at a time at The Urbano Project. At U-LAB Music we documented their process as part of our 'Immigrant Sounds' series.
Controversial Key West police officer pulls over Argentine chef, hands h...
News in English
Controversial Key West police officer pulls over Argentine chef, hands him over to Border Patrol
Nestor Duarte was driving his car in Key West, Florida, when Monroe sheriff deputy David Lariz pulled him over and asked for his papers. Lariz is the same officer who recently asked a Honduran man who had been hit by a car if he was "illegal."
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
News in English
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
Mimi Martinez, 30, arrived to the United States when she was five years old. Her mom stayed behind in Mexico. Now a legal resident, she was recently able to travel to see her mother in Mexico after 25 years.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
Ney Alvarez
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
¿Por qué Alejandro Fernández le huye a la prensa? 1:09
Despierta América
¿Por qué Alejandro Fernández le huye a la prensa?
El cantante mexicano se presentó en México y al finalizar al espectáculo evitó hablar con la prensa, al parecer, para no ser cuestionado por el litigio con Luis Miguel.
Lupillo Rivera dice que no quiere hablar de su familia, solo de trabajo 1:11
Despierta América
Lupillo Rivera dice que la gente "está cansada" de hablar de la muerte de Jenni
“La gente dede estar cansada de la misma historia de siempre”, reiteró. En 'Código Segura’ le preguntamos al artista mexicano cómo pensaba celebrar el Día del Padre y el cantante evitó el tema y pidió no volver a preguntar por su familia.
limpieza hogar trucos
Compartiendo Entre Amigas
Trucos para simplificar las tareas del hogar
Vivir en una casa sucia y en la que reina el desorden puede hacerte perder mucho tiempo y energía. Échale un vistazo a estos tips, te harán la vida más fácil.
'Benito López', el hijo de cuatro patas de El Dasa, fue la verdadera est... 2:57
Despierta América
'Benito López', el hijo de cuatro patas de El Dasa, fue la verdadera estrella de hoy
¡Estamos muy felices de tener toda la semana con nosotros a El Dasa! Y viene de visita con 'Benito', su simpático y alegre bulldog inglés que nos alegró toda la mañana.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Uber indic&oacute; que a&uacute;n subir&aacute; a pasajeros afuera de lo...
Multas
Conductora de Uber fue multada por no hablar Inglés
El condado de Miami-Dade tiene vigente un memorándum en el que exige a los conductores que ofrecen un servicio de transporte ser capaces de comunicarse en el idioma inglés o recibirán un ticket por $250.
Tenga en cuenta estas recomendaciones si tiene DACA y piensa viajar dent... 1:50
Edición Digital California
Tenga en cuenta estas recomendaciones si tiene DACA y piensa viajar dentro y fuera de EEUU este verano
Los beneficiarios de la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) sí pueden viajar, pero solo en circunstancias específicas, explica Diana Otero, representante de Caridades Católicas.
A Hispanic man who helped clean up the debris of 9/11 now finds himself...
Ranking de Autos
Estas son las trocas más vendidas hasta mayo de 2017
El orden establecido en el mundo de las camionetas pickups está sufriendo importantes trastornos pero el tope del grupo se mantiene imperturbable.
Por: Simón Gómez
Fuertes temperaturas provocan cinco incendios forestales en California 0:23
Edición Digital California
Fuertes temperaturas provocan cinco incendios forestales en California
Residentes del sur de California se han enfrentado a temperaturas de más de 100 grados. Los bomberos tuvieron que desplegar un gran operativo para intentar controlar las llamas.
Más Deportes Más
José María Basanta: “Lo molestia que tenga la afición la solucionaremos... 1:09
Liga MX
José María Basanta: “La molestia que tenga la afición la solucionaremos con resultados”
El defensa de Monterrey aseguró que está bien que la gente les exija un título. “Estamos trabajando para que los resultados lleguen cuanto antes”, adelantó. Y agregó que se reforzaron muy bien.
overwatch
eSports
Así se vería Overwatch si hubiera sido un juego RPG
Nada de esos elegantes mundos abiertos y acción en tiempo real, puro old school.
A Hispanic man who helped clean up the debris of 9/11 now finds himself...
MLS
David Villa, Miguel Almirón e Ignacio Piatti comandan el Equipo de la Semana 16 de la MLS
Maynor Figueroa y Joao Plata están en la alineación de gala, que incluye también a Romain Alessandrini, Bradley Wrigh-Phillips y Michael Bradley.
Por: Ariel Judas
Alexis Sánchez le mostró al mundo una impactante foto de cómo tiene el t... 0:21
Fútbol
Alexis Sánchez le mostró al mundo una impactante foto de cómo tiene el tobillo izquierdo
El atacante de Chile subió una imagen a las redes en la que se puede apreciar que el esguince de tobillo que padece es más que severo. Parece una obra del artista colombiano Fernando Botero...