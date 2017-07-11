publicidad
&quot;No s&eacute; qu&eacute; har&iacute;a sin los programas que tengo ahora. A veces la vida te pone en una posici&oacute;n en la que necesitas ayuda&quot;, dice Jeff Stein. En la imagen: Jason en su silla de ruedas.
Health

'It's frightening': the parents of a child with disabilities describe their fear of Medicaid cuts

'It's frightening': the parents of a child with disabilities describe their fear of Medicaid cuts

This family from Central Florida is afraid of losing medical coverage and other benefits that help pay for their child's therapy, food and diapers. "I’m worried that the whole foundation of our life could collapse," says the boy's father.

Por:
Eulimar Núñez (Univision),
Ana M. Rodríguez (Univision)
Jason and his family will lose their benefits if the Senate health bill is approved Univision

Jason Stein has a bruise on his forehead that won’t go away. A severe intellectual disorder causes him to hit himself for no apparent reason, with his hand, or against the floor or the wall. He has to wear a helmet when he goes out on the street: leaving his comfort zone causes even more stress. His parents take turns being with him at all times.

At nine-years-old and weighing 70 pounds, Jason cannot fend for himself. He can barely walk a few consecutive steps, and uses a wheelchair when out of the house. When he turned two, he was diagnosed with autism; he has epilepsy, is allergic to various foods and suffers from GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease), a gastrointestinal disorder that causes acid reflux and vomiting. He needs regular medical check-ups, as well as speech, physical and occupational therapies.

publicidad

Jason’s parents manage his care thanks to Medicaid, the federal and state aid program that provides health care coverage to one in five Americans, or 75 million people.

Lea esta nota en español.

&quot;La vida con Jason no es fácil: hay que estar detrás de él en todo...
"Life with Jason is not easy: you need to be watching him at all times so he doesn't get hurt," says Jennifer Stein. "But he's also my biggest motivation."

Medicaid is not just for the poor; it guarantees coverage for pregnant women, children, the elderly and the disabled with limited incomes. It pays for half of all childbirths, for the health services of 39 percent of children and 60 percent of children with disabilities in the country. In addition, it covers the costs of 64 percent of people living in nursing homes, including many from the middle class.

A family on the verge

Jason's parents know their family’s situation is likely to change if Senate Republicans pass the Better Reconciliation Care Act (BRCA), which would repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

"We have followed every step of the news because it affects us terribly,” says Jennifer Stein, Jason’s mother. “If that law passes, it would be devastating for us.”

The future of Medicaid has become a central point of debate. The Republican bill proposes huge changes to the Medicaid program, which was created by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965. Among other things, it would put a brake on Medicaid expansion created under Obamacare, which was adopted by 32 states. It would also restrict eligibility, establish a maximum amount of annual coverage (currently unlimited) and reduce the federal funds earmarked for the program (it contemplates cuts of 26 percent over a decade).

&quot;No sé qué haría sin los programas que tengo ahora. A veces la vida...
"I don't know what I would do without the programs that I have now," says Jeff Stein. "Sometimes you get in a position dealt by life where you need help."

Jeff Stein, Jason’s father, works as a physical education teacher at a public school in Seminole County, in central Florida. Even though he has health insurance through his employer, he would be unable to afford the increase in premiums if his son and wife were added to his coverage.

"The monthly premium would be unpayable; about $600 more a month,” he says.

According to Anne Swerlick, an analyst at the nonpartisan Florida Policy Institute, Jeff’s problem goes far beyond cost.

“Even if he could get his child covered by private insurance, typically private insurance doesn’t cover the type of services that children with autism and other developmental disabilities need,” she says. “All kinds of behavioral treatments and in-home services are needed to keep the child at home, rather than at an institution. There are children who have private insurance but they also get Medicaid to wrap around services.”

publicidad

“This is not a game, this is our life”

Jason's mother is his main caretaker. Like her son, she suffers from epilepsy. She goes to the doctor once a year and pays for the appointment out-of-pocket, just as she does when she buys her medicine each month, at a cost of $150. Unlike her son, she has no insurance, as she does not qualify for Medicaid. That’s because Florida decided not to expand Medicaid under Obamacare. The 32 states that did expand Medicaid now include individuals who earn up to 138 percent of the poverty level. But in Florida, the Stein family's income is simply not low enough to qualify.

Swerlick says Florida should give the parents of children with severe disabilities a pathway to Medicaid coverage. “The fact that the mother is not insured has consequences,” she says. “There is a great deal of research showing that children are much more likely to access the health services they need if parents are insured. There are thousands of low-income parents in Florida without coverage because the state did not expand the program."

Because Florida is one of the states that spends the least on Medicaid - an average of $5,864 per person per year - it's likely to receive even fewer federal dollars for Medicaid under the proposed reform. That means state lawmakers may be forced to further cut funding and eliminate some optional services. Currently, the federal government provides 61 cents of every dollar Florida spends on Medicaid.

&quot;Tenemos más familia cerca... pero no tienen capacidad física o eco...
"We have family but they're not within the financial means or even the physical means to help us with our son. So it's just my wife," explains Jeff.

"We are people who need help and what terrifies me that Republicans want to offer us even less than we already have," Jeff says.

The disabled and their families have been among the loudest in opposition to the Republican proposal. For decades, the only type of long-term care that beneficiaries with disabilities received was in special care centers. But in the early 1980s, Medicaid began offering the option of "home-based, community-focused services."

Now, disabled activists from the group ADAPT say the cuts threaten their ability to live at home. That’s a threat to their freedom.

The Stein family’s greatest hope is that Jason can remain at home.

"Many people think that some of us need help because we do not do enough," Jeff says. "But no. I work hard. I do everything I can. Making health access a political issue is inappropriate. This is not a game, this is our life.”

Possible cuts to Medicaid spell hardship for this family
'It's frightening': the parents of a child with disabilities describe th...
"Jason's diagnosis is pretty vast", says Jeff, Jason's father. "He's a very severe boy and he touches on a lot of different things. When he was two-years-old he has diagnosed with Autism. He gets Medicaid. Those benefits are vital to the survival of our family. I don't know what I would do without the programs that I have now." The health bill is extremely unpopular and has only a 17% approval rating according to a recent survey. Foto: Ana María Rodríguez | Univision
'It's frightening': the parents of a child with disabilities describe th...
Jason's mother, Jennifer Stein, begins her day at 4:00 in the morning. "Jason gets up screaming very early. I try to calm him down and wake up my husband, make breakfast, and start preparing him to go to school. When he returns, we bathe him between the two of us. Jason has a lot of strength, I can not do it alone." The cutbacks in federal funding for Medicaid have been among the most criticized pieces of the health plan proposed by Republicans, who have been forced to delay a vote on the law due to growing opposition within the party. Foto: Eulimar Núñez | Univision
'It's frightening': the parents of a child with disabilities describe th...
On weekends Jason's parents take him to the pool, where he de-stresses. He loves swimming and diving. Many of his therapies are in the water. "When I go to work, when I work in a school, it's very difficult for me, because I see all the regular children who don't have special needs, who are my son's age every day," says Jason. Foto: Eulimar Núñez | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
&quot;No sé qué haría sin los programas que tengo ahora. A veces la vida...
In addition to Medicaid, Jason receives Social Security Income (SSI), another resource for handicapped children with limited resources. This money covers other expenses such as diapers and medications (for example, Topamax, which helps prevent seizures). Foto: Eulimar Núñez | Univision
'It's frightening': the parents of a child with disabilities describe th...
At age 9, Jason has developed allergies to dust and various foods: peanut butter, eggs and other dairy products, nuts and soy. Foto: Eulimar Núñez | Univision
'It's frightening': the parents of a child with disabilities describe th...
"The house is like a battlefield," says Jennifer. Jason dirties a lot of clothes and sheets. But at home you can see that he is comfortable: he walks, plays with his stuffed animals and laughs, and is familiar with every corner of the house. Foto: Ana María Rodríguez | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
'It's frightening': the parents of a child with disabilities describe th...
"Sometimes I feel like a wizard trying to balance the bills," says Jeff, who complements his work as a schoolteacher by driving for Uber or Uber Eats. It's very little extra money, he says. Foto: Eulimar Núñez | Univision
salud jason medicaid
"Iit's like a time machine, the baby stage never ended," says Jason's mom. "Being able to keep him with us at home is one of the possibilities that I value most. We are shaken by the situation with Trump, who wants to cut off aid to the most vulnerable. All the time you are thinking 'please let somebody reach out and stop it.'" Foto: Ana María Rodríguez | Univision
salud jason medicaid
Jason needs to be accompanied practically 24 hours a day. In the image: holes that he has left in the walls of the house. Foto: Ana María Rodríguez | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
salud jason medicaid
"When Jason was a baby, you could tell he was not crawling, something was wrong. We had to wait to start getting answers," says his mom. The child also suffers from autism, epilepsy and a gastrointestinal disorder called GERD. Foto: Ana María Rodríguez | Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Aleida Barragán: &quot;Es muy duro porque no te entienden y entonces tú...
17 feb, 2017 | 12:10 PM
'One must have patience, love and respect for the caregiver'
Olivia Liendo
These are six key questions to ask now and as the health care debate con...
22 mar, 2017 | 05:24 PM
Here are six questions to ask about the new health care plan being considered by Congress
Daniel Zingale
publicidad
Popular videos Más
'Chicago en un Minuto': eliminación del Obamacare traería fuertes impact...
Chicago en un Minuto
'Chicago en un Minuto': eliminación del Obamacare traería fuertes impactos al hospital Stroger
En un minuto también te contamos que este es uno de los temas que ocupan la agenda informativa del condado de Cook, además, también se hablará, en rueda de prensa, sobre el recorte del 10 % al presupuesto si a corto plazo no se comienza a cobrar el impuesto a las bebidas azucaradas.
Políticos, médicos y activistas marchan en Houston en contra de la propu...
Manifestaciones
Políticos, médicos y activistas marchan en Houston en contra de la propuesta de Trump que pretende reemplazar el Obamacare
La congresista demócrata Sheila Jackson Lee lideró una manifestación en Houston contra la reforma del sistema de salud del presidente Donald Trump, el cual, según la Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso, significaría que 23 millones de estadounidenses perderían su seguro médico durante la próxima década.
El Congreso regresa a sesiones para trabajar en la nueva ley de salud
Edición Digital California
El Congreso regresa a sesiones para trabajar en la nueva ley de salud
Tras el receso del 4 de julio los congresistas vuelven a sesionar y esta vez uno de los temas primordiales será la nueva ley de salud propuesta por la administración Trump. Algunos sectores indican que la iniciativa para reemplazar el Obamacare carece de consenso por lo que no tendría futuro en el Congreso.
Con protestas en Los Ángeles, luchan por salvar el Obamacare
Obamacare
“Condenan a mi esposo a la muerte”: una de las voces que marcharon para salvar el plan Obamacare en Los Ángeles
Familias, activistas y políticos aprovecharon el fin de semana largo para salir a las calles a mostrar su rechazo al plan de salud de Donald Trump presentado en el Senado y que sustituiría a la iniciativa sanitaria Obamacare. Según expertos, millones de personas y enfermos perderían los beneficios que los mantienen con vida.
Jason y su familia quedarán desprotegidos si se aprueba la ley de salud...
Salud
Jason y su familia quedarán desprotegidos si se aprueba la ley de salud en el Senado
Este niño de 9 años es uno de los 75 millones de beneficiarios del programa Medicaid. Sus padres explican en este video por qué temen perder la ayuda que reciben, si se llega a aprobar la propuesta republicana que incluye fuertes recortes.
Jason and his family will lose their benefits if the Senate health bill...
Medicaid
Jason and his family will lose their benefits if the Senate health bill is approved
This 9 year-old child is one of the 75 million people who benefit from the Medicaid program. His parents explain in this video why they fear losing the assistance they receive if the large cuts proposed by Republicans are approved.
Presidente Trump arremete contra dos presentadores de televisión tras su...
Noticiero Univision
Presidente Trump arremete contra dos presentadores de televisión tras supuesto ataque en su contra
Lo que colmó la paciencia del mandatario contra los periodistas Mika Brzezinski y Joe Scarborough fue que ambos lo criticaron, al comentar sobre su presunto desconocimiento de la propuesta que se debate en el Senado para reformar Obamacare.
Pacientes y personal de La Clínica del Pueblo en Washington, con incerti...
Noticiero Univision
Pacientes y personal de La Clínica del Pueblo en Washington, con incertidumbre por plan de salud republicano
La organización provee servicios gratuitos a por lo menos 25,000 inmigrantes de bajos recursos cada año. Si el gobierno recorta Medicaid, la cifra se reduciría a la mitad. Otras protestas por las medidas de salud no se hicieron esperar, esta vez se llevaron a cabo en el Congreso y frente a la oficina del senador Marco Rubio.
Residentes de Dallas protestaron en rechazo al proyecto de ley de salud...
Protestas
Residentes de Dallas protestaron en rechazo al proyecto de ley de salud republicano
Los manifestantes se reunieron este miércoles frente a las oficinas del Senador Cornyn para mostrar que están en desacuerdo con la propuesta que busca reemplazar el Obamacare. Los protestantes le piden al Senado que vote en contra para no perjudicar a los más vulnerables.
Madre comparte recibo de operación de su hijo en Twitter para crear conc...
Edicion Digital
Madre comparte recibo de operación de su hijo en Twitter para crear conciencia sobre el Trumpcare
El niño ha tenido que ser operado muchas veces y necesita medicamentos muy costosos. Por eso, la madre compartió su historia y la foto del último recibo por la operación de corazón abierto de su hijo, por la que tendría que pagar 230,000 dólares, pero que gracias al Obamacare solo costaría 500.
Activistas se manifiestan contra el plan de salud republicano en la Plaz...
Protestas
Activistas se manifiestan contra el plan de salud republicano en la Plaza Daley de Chicago
La medida que pretende reemplazar Obamacare dejaría sin cobertura médica a 22 millones de personas en el 2026, según la Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso.
Preocupación en Los Ángeles por el consumo de fentanyl, un opioide que p...
Drogas y Adicciones
Preocupación en Los Ángeles por el consumo de fentanyl, un opioide que puede ser 100 veces más fuerte que la morfina
En el 2015 murieron 33,000 personas en Estados Unidos por el consumo de opioides. La adicción a estas sustancias es considerada como una enfermedad crónica, cuyos recursos para atención y prevención podrían cambiar con el plan de salud republicano que pretende reemplazar Obamacare.
Por falta de acuerdo entre republicanos, se aplaza la votación en el Sen...
Noticiero Univision
Por falta de acuerdo entre republicanos, se aplaza la votación en el Senado sobre el plan que reemplazaría el Obamacare
Los propios senadores republicanos se rebelaron contra la propuesta, la oposición dentro de la bancada del partido aumentó y no tenían los votos necesarios. Además, fueron a discutir sus diferencias con el presidente Trump en la Casa Blanca.
Al menos 22 millones de estadounidenses perderían su cobertura médica pa...
Despierta América
Al menos 22 millones de estadounidenses perderían su cobertura médica para el 2026
Republicanos se oponen al proyecto de ley que reemplazaría la Ley de Salud Asequible, Obamacare, y que recortaría en el transcurso de una década 321,000 millones de dólares.
Informe de la Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso pone en vilo el proyec...
Noticiero Univision
Informe de la Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso pone en vilo el proyecto republicano para reemplazar Obamacare
Los datos de la organización revelan que al menos 22 millones de personas se quedarían sin seguro médico en el 2026 y que 15 millones podrían perderlo el próximo año. Mitch McConnell, líder de la mayoría republicana y uno de los autores del proyecto de ley, trabaja contra el reloj con el fin de obtener los 50 votos necesarios para la aprobación en el Senado.
Plan republicano para reemplazar Obamacare dejaría sin seguro a 22 millo...
Noticiero Univision
Plan republicano para reemplazar Obamacare dejaría sin seguro a 22 millones de personas en 2026
Así lo advierte la oficina de presupuesto del Congreso. Lo que para algunos complica aún más la posibilidad de que los republicanos puedan anular el sistema de salud actual.
Shows Más
La cocina de HOY: Costilla a los siete chiles con nopales 6:00
Hoy
La cocina de HOY: Costilla a los siete chiles con nopales
Atrévete a sorprender a tu familia con un plato delicioso y súper rápido de preparar. Sigue paso a paso la receta del chef Yogui y deléitalos con estas costillas de puerco a los siete chiles.
Trucos de maquillaje para lucir perfecta en la playa y la piscina 5:52
Hoy
Trucos de maquillaje para lucir perfecta en la playa y la piscina
El sol y la humedad no siempre se llevan bien con el maquillaje y por eso aquí te presentamos algunos trucos del maquillista, Alfonso Waithsmas que puedes poner en práctica.
Orlando Segura, Catalina Mesa y Joshua
Despierta América
¿Quién lloró primero? Orlando Segura y Catalina Mesa llevaron a Joshua a su primer día de escuela
Las cámaras de Despierta América acompañaron a los nerviosos papás, a dejar por primera vez en la escuela a Joshua, su pequeño hijo de año y medio de edad.
Lorena Bobbitt, su historia parte 5: Lo que pasó después de que le corta... 8:49
Crónicas de Sábado
Lorena Bobbitt, su historia parte 5: Lo que pasó después de que le cortara el miembro a su esposo
John Bobbitt demandó a Lorena por lo que sucedió. En el juicio fue encontrada 'no culpable', pero aquel momento que ella dice no recordar marcaría su vida, aún en libertad.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Residente de Cibolo gana un millón de dólares de la Lotería de Texas 0:34
Edición Digital San Antonio
Residente de Cibolo gana un millón de dólares de la Lotería de Texas
Joseph Gutierrez compró el boleto ganador en una tienda HEB Ensurance convirtiéndose así en la cuarta persona en ganar en la lotería llamada “money”.
Donald Trump Jr. dijo estar encantado con la idea de recibir informaci&o...
Política
En español: la cadena de correos de Donald Trump Jr. sobre la información rusa "que incriminaría a Clinton"
El hijo mayor del presidente, bajo presión por la revelación de un encuentro con una abogada ligada al gobierno de Rusia, publicó este martes la cadena de correos con un intermediario que dijo que la ayuda provenía del gobierno ruso.
Veteranos Deportados
Inmigración
En fotos: Veteranos de guerras estadounidenses que viven del lado mexicano del muro
A pesar que sirvieron en el ejército de Estados Unidos, desde 1996 cientos de veteranos han sido deportados a sus países de origen. A través de los barrotes de la barda fronteriza en Tijuana, este grupo de ex militares siguen viendo a los EEUU como su hogar.
Joven de San Antonio se suicida por el “Reto de la Ballena Azul” 2:07
Edición Digital San Antonio
Joven de San Antonio se suicida por el “Reto de la Ballena Azul”
Un joven de 15 años se suicidó este fin de semana en su propia casa debido a un reto en internet conocido como el “Reto de la Ballena Azul”.
Más Deportes Más
'It's frightening': the parents of a child with disabilities describe th...
MLS
Así va la MLS: Ike Opara de Sporting KC es el mejor defensa de la MLS
El espigado estadounidense comanda la mejor defensa de la liga esta temporada, la cual está en camino a romper récords.
Marcelo Balboa regresó a su época como jugador en el estadio de Tampa, 2... 1:56
MLS
Marcelo Balboa regresó a su época como jugador en el estadio de Tampa, 20 años después
Este fue el emocionante momento en que 'Chelo' nos llevó al camerino en donde jugó hace dos décadas con Colorado Rapids ante Tampa Bay Mutiny.
Oswaldo Sánchez elogió a Édson Álvarez: “Estamos en vías de crear a un g... 0:36
Copa Oro
Oswaldo Sánchez elogió a Édson Álvarez: “Estamos en vías de crear a un gran jugador”
El exportero de México destacó la versatilidad del defensa para jugar en varias posiciones. Y también su personalidad. “Me encanta, no le ha pesado jugar en el América ni en la selección”, alabó.
William da Silva y la pretemporada del América: “Es la preparación para... 0:47
Liga MX
William da Silva y la pretemporada del América: “Es la preparación para grandes cosas”
El volante remarcó el trabajo intenso que están realizando y, sobre todo, la perfecta aplicación del parado que pretende el ‘Piojo’ Herrera. “Estamos agarrando muy bien lo que quiere Miguel”, dijo.