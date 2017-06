La Ford Bronco Concept aparece en la próxima película de “La Roca”

SHE BRINGS IT. Thank you to my amazing costar, the Oscar nominated @naomieharris for the energy, focus and discipline you bring to set daily. What a mix of beauty and talent, but don't let the pretty face fool you, she can still take down any gigantic genetically modified monster that gets in her way. Grateful to share the screen with such a class act. #Rampage 4-20-2018 📸: @masistills

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:00am PDT