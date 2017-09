Sancionarán a dos policías de Chicago por protestar mientras estaban de servicio

That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes... then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick... and they also say yes... then you ask them to Kneel.! ✊🏿👏🏿 #ColinKaepernick #WeSupportYou

