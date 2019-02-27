Selena could get her own holiday

If a new bill passes in the Texas legislature, April 16th will soon become "Selena Quintanilla-Perez Day". House Bill 2492 would make Selena's birthday the official state holiday.

The bill was introduced by State Representative. Ana-Maria Ramos who said "April 16 is Selena Quintanilla Perez Day in memory of the contributions to the Tejano music."

To take effect, the bill must be voted out of the house committee then voted on by the full house. Then the bill moves on to the Senate and then to the governor.

Back on April 16, 1995, former Governor George W. Bush had proclaimed "Selena Day" weeks after the Tejano star died.