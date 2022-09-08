Literacy Partners and Univision launch workshops to provide free books and build a reading community for hispanic parents

Parents don’t have to identify as readers to promote reading habits at home. Latino culture offers rich histories and traditions from which parents draw to tell their children stories, sing together, and play in Spanish, requiring little English to influence the trajectory of their education. Surrounding children with books at home also helps children build vocabulary, increase literacy comprehension, and expand their imaginations. In Leyendo en Casa workshops, parents learn how to activate a book by making funny voices, asking questions to spark imagination, and explaining the pictures. These 60-minute virtual workshops are easy to connect to by Zoom and are low risk for busy Latino parents to plug into. When they join the workshop they feel empowered by facilitators who are 100% parents who have been through La Fuerza’s family engagement workshops, they feel encouraged by Univision- a trusted messenger, and they meet other Spanish-speaking parents like them, who want to learn how to support reading skills in their young children.