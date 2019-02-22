KXTN 107.5 FM
Maná headed to San Antonio this fall
It has been three years since the Spanish rock band has last toured
Univision,22 Feb 2019 – 11:13 AM EST
Grammy award winning Spanish rock band Maná gave their fans a big surprise while on Premio Lo Nuertro last night by announcing they'll be touring across the United States.
The 'Rayando El Sol Tour’ is named after their critically acclaimed single "Rayando El Sol". The tour will make 20 stops around the nation including here in San Antonio inside the AT&T Center on November 15th. If you can't wait to see them, they'll be kicking off the tour in Corpus Christi on September 4th and wrapping up in Sacramento, CA on November 27th.
Tickets will go on sale starting on March 1st on LiveNation.com
Maná will be performing live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 27th in celebration of their tour announcement.