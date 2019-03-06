Man arrested after breaking into apartment to take shower and cook pork chops

Austin, TX: A 45-year-old man is looking at charges of burglary of a residence which is a second-degree felony. Oscar Joseph Ledet had broken into an apartment at the 1600 block of Rutland Dr. when the property manager was alerted by other residents that the leaseholder was out of town but there were people in the apartment without permission.

The property manager went to check and saw someone exiting from the back window and immediately called the police.

When the authorities arrived, the saw the man running from the building. The police found the man hiding between a dumpster and a thrown out coach and arrested there and then.

A second suspect fled on foot. Ledet told the cops that he was there to get some things that belonged to him and admitted that he took a shower and then cooked up some pork chops also pointed out that the second person was assisting him in gathering his stuff.

When officials contacted the resident that lived in the unit, he explained that he did not know Ledet personally but mentioned that he lived in the apartment complex's laundry room. The resident didn't give anyone permission to go inside.