Intocable to perform at Premio Lo Nuestro
Premio Lo Nuestro airs on Univision February 21 at 6pm central
Univision,20 Feb 2019 – 10:41 AM EST
Tejano and Norteño group Intocable has been confirmed to perform at Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro on February 21, 2019 in Miami, FL.
The band will be honored with the Premio Lo Nuestro a la Trayectoria in celebration of 25 years in the music industry.
Intocable currently holds the record for the most wins with 24 and 35 nominations.
The award show will air on Univision at 6pm central from the American Airlines arena.