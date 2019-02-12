El Chapo guilty on all 10 charges

Three months ago, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán began his trial in the United States on federal drug conspiracy. Today (Feb. 12) in Brooklyn, a jury decided the fate of the Mexican drug cartel kingpin. El Chapo has been found guilty of all 10 charges after six days of deliberations in federal court.

The prosecutors accused El Chapo of trafficking large amounts of drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

All jurors, four men and eight women remained anonymous for their protection. When signing documents, they were to write their juror number instead of their name.

The trial had called over 50 key witnesses by the prosecution which all described Guzman's life along with the brutal murders, his journey in the secret tunnels and details on the plastic bananas filled with cocaine.

In 2015, Guzman escaped twice from Mexican prison with the most recent escape in 2015 where he was recaptured in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017.

Now the 61-year-old faces a possibility of life in prison.