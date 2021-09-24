Test article for images on social media share 4

An aerial view taken on June 6, 2021 shows the Well of Barhout known as the "Well of Hell" in the desert of Yemen's Al-Mahra province. - Closer to the border with Oman than to the capital Sanaa 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) away, the giant hole in the desert of Al-Mahra province is 30 metres wide and thought to be anywhere between 100 and 250 metres deep. Local folklore says it was created as a prison for the demons -- a reputation bolstered by the foul odours rising from its depths. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: -/AFP via Getty Images