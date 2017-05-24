Sprint CEO condemns woman who launched racist tirade at store in Virginia

A video that went viral over the weekend captured a woman spouting racist hate speech at a Hispanic man and threatening to fight him. The CEO of Sprint, who is of Bolivian descent, wants to meet with the woman.

Over the weekend, a 24-year-old Hispanic man sought to help a woman in a Sprint store in Manassas, Virginia.

He didn't get quite the response he expected.

"I ain't scared of no f**king spic," said the woman, using a highly offensive term that refers to Hispanics. "This is my f**king country."

She also threatened to fight the man and said, "They need to take his f**king ass back to Mexico."

The incident, which was caught on camera by an anonymous bystander and uploaded to YouTube, was shared by activist Shaun King on Twitter on Sunday. It quickly went viral.

That's when Roxiie -- who requested Univision not use her last name -- spotted the video and recognized the man being harassed as her brother, Juan.

"He hadn't noticed anyone was filming," Roxiie, 31, told Univision over the phone. "We all found out when it started going viral. He had no idea. He's very quiet, he’s not all about exposure."

Roxiie said her brother, who was born and raised in the United States, was "in shock" when the incident occurred, as he was in the store trying to get his phone fixed. But later "he laughed it off," she said. "That's how he is."

She described Juan as "positive, laid back, respectful and always trying to help."

The family still does not know who took the video.

On Tuesday, Sprint President & CEO Marcelo Claure, who is of Bolivian descent, called the irate customer's language "profane, threatening and ugly."



Claure wrote in a statement that he and thousands of his Sprint colleagues were "disgusted" by the customer's "divisive, hateful language."

He also invited the woman in the video to meet with him, as well as Juan.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing an increase in hate speech like this across the country. No one deserves to hear this kind of language," Claure wrote. "This has got to stop. It's time to talk. It's time to learn. It's time to heal."

Multiple news outlets have identified the harasser as Tiffany Cormier, who works for American Airlines.

According to Roxiie, Cormier's husband, who was also present at the store, is Hispanic. Yet more surprising still, he is related to Juan.

"He is our cousin," Roxiie told Univision. "But he is older and my brother is very young. So my brother has never seen him. We have not interacted, only when we were children growing up, only when my brother was a baby."

"It’s disappointing," she said. "Everyone's trying to stay positive. You just have to learn and let it go and move on."

