publicidad
Former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli.
United States

Former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli arrested Monday in Miami

Former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli arrested Monday in Miami

Martinelli served as president of Panama from 2009 to 2014 and is wanted there on corruption charges involving an alleged wire-tapping scheme.

Univision digital reporter
Por:
David Adams
Former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli.
Former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli.

Ricardo Martinelli, the former president of Panama, was arrested Monday evening in Miami, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to Univision.

The billionaire supermarket magnate was taken into custody in Coral Gables around 7:30 p.m. and taken to the Federal Detention Center, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals in Miami.

It is not known what charges he faces. Martinelli served as president of Panama from 2009 to 2014 and is wanted there on corruption charges involving an alleged wire-tapping scheme.

Martinelli fled to the United States on a visitor visa in January 2015.

He has not responded to several messages from Univision to respond to the allegations against him.

He has denied the charges in other media. "He has not been accused or formally charged," according a statement published by the Miami Herald last year.

"He is in the United States because he faces political persecution," in Panama, the statement added.
Two of Martinelli's sons have also been linked to a $60 million bribery case involving the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

Martinelli's sons were living in Madrid, Spain but fled before arrest orders were issued for them and are beleived to be in Miami, sources told Univision.

The sons have denied the Odebrecht bribery allegations, calling them “groundless.”

Odebrecht and its affiliated petrochemical company Braskem pleaded guilty in a U.S. court in December to violating American foreign bribery laws as part of a $3.5 billion deal resolving a sweeping corruption probe of Brazil's state oil company.

Relacionado
Former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli.
Sons of Panama's ex-president Martinelli under investigation in bribery and money laundering case
Panamanian officials are looking into $59 million in alleged bribes paid by Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on...
09 jun, 2017 | 05:51 PM
Trump maybe headed to Miami June 16 for Cuba policy announcement
David Adams
Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on...
01 jun, 2017 | 07:42 PM
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations
David Adams
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How did Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis?
Noticias
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
Latin America
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Latin America
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Latin America
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
Shows Más
Exclusiva: Poncho movió el bote con el público 1:14
La Reina de la Canción
Exclusiva: Poncho movió el bote con el público
En un corte comercial cachamos a nuestro Poncho divirtiéndose con la audiencia. Mira cómo se mueve.
Beatriz Montes: 'Mi padre murió al yo ganar una competencia de canto'
La Reina de la Canción
Beatriz Montes quedó eliminada en La Reina de la Canción
Aunque Beatriz pensó que tal vez era muy tarde para volver a retomar sus sueños, La Reina de la Canción le devolvió la esperanza.
6 finalistas
La Reina de la Canción
¿Cómo puedo votar en La Reina de la Canción?
Para salvar a una de las participantes puedes votar a través de un número telefónico, Twitter y la aplicación Univision Conecta.
Al Punto con Jorge Ramos – 11 de junio, 2017 44:40
Al Punto
Al Punto con Jorge Ramos – 11 de junio, 2017 Accede
El aspirante presidencial Pedro Ferriz de Con dice si hubo trampa en las últimas elecciones de México y habla sobre la corrupción en el país. Salma Hayek habla de la nostalgia del inmigrante, del racismo en EEUU y de su papel en la nueva película.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
El expresidente paname&ntilde;o fue detenido en su casa en Coral Gables...
América Latina
Detienen en Miami al expresidente de Panamá Ricardo Martinelli
El exmandatario es solicitado en Panamá por cargos de corrupción y espionaje.
Bebé de 6 meses muere asfixiada presuntamente por su madre 1:33
Muertes
Bebé de 6 meses muere asfixiada presuntamente por su madre
Según los informes la menor murió luego de que su madre, de 23 años, la tapará con muchas cobijas, para no oír sus llantos.
Rick A. Lucas, de 55 a&ntilde;os de edad, agresor sexual condenado fue d...
Actos Delictivos
Agresor sexual registrado fue arrestado en el zoológico Brookfield de Chicago
El teléfono celular y la cámara del hombre fueron confiscados y la policía de Riverside está buscando una orden judicial para investigar cualquier imagen que haya tomado.
Niño muere luego de sufrir golpes y quemaduras mientras estaba amarrado 0:34
Abuso Infantil
Niño muere luego de sufrir golpes y quemaduras mientras estaba amarrado
El menor de 10 años no logró sobrevivir a la golpiza y quemaduras que recibió estando amarrado, al parecer fue su madre y el novio de esta quienes lo maltrataban físicamente.
Más Deportes Más
Former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli arrested Monday in Miami...
México
El Tri tiene números oficiales para Copa Confederaciones
FIFA hizo oficial la numeración de los 23 elementos con los que el Tri disputará la Copa Confederaciones; incluye a Damm
Eduardo Coudet, presentado por Xolos como nuevo DT para el Apertura 2017 1:36
Liga MX
Eduardo Coudet, presentado por Xolos como nuevo DT para el Apertura 2017
El estratega, que viene de entrenar al Rosario Central argentino, llega con grandes expectativas al club de Tijuana. “Para mí lo importante es el grupo por encima de las individualidades”, aseguró.
Esta foto de la ‘deforme’ rodilla de Lionel Messi se volvió viral en red... 0:22
Fútbol
Esta foto de la ‘deforme’ rodilla de Lionel Messi se volvió viral en redes sociales
La imagen, sacada en Ibiza, muestra a un fan con el futbolista argentino. Pero lo llamativo es la rodilla del crack. Algunos especularon con una lesión, aunque se desconoce el motivo de esta extraña toma.
Futbol
Fútbol
Fútbol
Toda la información y noticias sobre lo último del fútbol mundial