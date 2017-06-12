Former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli arrested Monday in Miami

Martinelli served as president of Panama from 2009 to 2014 and is wanted there on corruption charges involving an alleged wire-tapping scheme.

Ricardo Martinelli, the former president of Panama, was arrested Monday evening in Miami, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to Univision.

The billionaire supermarket magnate was taken into custody in Coral Gables around 7:30 p.m. and taken to the Federal Detention Center, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals in Miami.

It is not known what charges he faces. Martinelli served as president of Panama from 2009 to 2014 and is wanted there on corruption charges involving an alleged wire-tapping scheme.

Martinelli fled to the United States on a visitor visa in January 2015.

He has not responded to several messages from Univision to respond to the allegations against him.

He has denied the charges in other media. "He has not been accused or formally charged," according a statement published by the Miami Herald last year.

"He is in the United States because he faces political persecution," in Panama, the statement added.

Two of Martinelli's sons have also been linked to a $60 million bribery case involving the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

Martinelli's sons were living in Madrid, Spain but fled before arrest orders were issued for them and are beleived to be in Miami, sources told Univision.

The sons have denied the Odebrecht bribery allegations, calling them “groundless.”

Odebrecht and its affiliated petrochemical company Braskem pleaded guilty in a U.S. court in December to violating American foreign bribery laws as part of a $3.5 billion deal resolving a sweeping corruption probe of Brazil's state oil company.

