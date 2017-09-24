FEMA to send satellite phones to every town and city in Puerto Rico

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of the relief effort, said they would take satellite phones to all of Puerto Rico’s towns and cities, more than half of which were cut off following Hurricane Maria’s landfall on Wednesday.
Officials said 1,360 of the island’s 1,600 cellphone towers were downed, and 85 percent of above-ground and underground phone and internet cables were knocked out. With roads blocked and phones dead, officials said, the situation may worsen.
Large amounts of federal aid began moving into Puerto Rico on Saturday, welcomed by local officials who praised the Trump administration’s response but called for the emergency loosening of rules long blamed for condemning the U.S. territory to second-class status.
In northwest Puerto Rico, people began returning to their homes after a spillway eased pressure on a dam that cracked after more than a foot of rain fell in the wake of the hurricane.
The opening of the island’s main port in the capital allowed 11 ships to bring in 1.6 million gallons of water, 23,000 cots, dozens of generators and food. Dozens more shipments are expected in upcoming days.
The island’s infrastructure was in sorry shape long before Maria struck. A $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. As a result the power company abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts.
Puerto Rican officials could not communicate with more than half the towns in the U.S. territory as the massive scale of the disaster wrought by Hurricane Maria started to become clear. (Sept. 21)
A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances authorized up to $1 billion in local funds to be used for hurricane response, but Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he would ask for more.
Volunteers collect aid for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Cuban-American Albert Gomez is one of the organizers in Miami with Third Wave Volunteers, a disaster response group, together with the non-profit, Reach Out America. Volunteers sorted aid supplies at a produciton facility, Mana Wynwood, in Miami's Wynwood arts district.
Natalia Miranda and Valeria Couto are "Activated for Puerto Rico."
The scene at Mana Wynwood, a warehouse in Miami's Wynwood district, known as Little San Juan. Bottled water, diapers, batteries, flashlights, baby food, canned food, toileteries etc.
Manuel Soltero, 16, and Jacky Rivera, 47.
Mandy Diaz and Alexandra Valentin from Puerto Rico joined the MIami volunteers.
Supplies include bottled water. Due to the lack of power Puerto Rico is curently without running water.
Wilfredo Pabon, a Nuyorican with donations on a truck from Unitedcontainers.com storage company.
Foto: Ines Lozano | Univision
Nicole Fiol, 36, spent the day volunteering with her baby, Daniella. Her family live in Hacienda Real, Carolina in northeast Puerto Rico. She hadn't anything from them until Friday night. Impressed by the show of solidarity, she said: "In the midst of adversity we have witnessed how we can all come together as one family and help eachother get back up."
Aid donations being loaded at Mana Wynwood in Miami.
Efrain Garcia, a Cuban American who grew up in Puerto Rico.
Veronica Beyhaut, a volunteer from a local school in Miami's Wynwood district.
A group of anxious mayors arrived in the capital to meet with Rossello to present a long list of items they urgently need. The north coastal town of Manati had run out of fuel and fresh water, Mayor Jose Sanchez Gonzalez said.
“Hysteria is starting to spread. The hospital is about to collapse. It’s at capacity,” he said, crying. “We need someone to help us immediately.”
The death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico was at least 10, including two police officers who drowned in floodwaters in the western town of Aguada. That number was expected to climb as officials from remote towns continued to check in with officials in San Juan.
At least 31 lives in all have been lost around the Caribbean due to Maria, including at least 15 on hard-hit Dominica. Haiti reported three deaths; Guadeloupe, two; and the Dominican Republic, one.
Across Puerto Rico, more than 15,000 people are in shelters, including some 2,000 rescued from the north coastal town of Toa Baja. Many Puerto Ricans planned to head to the mainland to temporarily escape the devastation.
Rossello said Maria would clearly cost more than the last major storm to wallop the island, Hurricane George in September 1998. “This is without a doubt the biggest catastrophe in modern history for Puerto Rico,” he said.
Rossello and other officials praised the federal government for planning its response in detail before the storm hit, a contrast with what Puerto Rico has long seen as the neglect of 3.4 million Americans living in a territory without a vote in Congress or the electoral college.
“This is the first time we get this type of federal coordination,” said Resident Commission Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico’s non-voting representative in Washington.
In photos: This is what Hurricane María left behind in Puerto Rico
Residents wade through the streets of Catano near San Juan Bay.
Houses still surrounded by flood water the day after passage of Hurricane Maria.
In Catano, near the Bay of San Juan residents get a ride through flooded streets on a bulldozer.
A man carries a bicycle on the median wall of a flooded highway in San Juan.
The lights went out across the country, including the capital, San Juan. Officials say it could be months before electricity is fully restored due to the island's long-running economic crisis.
Fajardo, in the east of the island was one of the towns most affected by the floods. Hurricane Maria strengthened for the Dominican Republic and became again a Category 3 major hurricane.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
In social networks circulate dramatic images of the floods caused by Maria in the island.
Foto: @astriddrivera/Twitter | Univision
A child plays in a flooded street in San Juan.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Plaza Colón, in the capital of the island, suffered fallen trees.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria made landfall in southeastern Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane and winds of 160 miles per hour (250km / h) and left the island's north coast as a Category 3 after cutting a devastating eight-hour path of destruction.
Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
A man died in Bayamón, in the northeast of the island, when he was struck by flying debris.
Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
The road is blocked by downed power lines in Humacoa, in the east of the island. They currently pose no risk as power is out throughout the island.
More evidence of why the power is out across Puerto Rico.
Downed power lines throughout the country collapsed the grid for the entire island. The governor said it will take months until the grid is fully repaired.
Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
El servicio eléctrico ya había demostrado fragilidades con el paso del huracán Irma hace dos semanas. Cuando llegó María, unos 50,000 abonados aún estaban sin electricidad y unas 200 personas seguían en refugios.
Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
The governor warned residents to prepare for "the worst" storm in almost a century. In 1928, Hurricane Okeechobee, also called "San Felipe II", hit the island as a Category 5 and killed 300 people.
Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
Power lines were downed all over the island leaving whole communities with power, or water.
Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
The worst affected were flimsy homes made of wood. Concrete structures fared much better, though the island was left almost completely without power and water.
Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
Maria downed trees and blocked roads, leaving the island of Puerto Rico incommunicado.
Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
Some areas were devastated by maria, including the area of Guayama in the south of the country.
Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
An "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, Maria made landfall near Yabucoa in southeast Puerto Rico, causing widespread flooding across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million inhabitants. Maria caused rivers to flood all over the island. This video was taken in Guayama, on the south coast.
