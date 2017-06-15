Trump to restore some restrictions on Cuba travel, targets island's military-run enterprises

President Donald Trump will announce a “readjustment” to U.S.-Cuba policy during a visit to Miami on Friday, tightening travel restrictions for Americans visiting the island and banning U.S. business transactions with the Cuban military’s extensive corporate holdings in tourism and other sectors.

"The president vowed to reverse the Obama administration policies toward Cuba that have enriched the Cuban military regime and have increased the increased the repression on the island," said a senior White House official said in a conference call on Thursday.

The policy modifications are designed to restore some restrictions loosened by former President Barack Obama under his two-year-old effort to normalization U.S.-Cuba relations launched in late 2014, described as a "very bad deal" by Trump.

Lea este articulo en español

However, the changes leave intact the greatest achievements of Obama’s Cuba legacy, including the restoration of diplomatic ties and the re-opening of embassises in Havana and Washington, as well as the relaxing of travel restrictions and the reintroduction of regular commercial flights. Cruise ship packages to Cuba which were launched last year will also be allowed to continue, as well as other commercial operations such as U.S. cellphone roaming in Cuba.

Travel and remittances sent by Cuban Americans will also be unaffected. Trump even appears ready to allow Americans to bring back Cuban cigars and rum.

“It’s not as good as I had hoped, not as bad as I had feared,” said Pedro Freyre, a Cuban-born attorney who heads the international practice at the law firm Akerman in Miami and represents clients interested in doing business in Cuba. "Now we know what the rules are," he added, noting widespread speculation in recent weeks of harsher measures. "Business abhors a vacuum. They can now shape business plans with the rules going forward."



Commerce With Obama Obama relaxed restrictions on commercial dealings with Cuba, including with the island’s extensive network of military-run enterprises. With Trump Trump will ban any financial transactions with military-run companies grouped under the holding company GAESA (Grupo de Administración Empresarial, S.A.) that controls 50% of Cuba’s economy, by some estimates.

Travel With Obama Under Obama, 12 categories of legal travel to Cuba were created either in group packages or as individual “self-directed” tours, for culture, education, sports, religion etc. There was little effort to investigate or enforce violations. With Trump Trump will limit the category for “people-to-people” travel to group packages only. Trump will strictly enforce reporting requirements for U.S. travelers who will need to present documents showing their itinerary under one of the 12 categories. They will be subject to audit by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Embargo With Obama Obama criticized the long standing U.S. embargo on trade and commerce with Cuba, but made no effort to lift it in Congress. In 2016, he abstained at the United Nations in an annual vote to condemn the embargo. With Trump Although Trump has in the past been critical of the embargo, he is expected to firmly uphold it.

Human rights and democracy With Obama Obama did not directly tie his policy to human rights and democracy, though he did persuade Cuba to release dozens of political prisoners in 2015. With Trump Trump will demand that Cuba hold free elections and stop jailing political opponents before any improvement in relations can occur.

Stricter travel

Trump's policy will more strictly enforce travel to Cuba by U.S. travelers who do not have family in Cuba.

Obama's policy of normalizing relations with Cuba has expanded regulations allowing many Americans to visit Cuba for the first time under a dozen categories, such as cultural exchanges, academic research or a loosely-defined purpose known as "people-to-people" travel. As a result, the number of U.S. citizens traveling to Cuba leapt 74 percent from 2015 to 2016, according to Cuban government statistics.

In future, travelers could be subject to a Treasury Department audit of their trip to check that it meets the permitted categories. Those traveling under the “people-to-people” category will no longer be able to travel by themselves with their own itinerary, and will have to join a licensed group package.



Trump is due to announce the new policy on Friday, surrounded by Cuban-American supporters at Miami’s Manuel Artime Theater, named after one of the late leaders of the 2506 Brigade that led the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, sponsored by the CIA.

The policy changes will not go into effect for 90 days while lawyers thrash out the regulatory details.

White House officials stressed that the new policy is a return to traditional efforts - abandoned by Obama - to pressure Cuba into abandoning its one-party, communist-run system and hold free, multi-party democratic elections. It also marks a partial victory for hard line Cuban American political leaders, led by Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who are fiercely critical of Obama’s policy of normalization with Cuba, launched in December 2014 after months of secret talks with the Cuban government.

“If we’re going to have more economic engagement with Cuba, it will be with the Cuban people,” Rubio told the Miami Herald.

“All the pressure comes from American business interests that go to Cuba, see the opportunities and then come back here and lobby us to lift the embargo,” Rubio said. “I’m trying to reverse the dynamic: I’m trying to create a Cuban business sector that now goes to the Cuban government and pressures them to create changes. I’m also trying to create a burgeoning business class independent of the government.”

On twitter Rubio highlighted a quote from a Cuban military website claiming that one military-run tourism company, Gaviota, welcomed nearly half of the visitors to Cuba in 2015.



Quote from Cuban military website:"As Cuba’s leading tourism company,Gaviota welcomed in its facilities nearly 1/2 visitors to Cuba in 2015" — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 15, 2017

Military spider's web

By limiting all financial transactions by U.S. individuals and companies with Cuban military enterprises, the main thrust of the new policy appears designed to put pressure on Cuba to allow more private enterprise. Cuba's military holding company, GAESA (Grupo de Administración Empresarial, S.A.), is the island's largest business empire and controls about 50 percent of the economy, according to some estimates.

It comprises at least 57 companies owned by the Revolutionary Armed Forces, and headed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, the son-in-law of Cuban president Raul Castro.

"The Cuban military is an enormous spider that eats the smaller spiders around it," said John Kavulich, a long time Cuba watcher and president of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council in New York. "It's appetite thus far has been insatiable," he added.



It was unclear how much the new policy would adversely affect the U.S. businesses who have invested in Cuba in the last two years, such as Airbnb and Google. A drop in U.S. travel to the island could also affect airlines that have begun flying to destinations across the island from a dozen U.S. cities.

The policy includes some exemptions to allow for operations at the U.S. embassy in Havana as well as the U.S. naval base in Guántanamo Bay, and to continue U.S. exports allowed by law of agricultural commodities, medicines and medical devices via the military-run port of Mariel.

Critics of reversing Cuba policy point out that Obama's policy enjoyed strong support nationally as well as among Cuban Americans. "Rolling back relations will not make America more secure, help create U.S. jobs, or foster greater human rights in Cuba," said Jason Marczak with the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank that favors engaement with Cuba.

"The Cuban system has proved its resilience to U.S. attempts at isolation over the past five decades," he added. "A backtrack in our Cuba policy will only give new anti-US ammunition to countries like Venezuela, while making the U.S. approach to Cuba increasingly hard to defend among our allies."



