Michael Fitzpatrick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, being interviewed by Univision's Enrique Acevedo. (April, 28 2017)
Latin America

U.S. expresses "deep concern" over Venezuelan president's new Constituent Assembly

President Nicolas Maduro's decree ordering a new assembly "overrides the will of the Venezuelan people and further erodes Venezuelan democracy," a senior U.S. State Department official tells reporters.

David Adams
A senior U.S. State Department official on Tuesday expressed "deep concern about the motivation" of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's decision to order a new Constituent Assembly.

Michael Fitzpatrick, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, told reporters that the new assembly "overrides the will of the Venezuelan people."

Fitzpatrick, the number two State Department official for the Americas, added that Maduro's decision "further erodes Venezuelan democracy."

On Monday night Maduro used his presidential power to decree the setting up of a new, seemingly hand-picked Constituent Assembly to replace the current National Assembly which is dominated by opposition politicial parties.

Venezuela is in the midst of a deepening political and economic crisis after a month of violent street protests calling for Maduro's ouster and new elections. The protests have claimed 29 lives and resulted in more than 1,000 arrests, according to human rights groups.

In some of the strongest language on Venezuela since President Donald Trump took office in January, Fitzpatrick called on Venezuelan authorities "to promtly hold free, fair and transparent elections."

Fitzpatrick also urged the Venezuelan government to respect an election last December for the current National Assembly which resulted in an opposition a majority.

"No democratic president can simply turn aside the results of elections, or cancel planned elections, just because he doesn't like the results," said Fitzpatrick.

"What President Maduro's trying to do yet again is change the rules of the game. Recognizing his grip on power is slipping he seeks to stack the deck ... so as to assure himself, and his cronies, access to continued power, privileges and protections," he added.

Maduro has not yet given any details on how the body will be selected or when it might meet. But he says the matter of a new charter will be decided by "the workers" and not by the country's political parties.

Opposition leaders earlier denounced Maduro's call for a new constitution as a "giant fraud" designed to keep the president in power and deny Venezuelans the right to express their views through elections.

In photos: Police and protesters clash in Venezuela
Venezuela Rio Guaire
Clashes on the Francisco Fajardo freeway bridge, which runs alongside the polluted Guaire River. April 19, 2017. Foto: Twitter | Univision
Venezuela
An opposition protester launches a 'Molotov cocktail' at police. April 19, 2017. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Protestas Venezuela
Demonstrators protect themselves from tear gas bombs launched by the Bolivarian National Police and the National Guard. April 19, 2017. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/Reuters | Univision
Protestas Venezuela
A group of police officers are attacked with fireworks by demonstrators. April 19, 2017. Foto: Federico Parra/Getty Images | Univision
Caracas protestor Carlos José Moreno shot dead April 19 2017 in &quot;th...
The mother of a young man identified as Carlos José Moreno confirmed the death of her son in Caracas to journalists. He was a first year student, studying economy at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV). He was shot dead in the head. "My boy did not make it, my boy died and I wanted him to graduate," said his mother. April 19, 2017. Foto: Social media | Univision
Venezuela guaire
Some marchers had to take refuge in the contaminated Güaire River, which crosses the city of Caracas. April 19, 2017. Foto: ANA CUBILLOS/Ap | Univision
Protestas Venezuela
The mass of protesters attempting to reach the Ombudsman's Office (from east to west) in Caracas was repelled by a police barricade. April 19, 2017. Foto: CHRISTIAN VERON/Reuters | Univision
Protestas Venezuela
Police try to disperse protesters by firing tear gas from the second tier of a freeway. April 19, 2017. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/Reuters | Univision
Protestas Venezuela
Opponents of Nicolás Maduro's regime flee from tear gas launched by the police, next to the Guaire River's dirty waters. April 19, 2017. Foto: Juan Barreto/Getty Images | Univision
Venezuela guaire
Rescuers attend to one of the people who fell into the Guaire River after being injured by a tear gas cartridge fired by the Bolivarian National Guard.April 19, 2017. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Venezuela
Henrique Capriles, governor of the state of Miranda and opposition leader of the First Justice party, protects himself against the effect of tear gas below the highway. April 19, 2017. Foto: ANA CUBILLOS/Ap | Univision
Protestas Venezuela
The opposition march en route to the center of Caracas is stopped by tear gas. April 19, 2017. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/Reuters | Univision
Protestas Venezuela
Young opponents move heavy objects to protect themselves. April 19, 2017. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/Reuters | Univision
Protestas Venezuela
A masked opponent carries a shield he took from the Bolivarian National Guard. April 19, 2017. Foto: ROnadl Schemidt | Univision
Protestas Venezuela
A protester protected with a gas mask holds a tear gas canister. April 19, 2017. Foto: Carlos García Rawlins/Reuters | Univision
