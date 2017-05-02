U.S. expresses "deep concern" over Venezuelan president's new Constituent Assembly

President Nicolas Maduro's decree ordering a new assembly "overrides the will of the Venezuelan people and further erodes Venezuelan democracy," a senior U.S. State Department official tells reporters.

Michael Fitzpatrick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, being interviewed by Univision's Enrique Acevedo. (April, 28 2017)

A senior U.S. State Department official on Tuesday expressed "deep concern about the motivation" of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's decision to order a new Constituent Assembly.

Michael Fitzpatrick, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, told reporters that the new assembly "overrides the will of the Venezuelan people."

Fitzpatrick, the number two State Department official for the Americas, added that Maduro's decision "further erodes Venezuelan democracy."

On Monday night Maduro used his presidential power to decree the setting up of a new, seemingly hand-picked Constituent Assembly to replace the current National Assembly which is dominated by opposition politicial parties.

Venezuela is in the midst of a deepening political and economic crisis after a month of violent street protests calling for Maduro's ouster and new elections. The protests have claimed 29 lives and resulted in more than 1,000 arrests, according to human rights groups.

In some of the strongest language on Venezuela since President Donald Trump took office in January, Fitzpatrick called on Venezuelan authorities "to promtly hold free, fair and transparent elections."

Fitzpatrick also urged the Venezuelan government to respect an election last December for the current National Assembly which resulted in an opposition a majority.

"No democratic president can simply turn aside the results of elections, or cancel planned elections, just because he doesn't like the results," said Fitzpatrick.



"What President Maduro's trying to do yet again is change the rules of the game. Recognizing his grip on power is slipping he seeks to stack the deck ... so as to assure himself, and his cronies, access to continued power, privileges and protections," he added.

Maduro has not yet given any details on how the body will be selected or when it might meet. But he says the matter of a new charter will be decided by "the workers" and not by the country's political parties.

Opposition leaders earlier denounced Maduro's call for a new constitution as a "giant fraud" designed to keep the president in power and deny Venezuelans the right to express their views through elections.

