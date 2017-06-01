publicidad
Immigration

Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years apart

Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years apart

Miriam Martinez, an immigrant who spent years undocumented and unable to travel outside of the United States, surprised her mother in Mexico. She posted the video of their emotional reunion on Facebook.

Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years apart Da...
Por:
Damià S. Bonmatí
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years Univision

It's the cry of a mother who had waited more than two decades to hug her daughter. Within seconds after her daughter appeared in the living room, Miriam Aguirre's 49-year-old body collapsed with so much emotion.

She wore jeans, and the television was on. It was nighttime when her daughter Miriam "Mimi" Martínez appeared after 25 years.

The two women ran to eachother. Aguirre hugged her daughter, touching her to make sure it was real, and she repeated, in Spanish: "Oh my girl, oh my beautiful little girl, my little baby."

Aguirre's other daughter, Martínez's sister, followed the emotional scene from the United States through a video call. "I thought I had to call an ambulance," she said later on the other side of the phone.

Lea esta nota en español.

Martínez published the video on Facebook and titled it: "25 years later! ✨🙏🏽✨."

"The last time my mom saw me I was five years old," Martínez, 30, told Univision.

In the 80s, Martínez's mother and father separated, and the girls went to the United States with their dad. "My mom stayed in Mexico," Martínez said. "I don't know the exact details but I can only assume my father thought we would have a better opportunity in the States than in Mexico."

Aguirre remained in Veracruz. Eventually she moved to Tijuna, with hopes that either she or her daughters would cross the border one day.

Martínez and her sister lived undocumented for nearly two decades in the United States, until former president Barack Obama's executive action ordered the protection of tens of thousands of young people that arrived to the country illegally when they were children. The sisters fell into that category.

publicidad

With DACA, Martínez felt relief and protection from deportation. She married a U.S. citizen. But it wasn't until this year that she was granted Advance Parole, or temporary travel permission for immigrants who are not permanent residents, such as DACA recipients.

She went to El Salvador on an educational trip and her authoritized re-entry to the United States opened up a new possibility.

"Legal Entry meant that my U.S. born husband would be able to petition me and I would be able to become a resident and travel to see my mother," she told Univision.

And that's how it happened. "We started the process in February ... we had our immigration interview May 16, I received my green card in the mail exactly a week later, on a Tuesday, by Friday of the same week my husband and I hopped on a bus and headed to Mexico," she said.

On Friday, May 26, mother and daughter met again.

"I didn't throw up," Martínez said minuted after the surprise, when she and her mother had calmed down.

"That's why Olga told me earlier to take my pills," Aguirre said, still shaking.

...

Federica Narancio and Luis Velarde contributed reporting. This video was initially published by Undocumedia.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years 1:29
News in English
31 may, 2017 | 06:12 PM
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
&quot;Today I think those things happened in my life because they had a...
Health
30 may, 2017 | 05:03 PM
"In Guatemala there is a lot of violence against children. You have no way out."
Jenny Manrique
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
Ney Alvarez
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
Los planeas más raros y curiosos que puedes hacer en Nueva York 3:53
Despierta América
Los planeas más raros y curiosos que puedes hacer en Nueva York
La periodista Birmania Ríos recordó en Despierta América los planes más raros para realizar en ‘La gran manzana’, entre los que se encuentran desde un camión para desahogarse gritando, la terapia de la risa, hasta hacer yoga a ciegas.
CNN finaliza su acuerdo laboral con Kathy Griffin por publicar imagen in... 0:27
Despierta América
CNN finaliza su acuerdo laboral con Kathy Griffin por publicar imagen inadecuada con el rostro de Trump
La comediante de la cadena y conductora de los especiales de fin de año ha manifestado sus disculpas en dos ocasiones, sin embargo, la polémica generada por la fotografía habría influido en la decisión de la empresa para la que trabajaba.
Ximena Córdoba responde a quienes dicen que su ‘cola’ es operada 0:40
Despierta América
Ximena Córdoba responde a quienes dicen que su ‘cola’ es operada
La presentadora colombiana dijo que le gusta comer y que como mujer latina que es, a algún lugar debe ir la grasa que consume.
Francisca Lachapel le envía este mensaje al productor de telenovelas Jua... 0:57
Despierta América
Francisca Lachapel le envía este mensaje al productor de telenovelas Juan Osorio
Con el estreno de 'Mi Marido tiene Familia' a la vuelta de la esquina, Francisca Lachapel le envió a su productor Juan Osorio un mensaje que tiene que ver con el elenco de dicha novela.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Vladimir Putin, presidente ruso, habla en un encuentro con periodistas i...
Política
Putin se muestra dispuesto a hablar con Trump, "un hombre sencillo y directo"
El mandatario ruso, quien negó estar detrás de los ataques informáticos a los demócratas, sostuvo estar dispuesto a hablar con Washington para mejorar las relaciones.
Las aguas alrededor de Las Bahamas y de la costa sureste de Florida estu...
Tormentas y Huracanes
Llegó la temporada de huracanes: cinco datos y una lista para que estés preparado
Para los que vivimos en la costa este de EEUU, la llegada del calor del verano también significa el inicio de la temporada de huracanes. Los expertos han previsto que la de este año, que comienza este 1 de junio y se extiende hasta el 30 de noviembre, sea más activa de lo común. En Univision Noticias te damos algunos datos interesantes y recomendaciones para que, si un ciclón llega a tu ciudad, tomes las previsiones necesarias.
Por: Lorena Arroyo
Ofrecen 100,000 dólares de recompensa a quien ayude a identificar al ase... 0:34
Asesinatos
Ofrecen 100,000 dólares de recompensa a quien ayude a identificar al asesino de un abogado en Rolling Hills
Las autoridades publicaron el retrato hablado del presunto responsable de asesinar al abogado en 2009. La víctima salió de su casa para sacar la computadora del vehículo, momento en que le dieron un tiro en la cabeza.
Entre lágrimas el padre de Leopoldo López habla del sufrimiento de su hi... 1:51
Despierta América
Entre lágrimas el padre de Leopoldo López habla del sufrimiento de su hijo en la cárcel
Leopoldo López Gil dice “tengo más de dos años sin verlo”, y asegura que no puede ir a Venezuela porque el gobierno le acusa de participar en la publicación de un artículo que informa que un tribunal de Nueva York investiga a Diosdado Cabello como presunto miembro de una mafia internacional.
Más Deportes Más
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Messi no conoce a Ernesto Valverde pero a su lado quiere "ganar títulos"
La estrella del Barcelona dijo no conocer la forma de trabajar del nuevo entrenador culé, sin embargo, dijo que tienen el mismo objetivo.
Diego Simeone
La Liga
TAS confirma sanción al Atlético de Madrid que no podrá fichar jugadores este verano
La sanción impuesta por la FIFA en 2016 contempla que el club colchonero no puede registrar futbolistas durante dos períodos: pasado invierno y el siguiente verano.
Cotto 'Canelo'
Boxeo
Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez podría enfrentarse nuevamente a Miguel Cotto tras pelea con ‘GGG’
De la Hoya, promotor del pugilista mexicano, no descarta un segundo enfrentamiento con el boricua una vez sorteado el compromiso con Gennady Golovkin.
México
México
México afrontará la Copa Confederaciones como el lugar 17 del ranking de la FIFA
El Tri no se encuentra entre las 10 mejores selecciones de la clasificación; Alemania, Portugal y Chile son las mejores colocadas previo al torneo.