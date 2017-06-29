publicidad
Immigration

Texas Attorney General urges Trump to eliminate DACA, threatens lawsuit

Texas Attorney General urges Trump to eliminate DACA, threatens lawsuit

Por: Univision
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with nine state attorneys general and the governor of Idaho, urged the Trump administration Thursday to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, which protects some 800,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation.

In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the officials - all Republican - threatened to sue in court over the immigration program that Barack Obama created in 2012.

"We respectfully request that the Secretary of Homeland Security phase out the DACA program," it reads. "Specifically, we request that the Secretary of Homeland Security rescind the June 15, 2012 DACA memorandum and order that the Executive Branch will not renew or issue any new DACA or Expanded DACA permits in the future."

They requested the Trump administration take action by September 5.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security revoked a 2014 Obama-era memo that created the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program.

The letter states as a reminder that Texas led the legal battle against DAPA, which paralyzed that executive order. Earlier this month, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly signed the final annulment of the DAPA program, which had been designed to benefit parents.

That same memo stated DACA would remain in effect.

During his campaign for president, Donald Trump said he would immediately end the DACA program. But he has since suggested he would take a lighter approach to the hundreds of thousands of so-called dreamers protected by the executive action.

Texas was joined in the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, West Virginia, and Idaho Governor C.L. Otter.

Portraits of immigrants seeking compassion in the Trump era
Retratos Miedo
31 years in the USA: A DUI committed 20 years ago put this undocumented Mexican in danger of deportation which he fears could take place at any time. "My children are Americans, I have been paying my taxes since 1986, two decades ago I made a mistake, for which I have already been punished." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
10 years in the USA: The husband of this undocumented Mexican immigrant has been in an ICE detention center for five months and is about to be deported. "I am very afraid of being deported and leaving my children alone. A week ago I stopped migrating, save me because I was going with my girls, who are US citizens. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
16 years in the USA. She came to the country as a one-year-old baby from Guatemala. She is a beneficiary of DACA and studies nursing at university. "My father is in danger, and we are prepared for anything. There is a lot of fear, I know many people who do not leave the house. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. He arrived aged 8 from Mexico. After graduating from high school he worked in the fields to help his family. He is now a DACA beneficiary and is studying civil engineering. "If they take away the DACA permit, after having had the privilege of being able to study, where would we be? Would it all have been in vain? " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
Born in the United States, 16 years ago. Her parents were deported and have been in Colombia for six years. Since then she has lived with her guardian, also responsible for other children of deported parents. "I do not want to wait until I'm 21 to try to bring them to be with me, I really miss them, we want to be together." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
28 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala in 1989. Her husband was deported five years ago. Now she cares for her five American children alone. She worries that with the new regulations her children will lose the benefits of public assistance and, if she were deported, her children would be left without parents in their own country. Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
14 years in the USA. Undocumented. "I am very afraid and we have to inform ourselves to protect us. We all have many doubts. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. This undocumented Nicaraguan woman has two daughters. The oldest is a Dreamer and a DACA beneficiary, while the youngest is a U.S. citizen. "My greatest fear is that one day they knock on the door and take me away. We are preparing for anything. We will issue a power of attorney so that my eldest daughter can send me my young daughter if I am deported. It hurts to lose the opportunities that her birth country gave her, but I do not have the courage to leave her (in the US). " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
24 years in the USA. An American citizen since 2008. "I was also an undocumented immigrant, and it is my duty to help those who have not been able to get regularized and feel threatened. There is a lot of injustice and discrimination against us Hispanics. Citizens must go out and vote. " Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
17 years in the USA. She arrived from Guatemala aged two. She is a beneficiary of DACA and fears that her undocumented parents will one day not come home. She worries that the DACA program she is enrolled in will be suspended and she will be kicked out of her political science course at university. "In my town people who do not have documents are terrified, I got tired of hoping. We ourselves must do something, we have always worked hard." Foto: David Maris | Univision
Retratos Miedo
15 years in the USA. He arrived from Honduras aged four. He is covered by the DACA program and was arrested for possessing marijuana, which is a misdemeanor in the state where he lives. He was referred to immigration authorities before going through a legal process and seeing a judge. He was about to be deported, but thanks to his lawyers and the support of his community, he received parole. "I had no plans in Honduras, I never knew the country, I have lived all my life here ... I love my parents, it's great to be with you again." Foto: David Maris | Univision
