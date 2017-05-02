publicidad
Síguenos
Guatemalan C&eacute;sar Abrego bathes a horse in Louisville, Kentucky.
Immigration

Congress gives green light for more H-2B visas this year

Congress gives green light for more H-2B visas this year

The government spending bill will allow for nearly 130,000 visas for non-agricultural workers this fiscal year. The expansion arrives as restaurants and hotels in the country are facing a deficit in employees.

Por: Univision y AP
Guatemalan C&eacute;sar Abrego bathes a horse in Louisville, Kentucky.
Guatemalan César Abrego bathes a horse in Louisville, Kentucky.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress are finally in agreement on an immigration issue: the U.S. government can grant up to 129,547 H-2B visas for non-farm workers this fiscal year, doubling the current cap of 66,000 visas.

The green light comes as a bipartisan spending bill was passed to fund the government through the end of this fiscal year. It arrives at a critical time for hotel owners, restaurants and landscaping companies, who have not been able to find enough temporary workers for the summer season. President Donald Trump himself has hired seasonal workers at his Mar-a-Lago resort with such visas.

With the spending bill, Congress has granted permission to National Security Secretary John Kelly to expand the visa program.

Lea esta nota en español.

"The figure (of almost 130,000 H-2B) looks at the demand for visas from the previous year and states that this is the number that must be granted for this year. It is decided by labor demand, more than as just another number coming out of the sky," said Jeff Joseph, a Colorado immigration attorney specializing in this type of visa. He is in support of the expansion.

Against the clock

But even if the measure passes, it could come too late: visas must be processed and workers would have to move to the United States before the end of the fiscal year, September 30. Most employers would be seeking workers in time for the start of the summer season, at the end of May, or the July 4 holiday.

A long list of businesses rely on H-2B visas to legally employ foreign workers as housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers and other jobs that few Americans want. According to the AP, each visa costs companies an average of US$1,000, including fees, travel and other expenses.

publicidad

In Ogunquit, Maine, Beachmere Inn owner Sarah Mace Diment told AP that she offered fewer rooms during the recent Spring Break because she has not been able to fill eight housekeeping and maintenance positions, for which she pays between $10 and $12.50 an hour.

She said none of her visa applications were accepted.

The H-2B visa has a maximum duration of one year and the majority are issued to Mexican workers.

The law stipulates that when employers seek to use these visas they must first publicly try to hire Americans. Critics of the HB-2 visas say the influx of cheap foreign labor undercuts U.S. workers and drives down wages.

Advocates, however, believe that the visa program stimulates the economy and also helps generate more jobs for U.S. workers.

The HB-2 visa can be renewed twice. At the end of the allowed period the visa holder must return to their country of origin. For an extension the employer must apply for a labor certification, according to the regulations of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

Under current rules the H-2B carrier may bring his or her spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21, who are granted an H-4 visa. They are not authorized to work.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Mar&iacute;a Molina cerrar&aacute; su negocio este lunes para participar...
01 may, 2017 | 06:07 PM
These are the immigrants that skipped work to protest on May 1
Mar&iacute;a Molina cerrar&aacute; su negocio este lunes para participar...
01 may, 2017 | 05:38 PM
Thousands of people in US rally for workers, against Trump
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
¿Se esta realmente construyendo el muro de Trump? 2:00
Noticiero Univision
¿Se está realmente construyendo el muro de Trump?
Voceros de la Casa Blanca aseguraron que el muro se estaba construyendo, a pesar de que el gobierno no consiguió los fondos para dicha obra. En este reportaje te decimos cuál es la versión oficial.
Señalan a fraternidad universitaria por hacer una fiesta antimexicana 1:59
Noticiero Univision
Señalan a fraternidad universitaria por hacer una fiesta antimexicana
Para conmemorar el 5 de mayo unos estudiantes de la Universidad de Baylor en Texas caracterizaron a la comunidad mexicana en el país de una forma que algunos consideran despectiva y racista.
Cae al capo del cártel más poderoso de México, Dámaso López 2:52
Noticiero Univision
Cae al capo del cártel más poderoso de México, Dámaso López
Sin disparar ni una bala, un contingente de agentes mexicanos arrestaron al llamado 'Licenciado', el líder del cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, quien era considerado el sucesor de 'El Chapo' Guzmán.
Luis Fonsi: "'Despacito' marca un antes y un después en mi carrera como... 3:51
Primer Impacto
Luis Fonsi: "'Despacito' marca un antes y un después en mi carrera como cantante"
El famoso cantautor cuenta cómo fue el proceso de creación de la canción ha roto récords en la historia de la música latina.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Este martes es el último día para la votación temprana 1:27
Univision 41 San Antonio
Este martes es el último día para la votación temprana
No olvide que tiene hasta las 8:00 pm para participar en la votación anticipada en la que se elegirán alcaldes y concejales.
&iquest;Sab&iacute;as que existen universidades gratuitas en Estados Uni...
Educación
Estas son las universidades gratis en Estados Unidos
¿Sabías que existen universidades gratuitas en EEUU? La mayoría sólo admite a unos pocos privilegiados y les permite estudiar gratis a cambio de trabajo.
Por: Univision.com
Se endurece la aplicación de leyes migratorias bajo la administración Trump 2:40
Univision 41 San Antonio
Se endurece la aplicación de leyes migratorias bajo la administración Trump
A pesar de que la normativa en materia migratoria no ha cambiado, abogados opinan que el gobierno de Donald Trump ha intensificado la aplicación de la ley, reduciendo el flujo migratorio.
Reportan el robo de un vehículo mientras el conductor estaba dentro del... 1:17
Asaltos y Robos
Reportan el robo de un vehículo mientras el conductor estaba dentro del automóvil
El asalto se registró cerca del Wrigley Field, mientras se llevaba a cabo un partido. El auto es un Honda Accord, color plateado, del 2014. Un juez del condado Cook le presentó cargos a un joven de 15 años de edad en conexión con este violento robo.
Más Deportes Más
Oscar de la Hoya: “Será la pelea más grande de la historia de todo México” 2:02
Boxeo
Oscar de la Hoya: “Será la pelea más grande de la historia de todo México”
El excampeón calificó la pelea entre ‘Canelo’ Álvarez y Chávez jr. como una de las mejores en la historia del boxeo mexicano. “Tienen una responsabilidad de brindarnos una gran pelea” aseguró.
Los Warriors al ritmo del reggaetón con la visita sus fans de Puerto Rico
Golden State Warriors
Jazz contra los Warriors, choque de estilos opuestos
Esta noche comienza la semifinal del Oeste entre los Warriors, que barrieron la serie pasada y los Jazz que tuvieron que ir a 7 juegos.
Raúl Neto: “El público de Utah nos pone presión para ser mejores” 2:54
NBA
Raúl Neto: “El público de Utah nos pone presión para ser mejores”
El brasileño conversó acerca de la participación de los Jazz en los playoffs, la estrella Hayward y la presión del público de Utah.
Ignacio Beristáin, preparador de Chávez Jr.: “En parte sí lo pude discip... 1:06
Boxeo
Ignacio Beristáin, preparador de Chávez Jr.: “En parte sí lo pude disciplinar…”
El histórico entrenador mexicano reconoció que trabajar con Julio no fue tarea fácil. “Todavía me queda un poco de convencerlo de que la vocación es lo primero en un peleador”, explicó.