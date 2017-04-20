publicidad
Tete Espinoza is Chío in 'El Chapo'

CHÍO

Chío wants to become El Chapo's accomplice and partner. Although very young, Chío is a toughened woman. She is anxious to become El Chapo's accomplice and partner.

 

Chío wants to become El Chapo’s accomplice and partner.

Por: Univision
Although very young, Chío is a toughened woman. She is anxious to become 'El Chapo'’s accomplice and partner.

Teté Espinoza será cómplice y amante de Joaquín Guzmán Loera en la serie 'El Chapo' /Univision Story House
Teté Espinoza.
Teté Espinoza será una mujer fuerte y lo hará todo por amor en la serie ‘El Chapo’
Teté Espinoza interpretará a Chío, una de las mujeres más importante en la vida de Joaquín Guzmán Loera en la serie ‘El Chapo’. No te pierdas el estreno de la serie este 23 de abril a las 8PM/7C.
Img universales perfiles el chapo la serie
20 abr, 2017 | 04:01 PM
Juan Carlos Olivas is 'El Güero' in 'El Chapo'
Img universales perfiles el chapo la serie
El Chapo - Exclusivo
03 abr, 2017 | 10:14 AM
Juan Carlos Olivas es 'El Güero' en 'El Chapo'
