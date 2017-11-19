publicidad
el chapo
El Chapo

Official Rules 'El Chapo': Concurso de Memes

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Por: Univision
El Chapo concurso de memes

1. Name of Promotion El Chapo: Concurso de Memes

2. Name and address of Sponsor: Univision Network, Ltd. Partnership with offices at 605 Third Avenue New York, NY 10158

3. Name and address of Co- Sponsor(s): NA

4. Date of participation: The contest begins on November 19 th, 2017 and ends on December 4th, 2017 at 2AM ET. All completed entries must be received before December 4th, 2017 at 2AM ET.

5. Eligibility: Participants must be over 18 years of age, legal residents of United States, with a Social Security Number (SS#) or Tax Identification Number (TIN), who have not won a prize from the Sponsor within the last 7 days.

6. How to Enter: You can participate by entering the Facebook page of @elchapolaserie to share a message related to the El Chapo series and its characters, it can also be a captured one, a reaction of the series, gifs with images and memes files. Images will have to share it before December 4, 2017 at 2 a.m. ET.

Photographs containing copyright material, registered marks, images of celebrities (alive or deceased) will be disqualified.

7. Number of entries allowed per person: Unlimited

8. Method of Selecting Winner(s): The three (3) winners will be selected based on humor and creativity by Marco de la O, protagonist of the series 'El Chapo'.

9. Date Winner will be selected: The Winners will be selected on or around December 4th, 2017

10. Method of notifying Winner(s): The winners will be notified by comment on their creation, asking them to contact the email: Conecta@univision.net to receive their prize.

11. Manner and date to collect Prize: Prizes will be sent to the address provided in the release form.

12. Prize(s) and estimated value: Each winner will receive one (1) bathrobe with an approximate value of $33, one (1) solar power phone charger with an approximate value of $35, one (1) tote bag with an approximate value of $5 and one (1) phone wallet with an approximate value of $1. The approximate total value of all prizes is $ 74.

Odds of winning depend on the number of participants. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the giveaway were or are employees or agents of Sponsor, Co-Sponsor or their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors; (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this giveaway; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its exclusive and absolute discretion, to annul, cancel and terminate your entry and to disqualify you and your photograph from the Contest, in each case without notice and without obligation or responsibility to you, if Univision determines that you have participated in the Contest without meeting all the eligibility requirements stated herein.

As a condition of your participation in the Contest, you affirm and certify that: (x) you possess the rights, title and interest in and of your photograph, as its creator and author or by a valid written agreement executed with the creator its author, or decreed by law, and that you have complete right, power and authority to submit the photograph to the Sponsor and to authorize its use, publication and exploitation by the Sponsor; (y) your photograph does not contain any copyrighted third party material, nor images of celebrities (alive or dead); (z) you have obtained the consent of all persons appearing in your photograph to utilize their name, image and/or likeness and to submit your video into the Contest.

All photographs and entry forms, if applicable, will become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned to the participant. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, stolen or misdirected entry forms, entry forms that are mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, damaged or late. Sponsor is not responsible for disconnected or misdirected calls or busy signals, incorrect or inexact information. Entry forms that have been mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete or inaccurate will be void. Each participant agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, voice, videotape or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer them information on other offers, products or services, subject to Univision’s privacy policy available at www.univison.com.

The Sponsor has the exclusive right throughout the universe, without reservation and freely assignable, but not the obligation to use, copy, reproduce, publish, distribute, exhibit, broadcast and present your photograph in all media, now known or hereafter invented, contemplated or devised, including, without limitation, announce, exhibit and in any other way dispose of your video to post on the intranet, television, mobile and radio, and to subject it to public view, and use, reproduce and publish your name, appearance, image, photograph, performance and other elements of your performance or image to carry out and promote the Contest and/or the Sponsor, in each case WITHOUT NOTICE, COMPENSATION OR ATTRIBUTE TO YOU.

YOU UNDERSTAND AND ACCEPT THAT THE ONLY COMPENSATION YOU WILL RECEIVE FOR GRANTING THIS RIGHT IS THE PUBLICITY YOU MAY RECEIVE BY THE PUBLICATION OR BROADCASTING OF YOUR PHOTOGRAPH AND/OR THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF YOU AS A PARTICIPANT IN THE CONTEST HEREIN.

Sponsor's decisions will be final and binding in all respects. Each winner and each guest of the winner, if any, may be required to sign liability releases. If a winner is ineligible; cannot be notified as described above, or does not take possession of the prize as stated above, the winner will be deemed to have rejected the prize and Sponsor may select a new winner if time permits. To claim prizes, winners will be required to provide identification acceptable to Sponsor and to pick up prizes as instructed. Winner(s) are not permitted to substitute prizes for their cash equivalent or a credit. The prize(s) will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred by winners.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate this giveaway for any reason, including if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor's control impairs the integrity of the giveaway as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers to have violated these Official Rules or any other aspect of the promotion. The participants acknowledge this contest is no way sponsored, supported or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. The participant(s) agree(s): (a) to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Facebook, Inc., the Sponsor, the Co-Sponsor(s) and their respective parent, affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the giveaway.

All taxes (federal, state, and local) are the sole responsibility of the winner, who may be required to complete tax forms. If the value of prizes the winner has received from the Sponsor in the current year exceeds $600, then the winner needs to provide his/her social security number or tax identification number to receive the prize. These rules are governed by the laws of the State of the Sponsor, without giving effect to conflicts of law principles.

For a list of winners, which will be available after the end of the promotion, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – List of Winners”, to the address indicated above.

To obtain a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Promotion – Official Rules”, to the address indicated above.

Use of any automated entry software is prohibited. Online entries made with multiple e-mail addresses, under multiple identities or through the use of any other device or artifice to enter multiple times will be deemed invalid. If the winner is an online entrant, the winning online entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry was made. The authorized email account holder is deemed as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest, or for late, lost, stolen, postage due, illegible or misdirected entries.

If this contest or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry in the contest, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this contest or any portion thereof. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

