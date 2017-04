El Chapo

Marco de la O is Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán in 'El Chapo'.

He is one of the most feared and powerful drug traffickers of all times.

Joaquin Guzmán Loera became one of the most powerful drug barons in the world. He grew up in poverty, so his biggest dream in adolescence was to be the most powerful boss in the drug-trafficking business.

As he fulfilled his goal, he turned the Sinaloa cartel into the most powerful criminal organization in the world.

