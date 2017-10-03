Juan Pablo de Santiago is Franco in 'El Chapo'

Unexpected turn of events for 'Don Sol', will his good luck come to an end?
At the beginning of season two, it’s the year 2000 and ‘Don Sol’ is in the middle of his election campaign with the Revolution Party to represent Mazatlán’s District VI.
The Revolution Party, “México’s strength”, has ruled in the country for over 70 years; it’s a given that they’ll win this election. Francisco La Torre is their candidate to presidency.
‘Don Sol’ started his career in politics as advisor to senior officials in the Revolutionary Party. From the very beginning, he showed a lack of scruples worthy of someone who doesn’t hesitate to use others for personal benefits.
1988 was a key year for his power ambitions. With the arrival of a new president, ‘Don Sol’ achieved a strategic position under General Blanco, the man in charge of coordinating operations between the government and drug traffickers.
It was Don Sol’s idea to blame ‘El Chapo’ for killing Guadalajara’s cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo in a crossfire. This led to Joaquín Guzman’s immediate apprehension.
As assistant to General Blanco, ‘Don Sol’ witnessed negotiations between drug lords and the government. He didn’t miss the oportunity to take his mentor out of his way with a strategic move that earned him a big promotion.
‘Don Sol’ became the new government emissary in charge of coordinating negotiations with the drug traffickers. This position allowed him to improve his negotiating skills and manipulate information to his own advantage.
In the following office term, ‘Don Sol’ remains as emissary and coordinator of all drug-trafficking relations. The new president never questions his opinions or recommendations, he rather makes them happen.
It came the moment for ‘Don Sol’ to boost his political aspirations. He felt very confident when he ran for deputy of Mazatlan’s District VI with the Revolutionary Party.
Thinking of his personal slogan, “Deputy today, president tomorrow”, ‘Don Sol’ awaits the election results. His expression changes instantly at the words: “For the first time in over 70 years, the Revolutionary Party has lost the presidential election.”
‘Don Sol’ expresses anger and frustration when he tears his campaign posters from the wall. This was a strong blow to his political aspirations, but he still believes his “great career” and his experience with drug lords will get him a place in the other party’s government.
Bad luck hits him again when the president of Mexico receives him with: “My team of advisers and I have decided to let you go” and, shocked, he’s now out of the government.
'Don Sol’ refuses to let all his work go to waste and sets a meeting with the previous president, the one who had trusted his skills in 1988, to find out who has the most influence in the new president in order to move their strings.
‘Don Sol’ wears his best suit when he meets the new president’s wife. They talk briefly and she promises to discuss his situation with her husband. To thank the First Lady for her time, he gives her an expensive and elegant piece of jewelry.
Trusting he’ll get his job back, ‘Don Sol’ calls the First Lady. Her assistant picks up and comes back with her answer a few moments later: “The First Lady is busy, but she asks to tell you that unfortunately she had no luck. She thanks you again for the gift.”
‘Don Sol’ gets furious: his scheming moves have all gone wrong and in order to gain his position back he’ll need to be more machiavelian than ever. Don’t miss the next episodes of season 2 of ‘El Chapo’, Sundays 10pm/9C on Univision.
