publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

Juan Pablo de Santiago is Franco in 'El Chapo' logo-shows.f4db5831d718e6...

el chapo
El Chapo

Juan Pablo de Santiago is Franco in 'El Chapo'

Juan Pablo de Santiago is Franco in 'El Chapo'

Franco will begin to have an affair with 'Don Sol'.

Por: Univision
Franco en El Chapo

Franco is a homosexual escort who will have an affair with one of the characters who move the strings of political power in Mexico.

Unexpected turn of events for 'Don Sol', will his good luck come to an end?
Don Sol elecciones El Chapo
At the beginning of season two, it’s the year 2000 and ‘Don Sol’ is in the middle of his election campaign with the Revolution Party to represent Mazatlán’s District VI. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don Sol elecciones El Chapo
The Revolution Party, “México’s strength”, has ruled in the country for over 70 years; it’s a given that they’ll win this election. Francisco La Torre is their candidate to presidency. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don Sol reves El Chapo
‘Don Sol’ started his career in politics as advisor to senior officials in the Revolutionary Party. From the very beginning, he showed a lack of scruples worthy of someone who doesn’t hesitate to use others for personal benefits. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Don Sol reves El Chapo
1988 was a key year for his power ambitions. With the arrival of a new president, ‘Don Sol’ achieved a strategic position under General Blanco, the man in charge of coordinating operations between the government and drug traffickers. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don Sol reves El Chapo
It was Don Sol’s idea to blame ‘El Chapo’ for killing Guadalajara’s cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo in a crossfire. This led to Joaquín Guzman’s immediate apprehension. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don sol reves El Chapo
As assistant to General Blanco, ‘Don Sol’ witnessed negotiations between drug lords and the government. He didn’t miss the oportunity to take his mentor out of his way with a strategic move that earned him a big promotion. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Don Sol reves El Chapo
‘Don Sol’ became the new government emissary in charge of coordinating negotiations with the drug traffickers. This position allowed him to improve his negotiating skills and manipulate information to his own advantage. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don Sol reves El Chapo
In the following office term, ‘Don Sol’ remains as emissary and coordinator of all drug-trafficking relations. The new president never questions his opinions or recommendations, he rather makes them happen. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don Sol elecciones El Chapo
It came the moment for ‘Don Sol’ to boost his political aspirations. He felt very confident when he ran for deputy of Mazatlan’s District VI with the Revolutionary Party. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Don Sol reves El Chapo
Thinking of his personal slogan, “Deputy today, president tomorrow”, ‘Don Sol’ awaits the election results. His expression changes instantly at the words: “For the first time in over 70 years, the Revolutionary Party has lost the presidential election.” Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don Sol reves El Chapo
‘Don Sol’ expresses anger and frustration when he tears his campaign posters from the wall. This was a strong blow to his political aspirations, but he still believes his “great career” and his experience with drug lords will get him a place in the other party’s government. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don Sol reves El Chapo
Bad luck hits him again when the president of Mexico receives him with: “My team of advisers and I have decided to let you go” and, shocked, he’s now out of the government. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Don Sol reves El Chapo
'Don Sol’ refuses to let all his work go to waste and sets a meeting with the previous president, the one who had trusted his skills in 1988, to find out who has the most influence in the new president in order to move their strings. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don Sol reves El Chapo
‘Don Sol’ wears his best suit when he meets the new president’s wife. They talk briefly and she promises to discuss his situation with her husband. To thank the First Lady for her time, he gives her an expensive and elegant piece of jewelry. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Don Sol reves El Chapo
Trusting he’ll get his job back, ‘Don Sol’ calls the First Lady. Her assistant picks up and comes back with her answer a few moments later: “The First Lady is busy, but she asks to tell you that unfortunately she had no luck. She thanks you again for the gift.” Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Don Sol reves El Chapo
‘Don Sol’ gets furious: his scheming moves have all gone wrong and in order to gain his position back he’ll need to be more machiavelian than ever. Don’t miss the next episodes of season 2 of ‘El Chapo’, Sundays 10pm/9C on Univision. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
'Don Sol' captured Benjamín Avendaño with 'El Chapo' Guzmán's help Univision Story House
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
La Muñeca El Chapo
03 oct, 2017 | 05:00 PM
Leandro López es 'La Muñeca' en 'El Chapo'
Franco en El Chapo
03 oct, 2017 | 04:19 PM
Juan Pablo de Santiago es Franco en 'El Chapo'
Contenido Patrocinado
En alianza con:
publicidad
publicidad
Todo sobre Mira Quién Baila
El cantante y actor se mostr&oacute; afectado ante la tragedia que pas&o...
MQB Noticias
Ektor Rivera comparte un emotivo recuerdo de Las Vegas, el lugar donde vivió y trabajó para JLo
preview 3:57
Despierta América
Ana Patricia dejó a su marido con la boca abierta con sus sensuales movimientos en Mira Quién Baila
preview 1:37
Despierta América
Hasta Chiqui Delgado cayó rendida ante los encantos de Giulietta
#DAELREALITY Más
preview
elreality
De la muerte de su padre al anuncio de su nuevo bebé: la montaña rusa emocional de Alan Tacher en un mes
preview
elreality
Francisca dijo una grosería al aire y otros accidentes que causó el huracán Irma en Despierta América
preview
elreality
Entre lágrimas, Ana Patricia confiesa que estar en Mira Quién Baila es cumplir su más profundo sueño de infancia
DAelReality: Baby Giulietta, la verdadera "estrella" de Despierta América
elreality
DAelReality: Baby Giulietta, la verdadera "estrella" de Despierta América
MÁS DE NUESTRAS NOVELAS Más
preview
Las Amazonas
Eduardo quedó asombrado con la belleza de Cassandra
preview
Las Amazonas
Diana enfrentó a Victoriano para no casarse con Elías
preview
Nuevo capítulo
Accede
EPISODIO 36
Enamorándome de Ramón Capítulo 36
preview
Nuevo capítulo
Accede
EPISODIO 93
Totalmente Diva Capítulo 93
preview
Nuevo capítulo
Accede
EPISODIO 28
Mi Marido Tiene Familia Capítulo 28
preview
Lady la vendedora de rosas - 38 amenazó a Elmer por intentar delatar a Lady - Escena del día
preview
Mi marido tiene familia
Julieta temerá que su romance con Robert termine
preview
Totalmente Diva
Arturo y Dino tuvieron un enfrentamiento de vida o muerte
preview
Mi marido tiene familia
Resumen de Mi marido tiene familia capítulo 28
preview
Mi marido tiene familia
Blanca descubrió que Julieta está embarazada
MÁS DE NUESTROS SHOWS Más
preview
Despierta América
Chiqui Delgado confesó por qué Mira Quién Baila es el show que le cambió la vida
preview
Despierta América
Te irás a dormir con una sonrisa cada domingo después de ver el Festival Internacional del Humor
preview
Despierta América
Alan Tacher ahora te hará reír cada domingo con el Festival Internacional del Humor
Alan descansó de los chistes de Ana Patricia, pero este lunes no se salvó
Despierta América
Alan descansó de los chistes de Ana Patricia, pero este lunes no se salvó
Sandra Padilla es la nueva ‘Reina de la Canción’ y la nueva exponente de...
Despierta América
Sandra Padilla es la nueva ‘Reina de la Canción’ y la nueva exponente de la música regional mexicana
El mensaje de despedida de Olivia de ‘La Reina de la Canción’
Despierta América
El mensaje de despedida de Olivia de ‘La Reina de la Canción’
Beatriz y Lluvia piden al público otra oportunidad en ‘La Reina de la Ca...
Despierta América
Beatriz y Lluvia piden al público otra oportunidad en ‘La Reina de la Canción’
Evelyn Sicairos nos contó la verdad del desmayo de Carmen en 'La Reina d...
Despierta América
Evelyn Sicairos nos contó la verdad del desmayo de Carmen en 'La Reina de la Canción'
Mela la Melaza asegura que a Francisca Lachapel "ya se le subió" tras ga...
Despierta América
Mela la Melaza asegura que a Francisca Lachapel "ya se le subió" tras ganar varios premios
Alan descubrió el templo de Magdala, donde se unen las religiones cristi...
Despierta América
Alan descubrió el templo de Magdala, donde se unen las religiones cristiana y judía
Aprende con Ana Patricia y Giulietta a organizar un picnic de Pascua en...
Compartiendo Entre Amigas
Aprende con Ana Patricia y Giulietta a organizar un picnic de Pascua en tu casa
Alan pescó en el mar de Galilea como algún día lo hizo Jesús
Despierta América
Alan Tacher pescó en el mar de Galilea como algún día lo hizo Jesucristo
Alan Tacher subió al monte Arbel, lugar donde solía orar Jesucristo
Despierta América
Alan Tacher subió al monte Arbel, lugar donde solía orar Jesucristo
Charytín Goyco les da un sabio consejo a todos los niños talentosos
Despierta América
Charytín Goyco les da un sabio consejo a todos los niños talentosos
Arap Bethke sucumbió ante las órdenes de la 'madrina' Giuliana y el 'pad...
Despierta América
Arap Bethke sucumbió ante las órdenes de la 'madrina' Giuliana y el 'padrino' Almany
A Johnny Lozada lo mandaron al psicólogo en 'Pequeños Gigantes USA'
Despierta América
A Johnny Lozada lo mandaron al psicólogo en 'Pequeños Gigantes USA'
Johnny Lozada y Daniela Luján pasan a la final de 'Pequeños Gigantes USA'
Despierta América
Johnny Lozada y Daniela Luján pasan a la final de 'Pequeños Gigantes USA'
Detrás de cámaras: Orlando Segura se puso muy nervioso cuando recibió un...
Despierta América
Detrás de cámaras: Orlando Segura se puso muy nervioso cuando recibió un regalo sorpresa, ¿de quién será?
Sebastián Villalobos cuenta todo lo que ha aprendido de los 'Pequeños Gi...
Despierta América
Sebastián Villalobos cuenta todo lo que ha aprendido de los 'Pequeños Gigantes'
#DAEnUnMinuto: El vidente dejó en shock a Karla, ¿y dónde está Francisca?
Despierta América
#DAEnUnMinuto: El vidente dejó en shock a Karla, ¿y dónde está Francisca?