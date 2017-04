El Chapo

Juan Carlos Olivas is 'El Güero' in 'El Chapo'

He forms an alliance with El Chapo to take revenge on the Avendaño.

He is one of the most ruthless leaders in drug trafficking. He forms an explosive alliance with 'El Chapo' and together they unceasingly confront the Avendaño.

After the murder of his wife and children, he loses his leadership and leaves El Chapo in charge to fulfill his revenge.

