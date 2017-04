DON SOL

Humberto Busto is “Don Sol” in El Chapo-His goal is to become the Mexican president whatever the cost.-Conrado Sol is a lawyer. He began to get involved in the world of power at the age of 26, when he worked for the political party that ruled Mexico. His career was on the rise, until 30 years later he was appointed presidential candidate.-His only goal in life is to become president of the country, and to achieve this he will not hesitate to make relationships and businesses with large criminal organizations. This is how his life intersects with El Chapo’s, who will become his ally but also his worst enemy.