Rihanna is getting a street named after her in Barbados

Foto: Christopher Polk/Getty Images - Singer Rihanna attends the <i>2nd Annual Diamond Ball</i> at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California on December 20, 2015. The Barbados Ministry of Tourism just announced that the Barbados native was going to get a street named after her in her hometown on Thursday, November 30, 2017.
Barbados is showing mad love for Rihanna.
The Barbados Ministry of Tourism announced that they will name an official street after the Grammy winner where she grew up.
They released the following statement to announce the special day:
“The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday 30th November, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road."
Congrats, RiRi!