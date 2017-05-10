publicidad

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Rapper Bow Wow speaks at the 2015 American Music Awards Pre Party with Coca-Cola at the Conga Room on November 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for CSE)
People are doing the #BowWowChallenge

People are throwing a lot of shade because of what the rapper posted to his Instagram.

Por: Univision
So things got a little interesting when rapper Bow Wow posted to Instagram a stock photo of a private jet with a "Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv."

Little Bow Wow knew, someone snapped a pic of him on a commercial flight when they noticed Bow Wow's Instagram post.

People on the internet are clowning Bow Wow with the #BowWowChallenge. They're posting photos of their own lavish lifestyles.

#bowwowchallenge

A post shared by @peaktommate on

Bowwow Challenge is real. #lol #haha #bowwowchallenge

A post shared by Thomas Crown (@thomas_crown2017) on

😩The internet always wins 💀 The #BowWowChallenge has begun 😂 #TeaTENDERS

A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on

Just got done grocery shopping 🙌💪 the grind never stops😎💯#bowwowchallenge

A post shared by @calicopeanutt on

