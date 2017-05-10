People are doing the #BowWowChallenge

People are throwing a lot of shade because of what the rapper posted to his Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Rapper Bow Wow speaks at the 2015 American Music Awards Pre Party with Coca-Cola at the Conga Room on November 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for CSE)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Rapper Bow Wow speaks at the 2015 American Music Awards Pre Party with Coca-Cola at the Conga Room on November 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for CSE) Todd Williamson / Stringer / Getty

So things got a little interesting when rapper Bow Wow posted to Instagram a stock photo of a private jet with a "Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv."



Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Little Bow Wow knew, someone snapped a pic of him on a commercial flight when they noticed Bow Wow's Instagram post.



People on the internet are clowning Bow Wow with the #BowWowChallenge. They're posting photos of their own lavish lifestyles.



#bowwowchallenge A post shared by @peaktommate on May 10, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Bowwow Challenge is real. #lol #haha #bowwowchallenge A post shared by Thomas Crown (@thomas_crown2017) on May 10, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

😩The internet always wins 💀 The #BowWowChallenge has begun 😂 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on May 10, 2017 at 6:07am PDT