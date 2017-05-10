People are doing the #BowWowChallenge

So things got a little interesting when rapper Bow Wow posted to Instagram a stock photo of a private jet with a "Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv."
Little Bow Wow knew, someone snapped a pic of him on a commercial flight when they noticed Bow Wow's Instagram post.
Lmfaooooo who's mans is this @smoss?! pic.twitter.com/MHDvIcMppG— Osama Bin Drinkin'🥃 (@Al_Khee) May 9, 2017
People on the internet are clowning Bow Wow with the #BowWowChallenge. They're posting photos of their own lavish lifestyles.