Katy Perry and Migos are hungry in their new music video "Bon Appétit"

Do you fancy a fine snack? Katy Perry's "Bon Appétit" music video just released on Friday, May 11th might make you pass up on the main course and suck you into a dark, five star restaurant of cannibalism.

The music video starts off with chef's surrounding Katy in a plastic bag and then dumping her into a batter sending you into a different realm of weirdness. Then they pour veggies on her and put her in a jacuzzi of broth. Next after cooking Katy, they place her on a table where Migos is sitting spitting lyrics. This is a music video you don't want to miss out on. Check it out below.

