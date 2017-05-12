publicidad

Hip Hop

Katy Perry and Migos are hungry in their new music video "Bon Appétit"

The hip hop trio joins the pop singer in one strange music video.

Por: Univision
Katy Perry - Migos - Bon Appétit Music Video

Do you fancy a fine snack? Katy Perry's "Bon Appétit" music video just released on Friday, May 11th might make you pass up on the main course and suck you into a dark, five star restaurant of cannibalism.

The music video starts off with chef's surrounding Katy in a plastic bag and then dumping her into a batter sending you into a different realm of weirdness. Then they pour veggies on her and put her in a jacuzzi of broth. Next after cooking Katy, they place her on a table where Migos is sitting spitting lyrics. This is a music video you don't want to miss out on. Check it out below.

