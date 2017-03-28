publicidad

Superman is missing from the new Justice League trailer

Not all heroes are the same.

Por: Univision
Justice League - Trailer

Synopsis: "Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Justice League hits theatres in November 2017.

