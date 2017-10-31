Wendy Williams faints while filming Halloween show

Foto: YouTube: Pop Blast - Television Host Wendy Williams faints due to reportedly suffering from dehydration and overheating.
We are happy to hear that Wendy Williams is recovering.
The television host was reportedly filming a Halloween segment on her show when she became 'overheated' and fainted. Williams seems to begin the show in good spirits before her demeanor suddenly changes and she collapses.
Afterward, the show released an official statement via Twitter:
October 31, 2017
We are glad to hear she is recovering. Get well soon, Wendy!