Wendy Williams faints while filming Halloween show

Williams is reportedly resting at home after she got 'overheated' and passed out

Foto: YouTube: Pop Blast - Television Host Wendy Williams faints due to reportedly suffering from dehydration and overheating.
Por:
Univision
31 Oct | 2:54 PM EDT
We are happy to hear that Wendy Williams is recovering.

The television host was reportedly filming a Halloween segment on her show when she became 'overheated' and fainted. Williams seems to begin the show in good spirits before her demeanor suddenly changes and she collapses.


Afterward, the show released an official statement via Twitter:


We are glad to hear she is recovering. Get well soon, Wendy!

