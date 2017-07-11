publicidad

How Dr Dre Discovered Eminem santantonio-107.5-the-beat@2x.png

New York City - Eminem and Dr. Dre during the MTV VMA 2000 Stage. In a new interview with Hopsin: Undercover Prodigy, the two rappers discussed how Eminem was discovered and how the two ultimately became friends.
Entretenimiento

How Dr Dre Discovered Eminem

How Dr Dre Discovered Eminem

The rappers discuss Mathers' rise to stardom in new interview

Por: Univision
New York City - Eminem and Dr. Dre during the MTV VMA 2000 Stage. In a n...
New York City - Eminem and Dr. Dre during the MTV VMA 2000 Stage. In a new interview with Hopsin: Undercover Prodigy, the two rappers discussed how Eminem was discovered and how the two ultimately became friends.

In a new video posted by Hopsin:Undercover Prodigy, rappers Eminem and Dr Dre discuss meeting for the first time and their road to a successful partnership.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

publicidad
Related Content
Dana Cortez Show: 'WTF' Segment - Nevada Legalizes Marijuana 0:54
10 jul, 2017 | 01:02 PM
Dana Cortez Show: 'WTF' Segment - Nevada Legalizes Marijuana
The stars have both taken to social media to put down their exes 1:02
06 jul, 2017 | 12:08 PM
Dana Cortez Show Talks Rob Kardashian VS Blac Chyna Feud
Contenido Patrocinado
En alianza con:
publicidad
More news
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Tom Cruise attends the European premiere of '...
KXTN 107.5 FM
The Top Gun Sequel gets a release date
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 21: Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z look on before Mi...
Hip Hop
Beyoncè and Jay-Z reveal names of twin's
Dana Cortez Show Celebrates Independence 0:50
Dana Cortez Show
Dana Cortez Show Celebrates Independence
Little girl who has cancer sings "Despacito" with Daddy Yankee
Reggaeton
Cancer patient sings "Despacito" duet with Daddy Yankee
Kirko Bangz performs inside the Uforia Lounge
Eventos Locales
Kirko Bangz live inside the Uforia Lounge
Kirko Bangz meet and greet
Eventos Locales
Kirko Bangz takes over our Uforia Lounge