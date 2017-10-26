Helen Mirren stars in upcoming horror film 'Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built"

Foto: YouTube: CBS Films - Oscar winner Helen Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester in the upcoming haunted house horror film, <i>'Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built.'</i> The film hits theaters February 2, 2018.
Halloween may be over soon, but it looks like Queen Helen is going to be serving us some horror in the upcoming new year.
Mirren stars as Sarah Winchester, a woman who is "haunted by the souls of people killed by the Winchester repeating rifle" according to IMDB. The film is directed by The Spierig Brothers, known for 'Undead,' 'Daybreakers' and 'Predestination.'
This movie looks insane. Watch the trailer below: