Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States

The story of the man who raised, taught and molded the new star of the USMNT.

Por: Univision

Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States

Christian Pulisic is the 'Wonder Kid' of American soccer. With just 18 years old and 5.8 ft tall, he dribbles past rivals in the Bundesliga and with the USMNT. Since debuting as a professional when he was 16, the native of Hershey, Pennsylvania, is soon to become the most prominent soccer player in the history of the United States. But few know it all started for the Borussia Dormund midfielder, even before he was born: with his father and also soccer player, Mark.

Mark Pulisic, the man who raised, taught and molded the new star of the USMNT Univision

( ver el video con subtítulos en ESPAÑOL)

The last Saturday of May, Christian Pulisic won the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund. At the same time, his father was four thousand miles away training the Rochester Rhinos, a USL club (one of the two second-tier leagues in North America) to which he’s an assistant coach since February. Different ages, daily routines and time zones, both Pulisics are divided by distance but joined together by soccer.

  • Youngest American player in history to play in a World Cup qualifyinf match: 17 years old and 193 days, against Guatemala.
  • Youngest foreigner to score in Bundesliga history: 17 years old and 211 days, in a 3-0 against Hamburg.
  • Youngest American goal scorer for the USMNT: he scored two of the four goals against Bolivia in a friendly at 17 years old and 253 days.

Mark Pulisic is almost as tall as his son, but with a few more pounds and a few less hairs. Today, he spends his days in New York State, very close to the border with Canada. While his son plays alongside the Aubameyangs and Dembelés of the world, he coaches less known players – but just as professional - led by his close friend and boss, Bob Lilley, Rochester Rhinos’ head coach. With a history dating back to 1996, the Rhinos call home the same city where the world renown photo camera-maker Kodak was founded, and brags about being the only non-MLS club to win the U.S. Open Cup in the modern era, when they beat the Colorado Rapids in 1999. Their latest trophy is the 2015 USL title.

Soccer has always been a part of Mark’s life. Born in Long Island, Mark played for George Mason University and then for the Harrisburg Heat of the now extinct National Professional Soccer League, an indoor soccer competition, which later became the Major Indoor Soccer League. Mark, 48, now spends his time on USL games or on training sessions at the Capelli Sports Stadium, home to the Rhinos. It’s pretty common to see him in ‘uniform’: shorts, sneakers and the team jacket. With Christian living in Germany, his wife Kelly – also a former soccer player and now teacher – in their hometown Hershey, Penn., Mark’s home is a soccer field.

Mark Pulisic, el hombre detrás del éxito del 'Niño Maravilla' del futbol estadounidense
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto1.JPG
Celular en mano, Christian en la pantalla. Padre e hijo viven en continentes diferentes pero hablan día de por medio. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto 2.JPJ.png
Una de las camisetas del Rochester Rhinos que cuelga en las paredes de la sede del club. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto3.JPG
Mark en su ropa de trabajo, la chamarra de los Rochester Rhinos. De fondo, el estadio, donde pasa la mayor parte del día. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto4.JPG
22 jugadores de campo y cuatro arqueros siguen diariamente las instrucciones que Mark les da. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto 5.JPG
La United Soccer League es la segunda división del fútbol norteamericano, en dicho campeonato juega el Rochester Rhinos. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto6.JPG
Palco del estadio, que tiene una capacidad para catorce mil personas aproximadamente. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto7.JPG
El clima cerca de la frontera con Canadá no es tan amigable, y aún cerca al verano los días pueden ser fríos con el cielo cubierto. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto8.JPG
Una estampa de una entrenamiento del club, siempre bajo la mirada de Mark. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto9.JPG
El Edificio de Kodak es uno de los sitios más famosos de Rochester, también uno de sus puntos más altos. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto 10.JPG
Panorámica de Rochester al atardecer. La ciudad es un buen sitio para vivir y jugar al fútbol. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto11.JPG
El Capelli Satadium tiene tres tribunas, una de ellas cubierta. Al fondo, de Rochester. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto12.JPG
Vista opuesta del estadio, ubicado a las afueras de la ciudad. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto 13.JPG
Christian con el uniforme de la selección. En él están depositadas muchas de las esperanzas del fútbol del país. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto14.JPG
Detalle del escritorio de Mark. Junto a las fotos de su hijo, el detalle del cepillo de dientes. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto15.JPG
Mark en su puesto de trabajo, siguiendo la final de la Copa de Alemania en su Ipad. Muchas veces, la única forma de seguir los juegos de su hijo. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto16.JPG
Bienvenido a Rochester. La ciudad es abierta a los visitantes y ha tratado muy bien a Mark. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto17.JPG
Mark junto a Bob Lilley, principal entrenador del equipo y su amigo desde sus días como jugador. Dice que es casi un segundo padre para Christian. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto18.JPG
Vista aérea del Capelli Sport Stadium en pleno entrenamiento del equipo. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto19.JPG
Un día más en la oficina. Es en pantaloneta como Mark se siente más cómodo. El fútbol siempre ha sido lo suyo. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States foto 20.JPG
No solo con Christian, Mark también está en contacto a la distancia con su esposa, Kelley, mientras ella es profesora en Hershey, Pensilvania, donde nació Mark. Foto: Univisión Deportes | Univision

He knows he was never good enough for the USMNT but he knew his son Christian was different. Mark was Christian’s first coach and since the beginning he noticed his son had an extraordinary ability, as he would face and beat players two years older – and two heads taller – than him. When asked about his son’s secret, Mark not only highlights Christian’s natural physical and technical ability but he emphasizes on the fact he and his wife never forced him to play soccer. The freedom to choose for himself allowed Christian to become the player he wanted to be, not the player his parents wanted him to be.

Mark says Christian is also very talented for any sport, including golf, and he’s highly competitive and always wants to win. His natural born talent, correct guidance and strong mentality allowed Christian to become the successor of Landon Donovan to the number 10 of the USMNT.

Mark, el padre del Christian Pulisic, dirige al Rochester Rhinos, club d...
Mark, el padre del Christian Pulisic, dirige al Rochester Rhinos, club de la USL.
Different ages, daily routines and time zones, both Pulisics are divided by distance but joined together by soccer.

Mark recognizes his coaching gig to perfection and his friendship of decades with Bob Lilley makes things much easier in Rochester. When Christian has a game at the other side of the Atlantic there’s a different approach to his day and Mark acknowledges it is difficult for him to concentrate. It is true his son is one of the rising stars in European soccer, but he still sees him as a child playing in a world of grown men. There were many offers for Christian in the beginning, and there will be more, but it was Borussia Dortmund that offered the better sporting and formative conditions for him. That’s why he left for the Bundesliga with 16 years old, but he didn’t go by himself. Mark traveled with him and he was by his side for more than two years, during which time he also trained the BVB U-10 team. Even though coaching in Europe was a magnificent experience, Mark admits it was time to come back home and retake his own career. Today he looks at MLS as the perfect place to continue developing his skills as a manager in the near future.

Mark is taking his son’s career steadily and doesn’t affirm his son is the new crown jewel of American soccer. He believes, though, his son is an example to show there is plenty of talent in the country and it’s only a matter of continuing to develop it. Mark is hoping that many other players go abroad with more frequency, just as Christian, in order for the USMNT to become a world power in soccer.

But, how does he see his son in a few years? Mark is more prudent and, after thinking it through, he humbly confirms his son has plenty of potential and his possibilities are infinite. He sees Christian playing in the best clubs in the world, fighting for individual and collective titles. Then he stops and doesn’t provide any more details to not compromise Christian’s career, but he isn’t wrong. The world of football is aware that the Borussia Dortmund’s number 22 is a gem worth pursuing.

¿Qué futuro brilla más? ¿Estados Unidos con Pulisic o México con Lozano?
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 19.jpg
El joven maravilla de Estados Unidos tiene 18 años y el joven maravilla de México tiene 21 años. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 3.jpg
Christian Pulisic es un prodigio que desde los 15 años jugaba en la categoría Sub17 de las Barras y las Estrellas. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-4675...
Por su parte, Hirving Lozano comenzó en 2015 su propio proceso con la Sub20 de México. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 8.jpg
Con 17 años, Pulisic se convirtió en el extranjero más joven en hacer un gol en la Bundesliga el 17 de abril del 2016. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 20140501_193.jpg
Lozano puede presumir haber hecho el 1-0 con que Pachuca venció al América en el Estadio Azteca en su debut profesional el ocho de febrero de 2014. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 6.jpg
El técnico que le dio confianza a Pulisic, Thomas Tuchel, no quiso apresurarlo en su primera temporada y ya en la segunda lo fue incluyendo más. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-5409...
Con México, Hirving Lozano fue debutado en febrero del 2016 en un amistoso contra Senegal de la mano de Juan Carlos Osorio, Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 15.jpg
Con la partida de ídolos como Robert Lewandowski, el Borussia Dortmund se volvió un equipo de jóvenes promesas que, además de tenerlo a Pulisic, tiene a Julian Weigl. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-6343...
El 'Tri' también pasa por un recambio generacional, donde Lozano juega un rol fundamental. Como también lo juega Orbelín Pineda y Jürgen Damm. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 1.jpg
Con la salida de Tuchel y la llegada del holandés Peter Bosz al Dortmund, Pulisic será clave en las aspiraciones del club. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-5400...
Ante la ausencia de Jesús Manuel Corona en la Copa Confederaciones, Hirving Lozano tendrá más importancia en el esquema de Osorio. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 9.jpg
Pulisic fue debutado en la mayor de Estados Unidos por Jürgen Klinsmann con tan solo 17 años. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-4756...
El proceso del 'Chucky' ha atravesado por todas las etapas: Mundial Sub20, Juegos Olímpicos y selección mayor. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 16.jpg
El estilo de Pulisic es gambetero y esto provoca que los rivales lo detengan con falta. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-4736...
Eso también le pasa al 'Chucky' en la Liga MX, donde los zagueros rivales le hacen 'cariñitos'. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 10.jpg
Con el Dortmund, el estadounidense ha jugado la Champions codeándose contra los mejores del mundo. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-5858...
Con selección, el mexicano también se ha codeado contra las nuevas promesas del fútbol mundial, como Julian Brandt. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 2.jpg
Pese a su juventud, a Pulisic ya le tocó padecer a Lio Messi como rival. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-5175...
Hirving Lozano anotó su primer gol oficial con México en la victoria 2-0 en Vancouver ante Canadá por eliminatorias mundialistas. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 14.jpg
El Estados Unidos-México más reciente en Columbus, Ohio, sirvió para que Christian Pulisic e Hirving Lozano se vieran las caras. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-6225...
Ambos se mostraron bien: creativos, veloces y desequilibrantes. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 12.jpg
Aunque los dos son jugadores que arrancan desde la banda, pueden cortar hacia dentro y disparar a gol. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-5166...
La electricidad de Lozano ya causa estragos en las zagas de la Liga MX y el joven quiere irse a Europa. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 17.jpg
Apenas hace algunas semanas Pulisic pudo levantar su primer título con el Dortmund: la Pokal. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-5356...
E Hirving Lozano ya tiene en su casa un título de Liga MX y otro de Concacaf Liga Campeones. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States 18.jpg
La afición estadounidense ya reconoce a Pulisic como 'The Next Big Thing'. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States GettyImages-6939...
Juan Carlos Osorio ya sabe que 'Chucky' puede desenredar las marañas defensivas en favor de México. Foto: Getty y Mexsport. | Univision
  • Youngest goal scorer for Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League: 18 years old and 171 days. He scored one of the goals in the 4-0 victory against Benfica in the second leg of the Round of 16.
  • Youngest American player to win an European title: German Cup last May beating Eintracht Frankfurt, at 18 years old and 251 days.

Mark and Christian are tied together by genes, soccer and FaceTime. They talk to each other almost every day, most frequently on game days, chatting before and after each match. They talk about soccer, of course, but they ask how each other’s team is doing and Christian constantly asks for advice. He might have gone farther in his career than his father ever did, but Christian doesn’t forgive his mentor, his guide and his most firm critic.

On May 27th, they FaceTimed when Christian was on board of the team bus on their way to the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Mark then followed the game and jumped in joy when Christian was subbed in for Marco Reus, and later cheered when his son was taken down inside the penalty area for Aubameyang to score the winning goal that gave Dortmund the German Cup title. Mark saw everything next to his friend Bob Lilley at the Rhinos clubhouse. Just the two of them; nobody else was invited. At the end of the game the German club had a party, and in the middle of it, Mark and Christian spoke again. Even though it was Christian who was ecstatic for the title, it was Mark who was visibly humbled, thrilled, and about to burst into tears.

A proud father and lover of the game, a blend that hasn’t ever gone wrong for Mark.

Christian Pulisic se divirtió con los emojis y definió a sus compañeros de selección Univision Deportes Network
