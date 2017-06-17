Mark Pulisic, the father of soccer in the United States

Christian Pulisic is the 'Wonder Kid' of American soccer. With just 18 years old and 5.8 ft tall, he dribbles past rivals in the Bundesliga and with the USMNT. Since debuting as a professional when he was 16, the native of Hershey, Pennsylvania, is soon to become the most prominent soccer player in the history of the United States. But few know it all started for the Borussia Dormund midfielder, even before he was born: with his father and also soccer player, Mark.



The last Saturday of May, Christian Pulisic won the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund. At the same time, his father was four thousand miles away training the Rochester Rhinos, a USL club (one of the two second-tier leagues in North America) to which he’s an assistant coach since February. Different ages, daily routines and time zones, both Pulisics are divided by distance but joined together by soccer.



Youngest American player in history to play in a World Cup qualifyinf match: 17 years old and 193 days, against Guatemala.

Youngest foreigner to score in Bundesliga history: 17 years old and 211 days, in a 3-0 against Hamburg.

Youngest American goal scorer for the USMNT: he scored two of the four goals against Bolivia in a friendly at 17 years old and 253 days.

Mark Pulisic is almost as tall as his son, but with a few more pounds and a few less hairs. Today, he spends his days in New York State, very close to the border with Canada. While his son plays alongside the Aubameyangs and Dembelés of the world, he coaches less known players – but just as professional - led by his close friend and boss, Bob Lilley, Rochester Rhinos’ head coach. With a history dating back to 1996, the Rhinos call home the same city where the world renown photo camera-maker Kodak was founded, and brags about being the only non-MLS club to win the U.S. Open Cup in the modern era, when they beat the Colorado Rapids in 1999. Their latest trophy is the 2015 USL title.

Soccer has always been a part of Mark’s life. Born in Long Island, Mark played for George Mason University and then for the Harrisburg Heat of the now extinct National Professional Soccer League, an indoor soccer competition, which later became the Major Indoor Soccer League. Mark, 48, now spends his time on USL games or on training sessions at the Capelli Sports Stadium, home to the Rhinos. It’s pretty common to see him in ‘uniform’: shorts, sneakers and the team jacket. With Christian living in Germany, his wife Kelly – also a former soccer player and now teacher – in their hometown Hershey, Penn., Mark’s home is a soccer field.



He knows he was never good enough for the USMNT but he knew his son Christian was different. Mark was Christian’s first coach and since the beginning he noticed his son had an extraordinary ability, as he would face and beat players two years older – and two heads taller – than him. When asked about his son’s secret, Mark not only highlights Christian’s natural physical and technical ability but he emphasizes on the fact he and his wife never forced him to play soccer. The freedom to choose for himself allowed Christian to become the player he wanted to be, not the player his parents wanted him to be.

Mark says Christian is also very talented for any sport, including golf, and he’s highly competitive and always wants to win. His natural born talent, correct guidance and strong mentality allowed Christian to become the successor of Landon Donovan to the number 10 of the USMNT.



Mark recognizes his coaching gig to perfection and his friendship of decades with Bob Lilley makes things much easier in Rochester. When Christian has a game at the other side of the Atlantic there’s a different approach to his day and Mark acknowledges it is difficult for him to concentrate. It is true his son is one of the rising stars in European soccer, but he still sees him as a child playing in a world of grown men. There were many offers for Christian in the beginning, and there will be more, but it was Borussia Dortmund that offered the better sporting and formative conditions for him. That’s why he left for the Bundesliga with 16 years old, but he didn’t go by himself. Mark traveled with him and he was by his side for more than two years, during which time he also trained the BVB U-10 team. Even though coaching in Europe was a magnificent experience, Mark admits it was time to come back home and retake his own career. Today he looks at MLS as the perfect place to continue developing his skills as a manager in the near future.



Mark is taking his son’s career steadily and doesn’t affirm his son is the new crown jewel of American soccer. He believes, though, his son is an example to show there is plenty of talent in the country and it’s only a matter of continuing to develop it. Mark is hoping that many other players go abroad with more frequency, just as Christian, in order for the USMNT to become a world power in soccer.

But, how does he see his son in a few years? Mark is more prudent and, after thinking it through, he humbly confirms his son has plenty of potential and his possibilities are infinite. He sees Christian playing in the best clubs in the world, fighting for individual and collective titles. Then he stops and doesn’t provide any more details to not compromise Christian’s career, but he isn’t wrong. The world of football is aware that the Borussia Dortmund’s number 22 is a gem worth pursuing.



Youngest goal scorer for Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League: 18 years old and 171 days. He scored one of the goals in the 4-0 victory against Benfica in the second leg of the Round of 16.

Youngest American player to win an European title: German Cup last May beating Eintracht Frankfurt, at 18 years old and 251 days.

Mark and Christian are tied together by genes, soccer and FaceTime. They talk to each other almost every day, most frequently on game days, chatting before and after each match. They talk about soccer, of course, but they ask how each other’s team is doing and Christian constantly asks for advice. He might have gone farther in his career than his father ever did, but Christian doesn’t forgive his mentor, his guide and his most firm critic.

On May 27th, they FaceTimed when Christian was on board of the team bus on their way to the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Mark then followed the game and jumped in joy when Christian was subbed in for Marco Reus, and later cheered when his son was taken down inside the penalty area for Aubameyang to score the winning goal that gave Dortmund the German Cup title. Mark saw everything next to his friend Bob Lilley at the Rhinos clubhouse. Just the two of them; nobody else was invited. At the end of the game the German club had a party, and in the middle of it, Mark and Christian spoke again. Even though it was Christian who was ecstatic for the title, it was Mark who was visibly humbled, thrilled, and about to burst into tears.



A proud father and lover of the game, a blend that hasn’t ever gone wrong for Mark.

