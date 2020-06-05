Resource Guide for supporting our Black Hermanos y Hermanas
As part of our commitment to support our community, here are several action items you can take in being an ally to the Black community. In order to see a real change, we must come together, unidos contra el racismo. This starts with what matters most - la empatía.
Do Your Homework
WHAT TO WATCH
Ted Talks on Racism
Documentaries:
13 th - Netflix
Time: The Kalief Browder Story - Netflix
Who Killed Malcolm X? - Netflix
Explained: The Racial Wealth Gap - Netflix
America to Me – Starz/Amazon
Dark Girls – Amazon
Movies/Series:
American Son - Netflix
When they See Us - Netflix
The Help - Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk - Hulu
WHAT TO LISTEN TO
1619, A New York Times audio series - Apple Podcasts
Code Switch, An NPR podcast – Apple Podcasts and Spotify
The Breakdown with Dr. Earl: A Mental Health Podcast - Apple Podcasts
The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema - Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud and YouTube
Shaping the Shift by Thea Money, LMFT - Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Anti-Blackness in Brown Communities by Cosas De La Vida Real – iHeart Radio Podcasts
Breaking Tradition and Dragging Anti-Black Norms in Latin Spaces - Caña Negra - Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Facebook and Anchor.fm
Don’t Be Electric Sheep by Bitter Brown Femmes - Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud
#SleepingWhileBlack with BagLadiez - Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud
Unpacking Anti-Blackness with Café Con Chisme - Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud
WHAT TO READ
Anti-Racist Books
Men We Reaped by Jesmyn Ward
Eloquent Rage by Brittany Cooper⠀
Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
The Fire This Time by Jesmyn Ward⠀
White Fragility by Robin Diangelo
Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde
A Black Woman History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry and Kali N. Gross
One Person, No Vote by Carol Anderson
The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi
African American Classics
Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison
Not Without Laughter by Langston Hughes
The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man by James Weldon Johnson
Through the Ivory Gate by Rita Dove
A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry
The Tragedy of Brady Sims by Ernest J. Gaines
Black No More by George S. Schuyler
Passing by Nella Larsen
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison
Cane by Jean Toomer
Books by Afro-Latina Authors
Through the Eyes of Rebel Women, The Young Lords: 1969-1976 by Iris Morales
With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo
The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa
Halsey Street by Naima Coster
American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera
Love War Stories by Ivelisse Rodriguez
Kirk? Krak! by Edwidge Danticat
Dear Haiti, Love Alaine by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite
Note: Support Black-owned bookstores! See the full list from the African American Literature Book Club here.
ACCOUNTS TO FOLLOW
@blklivesmatter @thegreatunlearn @rachel.cargle @theconsciouskid @chasingdenisse @joelakamag @speakingofracism @latinarebels @iamrachelricketts @austinchanning @ogorchukwuu @officialmillennialblack
Use Your Voice
CONVERSATIONS WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS
How to Address Racist Remarks by Family Members: ENGLISH and ESPAÑOL
Guide to Initiate Dialogue About Anti-Blackness: ENGLISH and ESPAÑOL
How To Talk To Kids About Race
POLICY CHANGE AND PETITIONS
#8CANTWAIT: Call your Mayor and demand new life -saving force policies to reduce police violence
Change.org Justice for Breonna Taylor and Stand with Bre
Change.org Justice for Ahmaud Arbery and Run with Maud
Contact your local legislatures and speak up about what policies are important to your community.
2020 CENSUS
The Census counts every person living in the U.S. — regardless of citizenship or immigration status. Filling it out is crucial to ensure that all communities (including those of color) receive necessary funding for essential services and support for the next decade.
Fill it out confidentially by July 31st, 2020 at https://2020census.gov/ .
VOTE
This year is full of federal, state and local elections where you can use your vote to bring about the change you wish to see. Do your research on the candidates and issues, make note of important dates, and register to vote below if you haven't already:
E nglish
Español
Spend Your Dollars
Money talks! Whether it’s through your shopping habits or donations to non-profits, use your dollars to make a difference.
BUY FROM BLACK OWNED BUSINESS
9 Afro-Latina Owned Beauty Brands To Support
Afro-Latina Fashion and Accessories Brands To Shop
Black Owned Beauty Brands
Black Owned Clothing Brands
Black Owned Food Brands To Feed Your Body And Soul
DONATE
NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund
American Civil Liberties Union
National Urban League
Color of Change
National Association for the Adavancement of Colored People
Black Lives Matter
