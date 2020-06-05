Resource Guide for supporting our Black Hermanos y Hermanas

Do Your Homework

WHAT TO WATCH

Ted Talks on Racism

Documentaries:

13 th - Netflix

Time: The Kalief Browder Story - Netflix

Who Killed Malcolm X? - Netflix

Explained: The Racial Wealth Gap - Netflix

America to Me – Starz/Amazon

Dark Girls – Amazon

Movies/Series:

American Son - Netflix

When they See Us - Netflix

The Help - Netflix

If Beale Street Could Talk - Hulu

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

1619, A New York Times audio series - Apple Podcasts

Code Switch, An NPR podcast – Apple Podcasts and Spotify

The Breakdown with Dr. Earl: A Mental Health Podcast - Apple Podcasts

The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema - Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud and YouTube

Shaping the Shift by Thea Money, LMFT - Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Anti-Blackness in Brown Communities by Cosas De La Vida Real – iHeart Radio Podcasts

Breaking Tradition and Dragging Anti-Black Norms in Latin Spaces - Caña Negra - Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Facebook and Anchor.fm

Don’t Be Electric Sheep by Bitter Brown Femmes - Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud

#SleepingWhileBlack with BagLadiez - Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud

Unpacking Anti-Blackness with Café Con Chisme - Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud

WHAT TO READ

Anti-Racist Books

Men We Reaped by Jesmyn Ward

Eloquent Rage by Brittany Cooper⠀

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

The Fire This Time by Jesmyn Ward⠀

White Fragility by Robin Diangelo

Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde

A Black Woman History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry and Kali N. Gross

One Person, No Vote by Carol Anderson

The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi

African American Classics

Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison

Not Without Laughter by Langston Hughes

The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man by James Weldon Johnson

Through the Ivory Gate by Rita Dove

A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry

The Tragedy of Brady Sims by Ernest J. Gaines

Black No More by George S. Schuyler

Passing by Nella Larsen

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

Cane by Jean Toomer

Books by Afro-Latina Authors

Through the Eyes of Rebel Women, The Young Lords: 1969-1976 by Iris Morales

With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa

Halsey Street by Naima Coster

American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera

Love War Stories by Ivelisse Rodriguez

Kirk? Krak! by Edwidge Danticat

Dear Haiti, Love Alaine by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite

Note: Support Black-owned bookstores! See the full list from the African American Literature Book Club here.

Use Your Voice

CONVERSATIONS WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS

How to Address Racist Remarks by Family Members: ENGLISH and ESPAÑOL

Guide to Initiate Dialogue About Anti-Blackness: ENGLISH and ESPAÑOL

How To Talk To Kids About Race

2020 CENSUS

The Census counts every person living in the U.S. — regardless of citizenship or immigration status. Filling it out is crucial to ensure that all communities (including those of color) receive necessary funding for essential services and support for the next decade.

Fill it out confidentially by July 31st, 2020 at https://2020census.gov/ .

VOTE

This year is full of federal, state and local elections where you can use your vote to bring about the change you wish to see. Do your research on the candidates and issues, make note of important dates, and register to vote below if you haven't already:

E nglish

Español

Spend Your Dollars

Money talks! Whether it’s through your shopping habits or donations to non-profits, use your dollars to make a difference.

Sending a HUGE thank you to the following accounts for helping to compile these resources and helping us all do better.

@THEMUJERISTA

@WEALLGROWLATINA

@LATINXTHERAPY

@MELANIESANTOS

@THEREADINGWOMAN

@AN_ GBOOGIE

@R29SOMOS

@REMEZCLA

@HOLAUSA

@MARIECLAIREMAG

@COSMOPOLITAN

@YAHOOLIFESTYLE

@NYBUCKETLIST

@UNITY.CELESTE

@ CAMPAIGNZERO