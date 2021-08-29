Back to square one: with the Taliban back in power, will Afghanistan again become a haven for terrorists?

The biggest danger, according to the analysts, is in unstable countries with a weak central government and a history of insurgency, in places such as Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya. A report to the U.N. Security Council last week said the threat to international security from the Islamic State group is rising, pointing to an expansion of its affiliates in Africa and the potential for its resurgence in Syria and Iraq. The report said IS and other terrorist groups have taken advantage of “the disruption, grievances and development setbacks” caused by the covid-19 pandemic.