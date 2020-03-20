Univision News presents special edition of Aquí y Ahora: 'Faces of Coronavirus: A Discussion with the Experts'

This Sunday, Aquí y Ahora, in collaboration with Facebook, will air a special edition that will tell the human stories behind the coronavirus pandemic: people who have experienced quarantine; those who have brought their elderly relatives home because of fear of infection; those who have lost their jobs; those who’s businesses are in danger; those who are facing challenges at home for which they were not prepared. The hosts will be Jorge Ramos, Teresa Rodríguez and Dr. Juan.

The show will also feature remote appearances by Dr. Carlos del Río, a physician specializing in infectious diseases, a researcher and a professor at Emory University School of Medicine, as well as by Dr. Mónica García-Pérez, researcher and professor at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and president of the American Association of Hispanic Economists.

The program will examine the risks of the groups most affected by the pandemic, caring for older adults, what to expect after a quarantine, what social distancing means and the controversial practice of shelter-in-place orders, the immune system and coronavirus, and the effects of fear on the body and how Hispanics will be affected economically by the COVID-19 crisis.

The program will air at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Univision and will be simulcast via Facebook Live on our Univision.com, Noticias Univision and Aquí y Ahora Facebook pages.