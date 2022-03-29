Univision News' ElDetector answer your questions via WhatsApp! Send us what you want verified

Just as you interact daily with chatbots - those computer programs that simulate conversations at the bank, supermarket, grocery store or phone company - with elDetector's chatbot you can get a service that will allow you to reduce misinformation for you and your loved ones. Is this video manipulated? Is there evidence of what this audio says? Is this image authentic? Add the number +1 786 685 8284 to your contacts on WhatsApp, say hello to bring up the options menu, send the content you want to check and you will receive a response telling you if it is true or not.