When I wanted to emigrate to the U.S., nobody told me: "Don't come"

The fact is that the families of Harris and Mayorkas were able to legally enter the United States. And by doing so they changed the history of this country. She is the first woman and African American to serve as vice president, and he is the first Latino in his job. Many Central American children can legitimately ask themselves, if they did it, why not me? It's that mantra, so American – that anyone can achieve anything if they work hard – that clashes with the immigration policies along the border.