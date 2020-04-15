Resilience in the face of a great challenge is nothing new for Latinos

Our nation will always be a nation of immigrants, a diverse tapestry of communities and backgrounds who have contributed to our country’s greatest successes. Latinos account for a large part of this immigrant community, and as our nation faces a public

health crisis, Latino Americans are, once again, on the frontlines.

They are serving communities across the country as doctors, nurses, and first responders, grocery workers, farm workers, and much more — risking their own lives to save the lives of thers and maintaining essential services operational for everyone.

Leading with resilience and grit in the face of a great challenge is nothing new for the Latino community. For generations, they have answered the call of duty for this nation

without hesitation. Latinos proudly stand alongside other heroes in this chapter of our

country’s history in this time of crisis, they deserve our support.

Unfortunately, not all Latino taxpayers and workers will qualify for relief because of their immigration status — despite contributing over $11 billion annually to state and local taxes.

Right now, DREAMers, who make up nearly thirty thousand of today’s health care professionals are saving American lives, while burdened with the daily fear of deportation. Equally alarming is that other hard-working Latinos will avoid seeking

federally funded health care, afraid it will tag them as breaking Trump’s public charge

rule .

President Trump’s persistent and cruel attacks which have often scapegoated our nation’s immigrants have now become full-fledged attacks on our Governors and

Mayors, who are making critical decisions during this pandemic.

Trump’s failure to lead is costing lives and his attempts to take away people’s health care have put vulnerable people and our economy at risk. With every passing day, it becomes even more clear that we cannot count on President Trump to lead the recovery effort.

When this nation overcomes this dark chapter, Latinos will help elect the next president. We will elect a leader with experience and character; who leads with facts, science, and compassion; who will heal our country, lead effectively in times of crises and restore our reputation around the world — that leader is Joe Biden.

As Chairman of CHC BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Hispanic Caucus, I am

honored to serve alongside some of the greatest trailblazers of our time, many who are

the sons and daughters of immigrants. We are American Latinos whose parents taught

us the meaning of hard work, the importance of integrity, and the value of doing

everything con ganas . These principles have guided us as public servants in the halls of Congress, where we fight for all Americans. The Hispanic Caucus knows Joe Biden

embodies those same values — his record proves that.

Joe was the first of six presidential candidates to meet with the Hispanic Caucus to discuss the issues impacting our constituents and Latino communities across the

country. From increasing access to affordable healthcare, strengthening our public

schools, funding Social Security and Medicare, and providing a living wage for families,

we discussed the issues that matter most to all Americans.

As Vice President, Joe helped secure affordable health care for more than 20 million Americans and played an important role in protecting our DREAMers. He has earned the respect of the American people, my peers in Congress and world leaders.

Joe is a proven leader who has spent his entire life standing up for working families, for those people who have been left behind and counted out. That is why Joe Biden has earned our endorsement for President of the United States.